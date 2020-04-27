Phuket authorities on the hunt for quarantine dodgers | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Phuket authorities on the hunt for quarantine dodgers
Phuket police and officials from the health department are trying to track down a group of people they believe to be potential carriers of the Covid-19 virus. The group had been asked to self-quarantine, but it’s now believed they continued to meet people outside their homes and defied the direct orders of health officials.
Phuket has the highest rate of infection in Thailand, per capita, despite the nightly curfew and the introduction of restrictions on movement between tambons (sub-districts) . Today, the province recorded another new case and one more death. The total number of cases identified in Phuket now stands at 207.
Provincial chief of police, Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri, says the group that had been asked to self-quarantine lied about their whereabouts and continued to leave their homes. The chief has slammed the lack of honesty, accusing the group of potentially spreading the virus further through their actions.
“Even though they were advised to self-isolate at home for 14 days, their lack of honesty could worsen the situation. They could have easily spread the virus to unsuspecting people. The total lack of honesty also needs to be addressed as quickly as possible. “
It’s understood that 30 police officers are working alongside health authorities in the province to hunt down those who have escaped quarantine, as well as tracing all those they may have been in contact with.
“They are trained to use the principles of investigation. They know how to make these suspects tell the truth and get information from them quickly.”
SOURCE: Chiangrai Times
97 year old Phuket woman recovers from Covid-19
And now for the good news …
A 97 year old “granny” from Bang Tao, Phuket, has been discharged from hospital, having recovered from the Covid-19 virus. The news was shared on social media by Nattapon Chueasaman who credited excellent medical care coupled with the elderly lady’s will to add some more digits to her great age.
Bang Tao and Patong currently have the highest number of infections on the island, by far. Thai Residents reports that the unidentified woman is case number 188 in Phuket and shared a home with case number 174.
After showing symptoms of the disease and testing positive on April 14, she was admitted to hospital for treatment. Netizens around the country are now applauding the woman’s full recovery and return home.
Photo: Nattapon Chueasaman / Facebook
In his Facebook post, Nattapon urges people not to fear those infected with the Covid-19 virus but to safeguard against infection by following the recommended advice, including practicing social distancing.
He adds that, thanks to the hard work of the country’s healthcare professionals, most people are coming out the other side of the illness alive, and able to return home and back to (some degree of) normality.
We wish her many more years of health and happiness.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Phuket’s new Covid-19 cases today (Monday)
There has been one new case announced in the southern island of Phuket today at the daily briefings.
Case number 207 is a 66 year old Thai women. Her occupation is a maid and had a history of close contact with workers in the same house as confirmed case number 204. She lives in Bang Tao, Cherngtalay, and is showing no symptoms. 3 other people at potential of high risk of catching the infection.
There has also been one more death announced today. 3 other patients are considered in critical condition at this stage.
36 more people are waiting for results. 7 more people have recovered and been released from hospital, making the total of recovered patients in Phuket 168.
Phuket reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, all in Bang Tao (Sunday)
The southern province of Phuket reports 4 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today, all in the Bang Tao area of the island’s Cherngtalay subdistrict, bringing the total in Phuket to 206 since the outbreak began in January. One more patient has recovered, bringing that total of recovered patients to 161. 45 cases are still in hospital of which 4 are ‘severe’. 51 cases are waiting for test results. No new deaths were reported today.
Provincial police are today seeking a group of people who they believe have broken quarantine restrictions and may not know they are infected. Police are working with local health officials to trace potential coronavirus carriers, after detecting a spate of dishonesty by another group of potential carriers who told authorities they were in quarantine but actually weren’t, according to the BangkokPost.
Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri, chief of Phuket police, says that 30 police are working closely with local provincial health officials to track down the individuals, who are thought to have come into contact with the first group and who may not know they are at risk of falling ill.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 203: A 23 year old Thai woman. She has a history of close contact with confirmed case 161. She was first tested for infection on April 9, with a negative result. She was quarantined at a hotel for 14 days, after which a second test revealed her infection. Currently, she has no symptoms, but 2 people are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.
Case 204: A 62 year old Thai man, decribed as a “caretaker,” who is a close contact with confirmed patients 196. This patient was found from a proactive search in the area and although he shows no symptoms, 15 people are at high risk.
Case 205: A 57 year old Thai man, working from his home, also a close contact of confirmed case 196. He too was found through a proactive search in the area. and currently, shows no symptoms. There are 9 people at high risk
Case 206: A Thai man aged 43, a religious teacher. Also a close contact with confirmed case 196 and found through an aggressive search in the area. He displays no symptoms, but 7 people are at high risk.
The Ministry of Public health reminds people to regularly wash your hands with soap or alcohol to prevent spreading infection.
“If you have fever, cough, cough, sore throat or nose, cannot smell or taste, have headaches or diarrhea, consult a doctor immediately.”
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
