Sa Kaeo becomes Thailand’s 10th virus-free province | The Thaiger

Sa Kaeo becomes Thailand’s 10th virus-free province
Thailand now has 10 provinces that are free of Covid-19, as Sa Kaeo in Thailand’s east, bordering Cambodia, discharged its final patient and joined Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Pi Jit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Ang Thong to make 10.
The staff of Sa Kaeo Crown Prince Hospital yesterday celebrated the release of their last Covid-19 patient, who has now fully recovered. They stood in a line to applaud and offer flowers to the patient as well as the patient acknowledged the doctors and nurses for their hard work during the last few weeks.
The patient, from Wattana Nakhon district, was ordered to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and closely monitor his health as his recovery continues. He was the last patient in the province, and his recovery means Sa Kaeo currently has no active cases of Covid-19. The number of confirmed cases in the province since the outbreak began stands at 10.
A Sa Kaeo public health officer said that there have been no new Covid-19 cases in the province in the past 14 days .
“We would like to thank all medical staff for their hard work and the public for adhering to measures announced by the Ministry of Public Health to prevent the spread of the virus. Please keep up the good work until the situation returns to normal.”
SOURCE: The Nation
33 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday), no deaths, as recovery rate passes 65%
Health officials today reported 33 new cases of Covid-19 but no deaths, raising total cases in Thailand to 2,733, while the death toll remains at 47 since the outbreak began in January. The first case of human-to-human transmission in Thailand was reported on January 31.
68 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have reported infections. The number of recovered patients is now 1,787, or 65.4% of all cases.
The southern island province of Phuket, which has the highest infection rate per capita nationwide, reported no new cases today, the second time in 3 days. None were reported on Thursday, a single case yesterday, and the number fell back to zero today.
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
Indonesia is now leading the region with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. 407 new coronavirus cases were announced yesterday, taking the total of reported infections to 5,923, passing the Philippines as the country with the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia. At the start of April Indonesia had only reported 1,677 cases leaving epidemiologists to ponder how the country had been able to keep the numbers so low.
The archipelago nation is now bundled with a group of other Asian countries in the world rankings for the numbers of Covid-19 cases. (Screenshot from the chart at worldometers.info)
Achmad Yurianto, an Indonesian health ministry official, says the number of cases could reach 106,000 by July, a prediction well below more pessimistic forecasts from the World Health Organisation. There has been criticism that the country’s low rate of testing is hiding the extent of the spread of the coronavirus.
“42,000 tests had been performed, up about three-fold in two weeks. Transmission is still occurring. This has become a national disaster.”
There has also been 520 deaths attributed to the virus, the highest number of fatalities in east and south east Asia, outside China and South Korea.
Health researchers fear the number of infections could spike after the majority-Muslim country heads home for month of Ramadan, which starts next week. President Joko Widodo has resisted pressure for a total ban on Ramadan-related travel, though the head of the Indonesian Covid-19 task-force said those going would have to undergo a 14 day quarantine.
A Reuters story this week reported researchers at the University of Indonesia predicted there could be one million infections by July on Java alone, the country's most populous island.
28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62%
Health officials confirmed 28 more Covid-19 cases at this morning’s daily press briefing, down from 29 yesterday, bringing the national total to 2,700. An additional death brings that tally to 47.
96 more patients have recovered and been sent home, bringing the total of recoveries to 1689, or 62.5% since the outbreak began in January.
There were 30 new cases reported on Thursday and 29 on Wednesday. The figure also fell to 28 on Monday.
The Covid-19 virus has affected 68 of Thailand’s 77 provinces. 27 provinces reported no new cases in the 24 hour period covered by this morning’s briefing.
A spokesman said the woman who died was 85 years old andsuffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. She had been in close contact with an earlier confirmed case.
She was treated on April 12 for fever, a cough and shortness of breath and hooked up to a ventilator. A lung X-ray found severe pneumonia.
She tested positive for the disease. Her condition deteriorated on Wednesday and she died yesterday.
SOURCE: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post
