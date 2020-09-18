image
Coronavirus Thailand

China re-affirms commitment to cooperate with Thailand over Covid vaccine

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

China re-affirms commitment to cooperate with Thailand over Covid vaccine
China is re-affirming its cooperation commitment to Thailand over potential Covid-19 vaccines after its Chinese Ambassador to Thailand’s meeting with Deputy PM Prawit today. Yang Xin furthered the partnership by offering China’s guidance and equipment support to facilitate testing, research and sourcing of an anti-Covid vaccine.

Xin, the Chinese Charge d’Affaires, emphasised the importance of a good relationship between the two countries noting Thailand’s earlier support at the onset of the Covid pandemic. Now, he adds that China will also help Thailand recover its economy by continuing to support its popular farm produce exports into the country.

At the meeting, the Deputy PM also asked for China’s help in creating a systematic water management operation-one that China has already reportedly promised to support by becoming a key partner in the venture. The meeting also mulled ways in which to solve poverty and inequality in the Kingdom.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

