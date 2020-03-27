34 year old returns from Bangkok, attends a wedding, tests positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

A 34 year old woman, who has since been tested as positive with Covid-19, returned by bus from Bangkok to her home in Roi Et, north east Thailand, to attend a wedding.

After results confirmed her case, officials are now scrambling to track down hundreds of guests that also attended the wedding. Governor of Roi Et, Wanchai Konggasem, reports that there are now 3 Covid-19 patients in the province, as of yesterday. The third patient is a 34 year old female who had returned from Bangkok.

The woman was working as an employee in an entertainment company long Sukhumvit Road. She travelled from Bangkok to the north east on a bus and arrived at the Phon Thong Bus Station in Roi Et on March 15. Not long after returning to the province, the girl went to a relative’s wedding on March 18 and 19 in the Phon Thong District.

The woman has also told authorities that she went to buy food at a local convenience store on March 20. She started developing a fever along with a sore throat on March 24. She checked in at the Roi Et Hospital.

The woman is still at the hospital. According to information she’s provided, there are about 120 people who have come into contact with her around Roi Et, as well as passengers on the bus. All of these individuals will need to be quarantined. At this stage only 20 have been tracked down and now being watched for any symptoms. Officials are still searching for the other hundred.

The other 3 Covid-19 cases in the province include a male and a female patient. They too travelled back to Roi Et from Bangkok. The female also works at an entertainment business in Sukhumvit and the male is a boxing expert at the Rajadamnern Thai Boxing Stadium.

Thousands of Bangkok workers headed home after the BMA closed down businesses in the capital last weekend.

SOURCE: Sanook.com | Thai Residents