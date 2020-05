Most Thais “satisfied” with Thai government’s handling of Covid-19 outbreak | The Thaiger

Most Thais support the mandatory 14 day quarantines imposed on repatriating Thais during the country’s Covid-19 outbreak. There’s also broad approval of the temporary ban on flights into Thailand. The latest Suan Dusit Poll surveyed 1,801 people online across the country in the last two weeks of April asking them about their attitude towards the Thai government’s handling to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

• 94.2% said they were “most satisfied” with the 14 day quarantine of all people arriving from abroad

• 92.6% approved of the ban on incoming flights to Thailand

They were “very satisfied” with other measures…

• 89% citing the work of health volunteers in communities to keep monitor people suspected of contracting the virus

• 88% supported the government’s “stay home, stop the virus for the nation” slogan

• 87.1% supported the drive to find active cases among people in high-risk groups

• 85.5% supported the lockdowns of Bangkok and other provinces

• 85.4% supported the 10pm-4am curfew

• 85% sported the work-from-home initiatives

• 83.5% said they were very satisfied with the government’s remedial economic stimulus, including the deferment of personal income tax payments until the ned of August

Other measures that scored about 70% approval were the payment of 15,000 baht per household for farmers, the payment by the Social Security Fund to people left unemployed by Covid-19, the reduction in contributions by employers and employees to the Social Security Fund, not charging for the first 150 units of electricity and the 50% reduction of power bills.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

