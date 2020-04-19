image
image
Connect with us

Crime

Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
    • follow us in feedly

A monk at Wat Mongkhol Nimit in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, has been defrocked and arrested for shooting another man who was living at the same temple. Police arrested 46 year old Phra Apiram Ruengthip at his living quarters on Friday evening. The former monk claims he only shot in self-defense.

Police say they seized an unregistered handgun with two bullets from the monk. He had hidden the pistol in a black plastic bag containing empty plastic bottles. Police then took Ruengthip to meet the abbot so he could be defrocked before being taken to the police station. Under Thai law, a Buddhist monk can be questioned but not jailed until he is first defrocked.

The arrest follows the attack on a man, identified as 42 year old Samret Kasemrat, who lived in the temple. According to police Samret was shot in the right testicle and was rushed to hospital.

Ruengthip told police he had been in the monkhood for 4 or 5 years. In recent months, belongings at the temple have often been stolen, so he bought a pistol and patrolled around the temple at night. He claims that on the night, while patrolling behind the temple, he saw Samret walking around the area. Samret allegedly scolded him rudely and began walking toward him. He says the man was carrying something in one of his hands.

The former monk said he told Samret to stop, but he ignored him. This prompted him to fire a warning shot. However, Samret continued approaching him, forcing him to fire shots in self-defense, claiming he did not know where the bullet hit. After the shooting, he returned to his room.

Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles | News by The Thaiger

Police are pressing charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm. He is being held at the police station pending further legal action. According to the Bangkok Post, crimes involving guns have become a growing problem in Thailand.

It’s estimated the number of unregistered guns in the kingdom at around 4 million, with another 6 million registered legally.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus Bangkok

Bangkok temple ordered to stop handouts due to huge queues

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

Bangkok temple ordered to stop handouts due to huge queues | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Richard Barrow

Local authorities in Bangkok have ordered local temple Wat Don Mueang to temporarily stop giving away food and water, as queues have grown to over a thousand and pictures have gone viral on social media, raising concerns over social distancing, according to the Bangkok Post and Bangkok radio station Jor Sor 100.

Photos of people gathered along Song Prapha Road for up to a kilometre went viral showing what appeared to be well over a thousand people in line for food and water being offered by the temple. The order comes as Thailand’s Supreme Patriarch asks temples across the nation to help those in need during the pandemic, which has led to hundreds, or in some cases thousands, lining up at temples for free food and water.

Millions of Thais are out of work due to closures and restrictions under the national state of emergency declared due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with hundreds of thousands of “non-essential” businesses across the country closed as part of the plan to reduce the spread of the virus. The government has said they are meeting and discussing loosening restrictions later this month, and that they understand the peoples’ plight, but they must be cautious in any reopening of the economy to avoid a second wave.

Bangkok temple ordered to stop handouts due to huge queues | News by The Thaiger

Responding to massive online criticism for stopping the donations, an official in Don Mueang told reporters the closure was temporary while officials worked with the temple on proper social distancing procedures, and was not meant to stop people receiving food from charity organisations.

In Pattaya lines are reaching similar levels leading to growing calls to reopen the economy and local businesses, even on a gradual basis and with proper social distancing measures.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Transport

Four more Skytrain stations slated to open in June

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

23 hours ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

Four more Skytrain stations slated to open in June | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok.com

Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain is as ubiquitous in Bangkok as good street food and fake Viagra, and it’s about to add four new stops to extend its reach. A spokeman says test runs to 4 new stations beyond Kasetsart University station (N13) began on April 8.

The system currently comprises 43 stations along two lines: the Sukhumvit Line running northwards and eastwards, ending at Mo Chit and Kheha respectively, and the Silom Line which serves Silom and Sathorn Roads, the central business district of Bangkok, terminating at National Stadium and Bang Wa.

The four new stations are: the Royal Forest Department (N14), Bang Bua (N15), 11th Infantry Regiment (N16) and Wat Phra Sri Mahathat (N17).

“We are in the process of dynamic tests, in which we run one or two empty trains a day to test the efficiency of the track management system. Passengers will be able to board trains during test runs in May and the extended route will officially open in June.”

“Test runs in the past week showed satisfactory results with all systems running optimally. Almost 100% of necessary equipment has already been installed at the four stations. We also make sure that the new stations are in compliance with the government’s social distancing policies to prevent the spreading of Covid-19 by using signs, checkpoints and barriers to minimise crowdedness in the station and platform areas. We also offer temperature checking service and hand gel disperser to all commuters.”

The extended Sukhumvit Line will terminate at Ku Kot station (N24), which is slated to open by the end of 2020.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Man beats 4 year old son to death in Bangkok

Anukul

Published

1 day ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

Man beats 4 year old son to death in Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: thairath.co.th

Yesterday, just after midnight a man was charged with murder after striking and killing his 4 year old while high on drugs. Local police authorities had received a call that a boy had been fatally injured in an apartment in Soi Petchkasem, Phasi charoen district in Bangkok.

When police arrived at the apartment, the door was locked so officers had to force their way in. Inside they found a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, holding a bloodstained pestle in his hand.

The man’s wife had already rushed to the hospital with the son, whose skull was later found to be fractured.

Man beats 4 year old son to death in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

The boy later died at the hospital.

The apartment’s manager told the police that she saw the boy’s mother taking her son to hospital after returning from work and finding him lying on the floor covered in blood.”

Police say that the father had been using illicit drugs and was unable to give them any useful information about the incident. He was arrested and charged with murder before being remanded.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending