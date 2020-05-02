Quarantine awaits passengers at 5 reopened airports | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Quarantine awaits passengers at 5 reopened airports
It’s all in the fine print and passengers, eager to get to certain provinces, are being met with an unannounced surprise today.
Yesterday 4 domestic airlines – Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and VietJet Air – resumed flights to 14 provincial airports across Thailand. Now the the Department of Airports director-general Tawee Gasisam-ang says travellers landing at 5 destinations, namely Phitsanulok, Buri Ram, Krabi, Trang, and Nakhon Phanom airports, will be quarantined. Not only quarantined but for 14 days.
Tawee says anyone who takes a flight to Phitsanulok will be quarantined for 14 days at home with their families if they are a local, or in hotels that are part of the “Save Phisanulok” program.
However, those who arrive at Phitsanulok airport a connecting flight need not to be quarantined. Those who fly into Buriram must be quarantined as well.
Krabi airport, meanwhile, announced that visitors must show a medical certificate from their point of origin proving that they are free from Covid-19.
Those who do not have a certificate will be sent to a local quarantine centre, the director-general said.
Trang, meanwhile, is ready to receive locals. But those on a work visit must have documents related to their work and a medical certificate from their place of origin and even then will still be quarantined in Trang for 14 days.
The upper northeastern Nakhon Phanom province will allow only passengers to enter the passenger terminal, not their relatives and friends. The province also has barred migrant workers from entering without the specific permission from the governor.
In a related story, Surat Thani province in Thailand’s South has announced mandatory quarantine for its hundreds of residents fleeing home after spending a month trapped in Phuket when the island sealed itself off in late March.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mass exodus as 40,000 people departing Phuket
Since the announcement that people in Phuket could leave the island and return to their home provinces, people have been spilling out of the island since 5 am this morning (the daily curfew lifted at 4am) creating long traffic jams and queues at Tha Chatchai checkpoint. After registrations on Wednesday, over 40,000 people have signed up for the mass exodus – that’s about 10% of the island’s total residential population.
The departures are being limited to 5,000 a day.
With the island so dependent on tourism many Thais, who had come to Phuket for work in the tourist and hospitality industry, were either trapped on the island when the land, sea and air bridges were closed, or have realised that Phuket’s economy is going to be flat until the tourists start to return.
People who are domiciled in another province had to pass a screening test. At the Tha Chatchai checkpoint, there were 4 stickers indicating the destinations…
- Pink -means people who travelling back to Phang Nga province.
- Yellow – those who are travelling to Krabi, and must pass a screening checkpoint in Thap Put District
- Green – those who are travelling to Ranong province who have to pass a screening in Kuraburi
- Blue – those travelling up to Surat Thani and must pass the screening checkpoint at Rommanee Sub-district, Kapong District.
People heading to other provinces have been provided with paperwork from the Phuket province as they pass through the nation’s provincial checkpoints along the way.
Mr Bancha Thanu-in, the Takua Thung district chief, says that Phuket officials have coordinated at the provincial level about allowing people, who don’t live in the Phuket area, to return to their provincial homes. People who depart the island must conduct a 14 day quarantine in their home provinces.”
Reports state that the top 3 provinces people are heading to are… 3,936 people to Nakhon Si Thammarat, 1,956 to Trang and 1,860 to Phang Nga.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus Asia
Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains
Peeking through the curtains and testing the water, or flinging wide the door and going for it. Or somewhere in between.
Some South east Asian countries are starting to make cautious preparations to lift lockdown and travel restrictions. But this isn’t a competition – each country is having to look at the myriad of local issues as they factor in steps to re-open their economies. And every South east Asian country has different priorities.
Vietnam has already ended the government’s “social distancing measures” this week, except in some districts of the northern capital Hanoi. The Vietnamese health authorities reported no new cases for seven days in a row, giving them the confidence of being the first of the ten nations to reboot their economy.
But compared to the rest of the world the numbers in South east Asia have been tiny. In fact, all added up, South east Asia’s reported cases make up a minuscule 1.3% of the world’s cases (despite widespread belief that the numbers in Indonesia are actually a lot higher than reported). In comparison, the case numbers in the US have burst through the 1 million mark in the past 24 hours, with more than 56,000 deaths. Spain, Italy, France and the UK are also still struggling to contain the coronavirus, all with more than 20,000 deaths.
Singapore, an island state of only 5.6 million people, leads the way in the region with nearly *15,000 cases (mostly migrant workers). Meanwhile the most populous of the South east Asian nations, Indonesia, with a population of 264 million, is in second place with *9,511 reported cases. But Reuters today published a report that there have already been 2,200 deaths in the archipelago, three times the officially of *773 deaths.
The stark difference in the tallies, relative to their populations, has been put down to the quality of the testing regimes in the two countries – none of the region’s epidemiologists believe Indonesia is correctly reporting case numbers. The city-state has struggled to control the epidemic, mainly among migrant workers. Singapore has discovered over 7,000 new cases in the past seven days alone.
* Figures as of 1930 Tuesday, Thai time
Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines imposed levels of restrictions after infections started to climb. In Thailand there was a national nighty curfew, closure of all non-essential shops, rules about the wearing of masks and travel restrictions, keeping Thai’s within the borders of their provinces (and some cases within the boundaries of their suburbs).
Today Thailand has extended it emergency decree, a state of emergency giving their prime minister sweeping powers to make instant decisions. The state of emergency now runs to the end of May despite the number of ne cases slowing to a trickle over the past week.
But preparations for easing restrictions around Thailand are now apparent. The cabinet is considering decreasing the level of intensity and scope of restrictions that affect the normal operation of Thai businesses. Thais look forward to a gradual easing of the draconian restrictions in coming weeks.
But the nation’s most pressing problem will be to figure out how to salvage it’s valuable tourism industry, said to contribute from 15-18% of the country’s total GDP. The tourist magnets, like Phuket and Pattaya, have been devoid of tourists for nearly two months and the shops and bars remain shuttered. Although restrictions may soon be lifted, allowing some semblance of trade, there is unlikely to be any resurgence in Thai tourism until sometime in 2021.
A lot will depend on other countries re-opening their borders, the aviation industry finding a way to sustain scheduled flights and a willingness of international travellers to get back on planes. And will they have the money anyway? And will insurance companies provide insurance for travellers until a viable vaccine is on the market?
Coronavirus Thailand
25 more arrested entering Thailand by wading across river from Malaysia
Another 25 Thai workers were arrested this morning for illegal border crossing after wading across the Kolok River from Malaysia to Thailand. They were placed in mandatory 14 day quarantine and charged with illegal entry. They are part of a group of Thai workers left stranded in Malaysia, which has extended its lockdown order to May 12.
Their desperation is nothing new. Hundreds of Thai workers have been stranded in Malaysia, some for days or weeks, often without food or money, due to travel restriction and paperwork requirements brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak.
They were caught on the Thai side of the river by a team from the 48th Ranger Regiment patrolling along a 3 kilometre stretch of the river after learning that a large number of Thai workers had chosen to cross the porous border via natural channels.
The 25 were taken to the Sungai Kolok border checkpoint where they were charged with illegal entry, and are to be sent to their home provinces for 14 day quarantine, pending legal action.
One Thai man, who worked at a Thai restaurant in Kuala Lumpur for over 10 years, said he left the city without any money in his pocket and had not eaten anything since leaving Kuala Lumpur. He said he and many others decided to cross the border via the river, fully aware it was illegal. But in order to return via the legal border checkpoints, they needed money and travel documents.
“We badly wanted to come home. It is time for Ramadan.”
The man says he was treated unexpectedly well by police and military officers. After having their temperatures taken, he and the others were were given “plenty of food and advice.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
