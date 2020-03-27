UPDATE: 91 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death in Thailand (Friday March 27) | The Thaiger

Thailand
UPDATE: 91 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death in Thailand (Friday March 27)
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and Department of Disease Control and confirmed a 91 new cases of the the Covid19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing this morning (March 27). There was also an additional death reported.
The new numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1136 and deaths to 5. Two Thais have also died in the past two day in New York (below).
The Ministry outlined details of the new cases…
Group 1: Connected with previous confirmed cases…
- 5 from the “boxing match cluster”
- 7 from a nightclub cluster
- 18 people who are close contacts with previous confirmed cases
Group 2: New cases…
- 10 people back from abroad (9 Thais and 1 foreigner, most intervened at airport screenings)
- 5 individuals who were working with many people, primarily foreigners
- 46 cases who are being identified and traced
The new death was a patient in the southern Narathiwat province.
Meanwhile two Thai nationals living in New York have died in the past two days. The Thai Foreign Ministry reports the Thai consulate general reported that a 50 year old man working as a mechanic in Queens Borough died on Wednesday. Another 50 year old, working as a chef in a Thai restaurant in Manhattan died yesterday.
The two deaths took the number of Thai dying from Covid-19 in the US to three.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
34 year old returns from Bangkok, attends a wedding, tests positive for Covid-19
A 34 year old woman, who has since been tested as positive with Covid-19, returned by bus from Bangkok to her home in Roi Et, north east Thailand, to attend a wedding.
After results confirmed her case, officials are now scrambling to track down hundreds of guests that also attended the wedding. Governor of Roi Et, Wanchai Konggasem, reports that there are now 3 Covid-19 patients in the province, as of yesterday. The third patient is a 34 year old female who had returned from Bangkok.
The woman was working as an employee in an entertainment company long Sukhumvit Road. She travelled from Bangkok to the north east on a bus and arrived at the Phon Thong Bus Station in Roi Et on March 15. Not long after returning to the province, the girl went to a relative’s wedding on March 18 and 19 in the Phon Thong District.
The woman has also told authorities that she went to buy food at a local convenience store on March 20. She started developing a fever along with a sore throat on March 24. She checked in at the Roi Et Hospital.
The woman is still at the hospital. According to information she’s provided, there are about 120 people who have come into contact with her around Roi Et, as well as passengers on the bus. All of these individuals will need to be quarantined. At this stage only 20 have been tracked down and now being watched for any symptoms. Officials are still searching for the other hundred.
The other 3 Covid-19 cases in the province include a male and a female patient. They too travelled back to Roi Et from Bangkok. The female also works at an entertainment business in Sukhumvit and the male is a boxing expert at the Rajadamnern Thai Boxing Stadium.
Thousands of Bangkok workers headed home after the BMA closed down businesses in the capital last weekend.
SOURCE: Sanook.com | Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Defence chief: Stay home for the sake of the nation, or curfew is inevitable
“We should control ourselves instead of being forced to by the state.”
Under the state of emergency that went into effect yesterday, the head of Thailand’s defence forces Pornpipat Benyasri has urged people to stay in their homes today and the weekend or face an enforced curfew to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Pornpipat, who under the emergency decree is in charge of security for the newly formed Covid-19 Administration Centre, says a curfew is inevitable if his call falls on deaf ears. Confirmed cases in Thailand passed 1000 yesterday.
He says people must change their behaviours and above all stay home, before case numbers spike and the situation is out of control.
“We need your cooperation this coming Saturday and Sunday not to leave home and cancel all activities. Stay home for the sake of the nation.”
“All businesses still open should adjust weekend schedules.”
Gen Pornpipat warns if the number of new cases continues to rise, a curfew is inevitable, which would likely also include daytime, “since the virus never rests”.
As of yesterday authorities had already established 359 checkpoints in the provinces and 7 in Bangkok to screen travellers to contain the spread.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Lies, damn lies and statistics – reporting the ‘stats’ of Covid-19
The world pushed through the half a million new cases today, along with 24,000+ deaths, as authorities around the globe struggle to contain the Covid-19 virus as it continues to spread.
Today there are 532,000+ active cases, and growing quickly, some 60,000 more identified cases than there were just two days ago. The USA is now the leader in cases, passing China’s total of 81,285 cases yesterday. Italy will also pass China’s total early today.
But why are the statistics so wonky, with death rates and reported cases so varied around the world? The problem is, as in most cases, the statistics, whilst a valuable guide and resource, can also tell the wrong story.
Why is the death rate so high (11%) in Italy? And why is the death rate so low in Germany and South Korea? How come the UK has comparatively fewer cases than nearby Europe? And how is Russia being able to contain its cases, well, statistically?
Worldometers.com (7am Thai time)
The online maps available all feed off the same data bases and are only as accurate as the information that is being fed to them.
One of the maps, presented by the Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore, Maryland, has been a valuable resource for people following the spread of the coronavirus, being viewed more than 1 billion times every day. The Thaiger uses information from a different resource, Worldometers, but the data is all the same. There are plenty of others jumping on the digital bandwagon as the world turns to the internet for answers.
John Hopkins University map
Now everyone’s an expert, it seems, armed with the latest statistics. With some extra time on our hands previously employed hotel managers are now instant epidemiologists, and English teachers are discussing the comparative death rates.
Real epidemiologists have a warning. All nations have different reporting standards, different testing protocols, different capacities to trace new cases and different attitudes to reporting cases to the public. And those differences can all be in the mix in just one country, with differences across states, provinces or districts.
Who is being tested? Where are they being tested? What is the standard of testing? What test result signals a ‘new case’?
The UK government says the national health system doesn’t currently have the capacity to test everyone who has Covid-19 symptoms. So only patients sick enough to require hospital treatment are getting tested, according to the UK government.
The relatively low number of tests done in the UK explains why the active case numbers appear so much lower when compared to other European countries. It doesn’t mean fewer people are sick, just that fewer people are being tested.
In South Korea, where there was an early outbreak of Covid-19, access to testing is free and available for anyone who a doctor thinks needs it. South Korean medical authorities jumped on the early spread and have been actively tracing the contacts of infected patients. The early containment, transparent reporting and easy testing protocols has allowed the country, even with 9,241 cases, only end up with 131 deaths.
In Germany, up to a reported 44,000 cases today, anyone who shows “flu-like symptoms” and has travelled to a high-risk region, or come into contact with a confirmed case in the past 14 days, gets tested. The death rate in Germany has remained around .6%.
Internationally, the comparisons rely on a cocktail of different sources. The graphic maps, which are the go-to resource for the media and real experts, pull in data from the World Health Organisation, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and China’s national health commission. There are other internal medical sources that contribute to the daily stats.
But whilst the numbers and graphs can provide an overall picture, and trends, frontline scientists spend a lot of time looking at the epidemic curve, that the the shape of the graph that captures the total number of new cases in each country day by day.
Lisa Gitelman, an NYU professor, is also the writer of a book “Raw Data’ Is an Oxymoron.”
“If different nations have different standards and conditions, they at least generate a consistent curve if those standards and conditions are stable across time.”
“If the UK suddenly starts testing many more people and sees a big jump in new cases, it doesn’t necessarily mean the epidemic is spreading faster. Similarly, if a country runs out of tests, it may suddenly report a misleading drop in new cases.”
Accurate information is important, because to defeat the virus, people need to be willing to comply with strict restrictions and officials need facts to guide their decisions. Scientists say the only way to defeat the virus is through social distancing, which requires citizens to drastically alter their way of life.
On January 25, 2020, when there were only a total of 2,105 cases, almost all in China at that stage, the Chinese Government embarked on a massive social experiment, recommended by their epidemic experts, to lockdown 930 million people. Not just a ‘lockdown’, as has been rolled out piecemeal in many western countries, but a REAL lockdown – “go to your homes and stay there!”
The draconian measures appears to have worked to control the spread of Covid-19 in a country of nearly 1.4 billion. At this stage anyway. To convince people to obey rules about isolation, the world’s politicians need to make a convincing case that the situation is serious enough to merit such sacrifices.
Effective social distancing is a bit like being pregnant, you’re either pregnant or you’re not. The only real social distancing is to lock yourself away from other people, completely. With ‘social distancing’, as practiced outside China, you can ask people to stay in their homes whilst cultivating a binge of panic buying, forcing thousands to crowd together in supermarkets.
In Thailand the government has told foreigners they have to assemble paperwork and visit their local immigration department to get visa extensions, causing long, crowded queues of people scrambling and desperate to stay ‘legal’. The reality is they’re just a congregation of potential virus spreaders.
No two countries are alike when it comes to access to their healthcare standards, testing availability and medical resources. There is also huge variation in the populations’ underlying health conditions and age demographics.
Watch and acknowledge the daily statistics but understand they are only a guide. Meanwhile, do what you can to maintain proper social distancing and ensure you don’t become just another number on a graph.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
World’s best street food, top 30 cities rated
China closes its borders, only allowing Chinese nationals, diplomats and C visas to enter
UPDATE: 91 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death in Thailand (Friday March 27)
34 year old returns from Bangkok, attends a wedding, tests positive for Covid-19
Phuket reports 7 new coronvirus cases (Friday March 27)
People ‘strongly advised’ to stay home for 7 days
Human Rights Watch blasts the arrest of Phuket artist over online comments
NBTC sets aside 1 billion baht to help battle virus
Chiang Mai fire spikes air pollution up to 20 times ‘safe’ levels
US surpasses China with most coronavirus cases
26 year old British man leaps to death from 13th floor in Bangkok
Anutin misspoke again, later apologises, again
Defence chief: Stay home for the sake of the nation, or curfew is inevitable
Lies, damn lies and statistics – reporting the ‘stats’ of Covid-19
What are your Consulates doing to help at this time?
Sitting down is the new smoking – exercise in a Covid-19 world
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand increasingly blaming caucasians for coronavirus crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Team Thailand, hell yeah! Coming to save you from Covid-19.
- Cases4 days ago
Phuket confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, some businesses closed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Italian coronavirus strain may be more dangerous than Wuhan version
- Cancellations4 days ago
Chon Buri closes more businesses, asks public to avoid beaches
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Cash handouts to Thais being proposed
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai restaurants and food chains switching to home deliveries