Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Despite new tourist visa, hoteliers remain skeptical about reopening
As news comes of the cabinet approving a special long-term tourist visa scheme, hoteliers are remaining skeptical about reopening due to the lack of clarity in the recent announcement which will reportedly kick off next month.
The president of the Thai Hotels Association’s southern chapter says more hoteliers will consider reopening if the government gives further information about the plan in terms of prospective markets, arrival dates, origin countries, and flights. At this stage the government has signalled that they only accept charter flights which would severely limit the countries that could participate at the moment.
Around 90% of Phuket hotels reportedly remain closed and are revising their plans on a monthly basis to ensure any future income will not fall behind operation costs.In Chon Buri, the Tourism Council says only half of the 200 registered hotels have reopened, with up to 20 hotels applying to be on the list of the 14 day quarantine experience.
There are currently no international flights into either Phuket International Airport of U-Tapao which services Pattaya.
In the North, only 30% of hotels having reopened-some reporting an occupancy rate of around only 10%.
Disaster plan in place as Tropical Storm Noul puts agencies on high alert
Emergency services are on high alert after the Tropical Storm Noul approaches the Vietnamese central coast around Da Nang in the next 24 hours and is then set to drift across into north-eastern Thailand over the weekend.
The Agriculture Minister says a disaster plan is in place to help prepare for possible emergencies from the effects of the storm which strengthened from a tropical depression to a tropical storm 2 days ago.
Vietnam officials are considering evacuating half a million residents near its central coastal region.
Covid-19 mysteries still unsolved, health officials brush off risk of reopening borders
What’s the risk of spreading Covid-19 if borders are reopened? None apparently, just as long as tourists go through a 14 day quarantine when they enter the country.
This, according to the Thai Department of Disease Control. Now that long stay tourist visas have been approved by the Cabinet, the DDC deputy director general says the move will not raise the risks of local Covid-19 cases. He says those visitors are required to stay at state quarantine facilities for 2 weeks so any Covid-19 cases can be contained during that time. But his optimism has been tested recently…
A football player from Uzbekistan, who flew into Thailand last month, tested positive after he was released from 2 weeks of quarantine.
Another possible local transmission is a 2 year old Burmese boy who tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Myanmar from Thailand.
2 weeks ago there was the case of the 37 year old DJ who was identified as positive during a routine test at a corrections facility in Bangkok. He hadn’t been out of the country this year.
Budget airlines ask for lifeline, no answers from PM
No surprise that one of the biggest industries to suffer from the border closures and travel restrictions was the airlines. The carriers are restricted to the routes and have lost an entire sector of their businesses – the international flights.
The Covid-19 pandemic crippled the industry and some say they’re barely surviving. They say the Thai PM promised a lifeline of billions of baht in soft loans, but he hasn’t followed up and they’re still waiting for a bail out. At the same time, tax reductions on jet fuel are ending, which will dramatically increase operating costs, they say.
Last month, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha agreed to allocate 24 billion baht in soft loans to 7 of Thailand’s domestic budget airlines, but there’s been no word on how or when the money would be allocated. Thai AirAsia, Thai Smile (the domestic ‘budget’ offshoot of Thai Airways), Thai Lion Air, Thai Viet Jet, Bangkok Airways and Nok Air all requested aid.
Students choose Thammasat University for September 19 protests without gaining permission
Students protesters are moving forward with rally plans September 19 at Bangkok’s Thammasat University despite failing to get permission from university administration.
The campus, known as Tha Phrachan, has been chosen before for such rallies and some students are reportedly threatening to break into the campus if they have to.
The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration Group has made waves recently for their anti-government protests with student leaders saying they will camp overnight if necessary. The group’s ongoing demands, to reform the Thai monarchy, has put them at loggerheads with other student protest groups and Thai conservatives.
The group plans to march to the Government House and may even spread out across the Royal ceremony field of Sanam Luang across the street from the university campus. The Thaiger will be reporting live from the protests and have a full video report next Monday.
Lottery winner had 8 winning tickets, a total windfall of 48 million baht
The winning number from yesterday’s bi-monthly Thai lottery was 244083 making instant millionaires out of some lucky Thais. A winning ticket receives 6 million baht.
The winner of a massive 48 million baht – 8 winning tickets – is Paisarn, a 36 year old car salesman from Chaiyaphum Province. He’s single (although we suspect he will get plenty of offers soon) and works at a Toyota showroom in the Chaiyaphum city area… for now anyway. How he ended up buying the tickets is a great story which you can read at thethaiger.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Inmate escapes prison wearing guard’s uniform – VIDEO
Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from a Phetchabun prison disguised in a guard’s uniform. He was also seen on security camera footage carrying documents and wearing a face mask and hat that hid his face. 35 year old Wutthichai Detchasithanawat, who had been incarcerated on theft charges, walked out of the prison unnoticed around 9:54am this morning. Police did not say when they noticed the inmate was gone, but say he was seen on surveillance camera footage walking out of prison wearing the uniform with documents in his hand. Reports say the man stopped by his house […]
Burmese child with Covid-19 was in Ayutthaya before leaving Thailand
Note: Previous reports from various news outlets say the Burmese child with Covid-19 is a boy while more recent reports say the child is a girl. Health officials are tracing back the Burmese family’s steps whose child who recently tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving Thailand. They say the parents worked in Ayutthaya and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces before heading to Tak’s Mae Sot district and crossing the border to Myanmar’s Myawaddy town. The Department of Disease Control director general says disease control measures have been underway, but in a previous report he said it’s “impossible” the child contracted the virus in […]
Divers believe they have found a 77 year old wrecked US Navy submarine by Phuket
Divers in the Strait of Malacca have reportedly found what they believe to be a 77 year old US Navy wrecked submarine in what is seemingly the concluding piece in a tale from World War II. The divers are currently awaiting confirmation of the finding from the United States Naval History and Heritage Command for verification after sending photos and other evidence to be reviewed. Over a five month time period, the divers gathered evidence over six separate dives to substantiate their claims that the shipwrecked submarine is that of the USS Grenadier, one of the 52 American submarines lost […]
Jason
September 17, 2020 at 5:59 pm
I have to say that this new long term visa strategy (while I’m sure it will be welcomed by expats and retirees returning toThailand after long periods away because of the closed borders), will do little, (if anything) to redress the catastrophe that the virus and the closed border policy of the government has brought to the airline industry, the hotel industry and every person who relies on the income from tourism.
Thailand has a choice to make. Remain largely closed and see it’s tourism sector slide into bankruptcy while the virus is controlled (if indeed it is controlled) or open without quarantine for 14 days, welcome tourists and have it’s tourism industries recover to something like normal (while keeping close watch on virus cases to ensure they do not get out of control and overwhelm hospital capacity).
For the government, even doing nothing has consequences. Better to have a positive and balanced plan. !4 days quarantine can’t be part of the plan….no one will come. I hope the government hear that loud and clear. Foreign tourists won’t come on that basis. Any thought that we would come on that basis is, putting it bluntly, a farce. I have every confidence that Thailand can achieve both goals of bringing about a tourist resurgence and safety for it’s citizens. You have managed to keep the virus under control and can still do that and have foreign tourists again.
Two things are worth noting.
First, the world is experiencing the pandemic, not just Thailand. What was acceptable before (not maintaining social distance, not washing hands, not wearing a face mask) is NOT acceptable now. So Thailand will find that these behaviours have become normal behaviours among foreigners (and in a very short time). Foreigners will now willingly accept these behaviours because they are practiced in their own countries. So adhering to these behaviours in Thailand will be expected by foreigners.
Second, Thailand’s Government, in my experience is very good at ensuring compliance. Thailand’s Government can bring in temporary laws that foreigners must comply with in order to visit the country. For example, maintaining social distance and wearing face masks when social distancing isn’t possible. These would be seen by foreign tourists as protecting both them and the country itself and reasonable.
I can understand having a test on arrival. I can also accept being in quarantine (self isolation) until the result of that test is known. By international standards the maximum waiting timefor a Covid test resul is 3 days. If the test is negative, release to enjoy a holiday in that province only (for example Phuket). If positive, 14 days quarantine in and ASQ Hotel.