Sa Kaeo becomes Thailand’s 10th virus-free province | The Thaiger

Thailand now has 10 provinces that are free of Covid-19, as Sa Kaeo in Thailand’s east, bordering Cambodia, discharged its final patient and joined Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Pi Jit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Ang Thong to make 10.

The staff of Sa Kaeo Crown Prince Hospital yesterday celebrated the release of their last Covid-19 patient, who has now fully recovered. They stood in a line to applaud and offer flowers to the patient as well as the patient acknowledged the doctors and nurses for their hard work during the last few weeks.

The patient, from Wattana Nakhon district, was ordered to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and closely monitor his health as his recovery continues. He was the last patient in the province, and his recovery means Sa Kaeo currently has no active cases of Covid-19. The number of confirmed cases in the province since the outbreak began stands at 10.

A Sa Kaeo public health officer said that there have been no new Covid-19 cases in the province in the past 14 days .

“We would like to thank all medical staff for their hard work and the public for adhering to measures announced by the Ministry of Public Health to prevent the spread of the virus. Please keep up the good work until the situation returns to normal.”

