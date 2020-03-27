34 year old returns from Bangkok, attends a wedding, tests positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
34 year old returns from Bangkok, attends a wedding, tests positive for Covid-19
A 34 year old woman, who has since been tested as positive with Covid-19, returned by bus from Bangkok to her home in Roi Et, north east Thailand, to attend a wedding.
After results confirmed her case, officials are now scrambling to track down hundreds of guests that also attended the wedding. Governor of Roi Et, Wanchai Konggasem, reports that there are now 3 Covid-19 patients in the province, as of yesterday. The third patient is a 34 year old female who had returned from Bangkok.
The woman was working as an employee in an entertainment company long Sukhumvit Road. She travelled from Bangkok to the north east on a bus and arrived at the Phon Thong Bus Station in Roi Et on March 15. Not long after returning to the province, the girl went to a relative’s wedding on March 18 and 19 in the Phon Thong District.
The woman has also told authorities that she went to buy food at a local convenience store on March 20. She started developing a fever along with a sore throat on March 24. She checked in at the Roi Et Hospital.
The woman is still at the hospital. According to information she’s provided, there are about 120 people who have come into contact with her around Roi Et, as well as passengers on the bus. All of these individuals will need to be quarantined. At this stage only 20 have been tracked down and now being watched for any symptoms. Officials are still searching for the other hundred.
The other 3 Covid-19 cases in the province include a male and a female patient. They too travelled back to Roi Et from Bangkok. The female also works at an entertainment business in Sukhumvit and the male is a boxing expert at the Rajadamnern Thai Boxing Stadium.
Thousands of Bangkok workers headed home after the BMA closed down businesses in the capital last weekend.
SOURCE: Sanook.com | Thai Residents
Blue Flag grocery vehicles deployed in greater Bangkok to encourage staying home
With the state of emergency requiring people to stay home as much as possible and keeping their ‘social distance’ in public to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Ministry of Commerce has launched a fleet of Blue Flag vehicles to sell and deliver groceries and other consumer goods at affordable prices, right to people’s homes.
Starting yesterday, mobile grocery trucks are delivering products from major fresh markets to various communities in and around Bangkok. The markets include Minburi Market, Si Mum Mueang Market, Bang Yai Market and Samrong Market. The trucks are selling fresh food and other goods as part of the Blue Flag value scheme, such as eggs at 90 baht per pack of 30, instant noodles at 5 baht per packet, palm oil at 40 baht per bottle, canned fish at 11 baht per tin, two kilograms of rice for 55 baht and 30 milligrams of hand sanitiser at 25 baht.
The Blue Flag scheme is part of the government’s aid package for low-income earners who are issued with smart cards allowing them to get monthly subsidies to buy cheap consumer products from designated shops.
Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, says that 200 trucks are involved initially, which travel to communities in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces. Their sales will be assessed daily, and more vehicles will be added if there is high demand. The Blue Flag trucks will ensure that the market situation remains stable. Many vendors, including supermarkets are already selling their products online and offering delivery.
Jurin said he’d hold a meeting with operators of traditional and online supermarkets, delivery companies such as Line Man, La La Move, Food Panda and Grab, as well as owners of community shops and Smart groceries today. They’ll discuss the problems and challenges that need government help, as more stringent measures are expected following the invocation of the Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
‘Boxing Stadium Cluster’ investigation over banned March 6 event
The head of the Royal Thai Army, General Apirat Kongsompong today ordered the creation of a committee to track down those responsible for holding a competition in Lumphini Boxing Stadium on March 6, days after it was ordered closed.
The stadium, which is under the management of the army, has been a major hotzone for the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus around Bangkok, prompting demands by netizens to hold the army accountable.
The Ministry of Public Health has traced at least 143 of the 1045 people infected so far to the actual boxing match on March 6. The patients are a mix of attendees, staff, and those who came in close contact with them. The match was held despite a March 3 order by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha requiring large gatherings to be cancelled or postponed.
The holding of the match could be deemed a violation of a government diktat, after PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, ordered all public gatherings such as sports stadiums to be closed.
A similar order was issued by the Sports Authority of Thailand to the stadium’s management the next day on March 4. They asked the stadium’s president to “consider postponing the match per the PM’s instruction.”
The authority’s registrar later said that the order only applied to boxing matches in the provinces, not the matches held at “standardised” arenas in Bangkok. The stadium’s president told reporters on March 5 he would not cancel the match.
The fight attracted an audience of at least 5,000.
“I was not at the stadium on that day. I don’t know,” the stadium’s director of public relations Colonel Somkiat Thanomkhum said by phone. He referred all inquiries to Colonel Somsakun Vijitparb, the stadium’s secretary-general, who said he was “not available for comment.”
SOURCES: The Nation | Khaosod English
One MRT station closed after confirmed Covid-19 case
An employee has confirmed positive with Covid-19 who worked at the Nonthaburi Civil Centre MRT station run by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRT).
So the MRT has suspended all services at the Nonthaburi Civil Centre station this morning from 8:40 am.
The Nonthaburi Civic Centre will go through a deep clean and sterilisation today, in line with the Ministry of Public Health before reopening.
However, don’t worry… all other stations are still operational, including the ones either side, ‘Bang Krasor’ and ‘Ministry of Public Health’. (It would have been much more poetic if the ‘Ministry of Public Health’ station had to close instead)
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
