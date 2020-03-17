Pattaya to close “all entertainment venues” | The Thaiger

image
Thailand

Pattaya to close “all entertainment venues”

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya to close "all entertainment venues"
Sources in Patttaya have confirmed tonight that the provincial government of Chon Buri, including the Bang Lamung district, has ordered that, from tomorrow, all entertainment venues must close until the last day of the month. The Pattaya News spoke with the Banglamung Police Chief this evening and confirmed the information. He says it’s a proactive measure to reduce the potential spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus .

Pattaya has not reported a single confirmed case of the virus.

The announcement affects all bars, cinemas, sports venues, karaoke bars, nightclubs, beer bars, massage parlors, “gentlemen’s clubs,” et al, regardless of their size. It is not an alcohol sales ban. Alcohol will still available from stores.

It does not affect restaurants, malls or shops, which may stay open provided they ensure proper hygiene measures and enforce “social distancing” of at least one metre physical separation between patrons.

The move does not denote a “lockdown,” as people are free to move about as normal; it is simply a proactive closure of venues that have mass gatherings and potential close contact of large numbers of people. The order is meant to temporarily increase social distancing and prohibit large congregations of people.

This decision will effectively put one of the world’s biggest party cities into suspended animation for weeks, and tens of thousands out of work (“temporarily”) in a city that depends on nightlife industry for over 80% of its revenue.

This is a developing story and The Thaiger will keep you posted with latest developments.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

Coronavirus

Pattaya venues “willing to close” if ordered

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Pattaya venues "willing to close" if ordered
PHOTO: Pattaya's legendary Walking Street is nearly devoid of tourists - The Pattaya News

“If the government ordered us to close entertainment venues, we are willing to cooperate.”

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha said yesterday that, for the time being at least, he is not ordering a shutdown of the country’s massive nightlife industry. But one of Thailand’s main tourist hotspots is bracing for the worst: the Pattaya Entertainment Operators Association conceded yesterday they are willing to cooperate if entertainment venues are ordered closed to prevent the spread of theCovid-19 coronavirus, even if it means many problems.

Speaking to the Pattaya News yesterday, Damrongkiet Pinitkarn, secretary of the association, had this to say:

“After the news about people infected [with] the virus at nightclubs and a party in Bangkok, not many people are going out for nightlife already. The past several nights, we’ve seen substantially reduced traffic on Walking Street. We’ve been affected by the situation already. Staffers are also worried about the virus spread and the use of masks and sanitizers has increased.”

“Some entertainment venues in Bangkok are temporarily closed now, but nearly everything in Pattaya remains open. However, we believe all entertainment venues in Thailand should be closed if we (Pattaya) are forced to close. We also believe a selective closure of venues will not work as people who can’t go to the biggest venues will just go to what is still open, filling it with more people.”

Pattaya venues

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

“We have already taken significant steps since the virus spread. Many venues are being cleaned daily and sanitized top to bottom. Many are checking customers for symptoms before entering. There have been no cases of the virus in Pattaya and most of the current customers are expats or locals as few tourists remain.”

In Pattaya, one of the largest nightlife spots in the world, tourism and the entertainment industry account for about 80% of the overall economy. A nightlife shutdown there would put tens, if not hundreds of thousands out of work, and there is concern that many would return to their home provinces, possibly infecting the vulnerable elderly populations there.

The majority of the entertainment workers in Pattaya are transients from Issan in the Northeast, and are the primary breadwinners for their families. A shutdown would likely see many thousands of families in the Northeast, Thailand’s poorest region, affected.

Entertainment operators say they hope the government will step in and help the industry in the current crisis. They hope landlords will be instructed to be lenient during any shutdown period, and not force hundreds of businesses to close by demanding rent, mortgages, etc.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day
PHOTO: - The Pattaya News

Police in Chon Buri province are hunting a suspect who allegedly stabbed his wife and her sister to death in the central province’s Panthong District yesterday. Panthong police were notified of the incident, at a shrimp fishing pond on Panthong-Baankhao Road, at 6:30pm.

Police arriving at the pond and adjacent home found it locked. They broke the bedroom door to find the bodies of 53 year old Duangkamon Jampa, the wife of the prime suspect, and her sister, identified only as “Kung.” Both had multiple stab wounds.

Police believe that they were dead at least two days before their bodies were found.

The prime suspect’s daughter, 21 year old Supicha Tankim, told police her father, 52 year old Sing Tankim, had operated the shrimp fishing pond with her step mother, Duangkamon.

She told reporters that for the last two days she had been unable to contact her father by phone. She came to the shop to find the door locked and, notising a foul smell, she called police.

Her father had also left a farewell letter to his daughter in the room. Police are hunting for the suspect. This is the second domestic murder in a single day in Chon Buri. Also yesterday, a husband allegedly shot his wife to death in Pattaya in a jealous rage.

Police of the Bang Lamung district were notified of the incident at a house in Takean Tia at 1:30pm.

Police, emergency and The Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find the body of 50 year old Sunan Saptasaewee in a bedroom. A bullet wound was found in her skull. Police believe she was dead for at least 10 hours before her body was discovered.

Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day | News by The Thaiger

Witnesses told police that Sunan and her husband, identified only as “Sutin,” argued about allegations of cheating. They say Sutin shot Sunan before speeding away.

Pattaya police are hunting Sutin for legal action.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

Russian overstayer busted for drugs in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

March 13, 2020

By

Russian overstayer busted for drugs in Pattaya
PHOTO: A visibly intoxicated Maxim Kurbatov appears to plead with Pattaya police - The Pattaya News

Chon Buri Provincial Police arrested a Russian man today in relation to a visa overstay and reports that he was selling narcotics to tourists, predominantly visiting East Europeans at bars and nightclubs in Pattaya’s Walking Street. Russian national Maxim Kurbatov, aged 33, barefoot, shirtless and visibly intoxicated, was swooped on by several officers outside his rented house, along with two equally intoxicated Russian women in South Pattaya.

A raid of the property uncovered a great deal of drug paraphernalia and large quantities of packaging for Ritalin and other over-the-counter medications that Kurbatov appeared to be selling as methamphetamine and cocaine to tourists.

Despite the alarming discovery, police announced no narcotic charges were laid, even despite a small amount of marijuana. However, Kurbatov, who entered the Kingdom on March 24, 2015 on a 60 day visa will be processed for deportation for a 1,755 day visa overstay.

Russian overstayer busted for drugs in Pattaya | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Police thanked the two Russian women for their cooperation and sent them home, with the advice to be more mindful of whom they houseshare with in future.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

