All emergency decrees to remain in place for another month – PM | The Thaiger

Any hopes people may have had of seeing lockdown restrictions eased for some low-risk businesses and social activities at the start of May have been dashed by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The PM issued an order, published in the Royal Gazette last night, mandating all provincial governors, including the governor of Bangkok, to delay their plans to ease the measures until further notice.

The latest executive order, signed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, stipulates that all measures in place under the emergency decree are to be extended until May 31.

Although there has been discussion of the individual provincial governors deciding whether or not to ease some of the restrictions in place in their jurisdictions, this latest development looks like it may prevent any such moves.

Bangkok had been considering the opening of various establishments, including restaurants, under strict conditions. There had also been a much-talked about 2 day “window” in which it was hoped the alcohol ban might be lifted on May 1 and 2, enabling drinkers to replenish their home bars. This is now looking less likely.

Many Bangkok residents, who had plans to get out of the city for the public holiday long weekend, will probably have to stay at home instead.

The rate of Covid-19 infection in Thailand continues to decrease, but the PM warns the country to remain vigilant, saying he is concerned about the possibility of a second wave. The latest executive order seems to indicate he wants to remain “safe, not sorry”.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World