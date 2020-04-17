28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62% | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus Cases

28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62%

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Khaosod English
Health officials confirmed 28 more Covid-19 cases at this morning’s daily press briefing, down from 29 yesterday, bringing the national total to 2,700. An additional death brings that tally to 47.

96 more patients have recovered and been sent home, bringing the total of recoveries to 1689, or 62.5% since the outbreak began in January.

There were 30 new cases reported on Thursday and 29 on Wednesday. The figure also fell to 28 on Monday.

The Covid-19 virus has affected 68 of Thailand’s 77 provinces. 27 provinces reported no new cases in the 24 hour period covered by this morning’s briefing.

A spokesman said the woman who died was 85 years old andsuffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. She had been in close contact with an earlier confirmed case.

She was treated on April 12 for fever, a cough and shortness of breath and hooked up to a ventilator. A lung X-ray found severe pneumonia.

She tested positive for the disease. Her condition deteriorated on Wednesday and she died yesterday.

SOURCE: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post

Coronavirus Thailand

New national Covid-19 cases drop to 29 (Thursday), 3 more dead

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

PHOTO: Coconuts

Thai health officials today confirmed 29 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hour period, and 3 more deaths, bringing Thailand’s total number of patients to 2,672 since the beginning of the outbreak. This continues an encouraging downward trend, with 54 new cases a week ago, 50 on Friday, 45 on Saturday, 33 on Sunday, 28 on Monday and 34 on Tuesday and 30 yesterday.

The national death toll now stands at 46.

A spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the situation is still a cause for concern.

“We should not ease lockdown restrictions too early.”

Of the total patients, 1,593, or nearly 60% have recovered fully and been sent home. 1,077 people remain in hospital.

The highest daily toll to date was the 188 recorded on March 22. But because testing has so far been limited, the actual number of cases may be higher. The government has also stated that it is concentrating on contact tracing rather than testing.

The average age of virus patients is now 37. The oldest was 91 and the youngest just 1 month.

SOURCE: The Nation |Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand Covid-19 cases rise to 34 (Tuesday), 1 more death

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

PHOTO: The Nation

Thai health officials today confirmed 34 new Covid-19 cases from around the country, bringing the total to 2,613 since the beginning of the outbreak. There was one additional death, a Bangkok bus driver, raising the country’s death toll to 41.

Today’s number is higher than the 28 recorded yesterday, and comes after five straight days of declines since the 111 recorded on April 8. The highest number reported in a single day so far was the 188 recorded on March 22.

10 of the new cases come from the Bang Tao beachside community in Phuket. The island is currently under strict travel restrictions and has proactive checks door-to-door by health officials and volunteer staff.

Of the national total, 1,405 patients, or about 53% have recovered and been discharged. Officials warn, though, that since a relatively small number of people have been tested, it’s impossible to say how far and fast the virus could be spreading, and stress that it’s essential to wash your hands frequently, a minimum of 20 seconds each time, as well as maintain strict social distancing.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket Covid-19 cases jump to 10, all in Bang Tao

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

PHOTO: SCMP

Health officials in Phuket today reported 10 new Covid-19 cases, the first time the number has risen back into the double digits since 10 cases were reported on April 5. 13 cases were reported on April 3. Specifically all the new cases stem from the beachside community of Bang Tao.

Phuket has virtually sealed itself off, with all roads, ports, and as of Friday even the airport officially closed. The governor announced an alcohol ban on Friday night as well, effective until further notice, and travel between the island’s 17 sub-districts has been severely restricted since yesterday.

Here are the details of today’s new cases…

Case 179: A 24 year old Thai man, a graphic designer with a history of close contact with confirmed case number 174. He lives in Bang Tao, Cherngtalay. He fell sick on April 7, and 1 contact is at high risk and is being sought by authorities.

Case 180: A 20 year old Thai man, an office worker and the younger brother of confirmed case 179, who also had close contact with case 174. He also lives in Bang Tao. He fell sick on April 8 and 1 person is at high risk

Case 181: A 59 year old Thai woman, a maid with a history of close contact with confirmed case number 171. She also lives in Bang Tao, and she fell sick on the April 7. 4 people are considered at high risk.

Case 182: A 13 year old Thai girl who is a student. She has a history of close contact with confirmed case number 181 as they live together lives in Bang Tao. She fell sick on April 6 and 4 people are at high risk.

Case 183: 70 year old Thai security guard with a history of who lives with confirmed case number 171 lives in Bang Tao. He fell sick on the March 27 and 6 people at high risk.

Case 184: A 22 year old Thai woman, a university student living with confirmed case 174 in Bang Tao. She fell sick on March 28 and 15 people considered at high risk.

Case 185: a 22 year old Thai woman, also a university student, she is the twin sister of case 184 and also lives with case number 174 in Bang Tao. She fell sick on the April 9 and 15 people are at high risk

Case 186: The 1 year old son of close contact case 174 in Bang Tao. The boy fell sick on Sunday and 16 people are at high risk.

Case 187: A 36 year old man glass subcontractor who also lives in the same house as confirmed case number 174 in Bang Tao. He fell sick on March 29, 19 people are at high risk.

Case 188: A 97 year old retired Thai woman, who also shares the house of case 174 in Bang Tao. Although she shows no symptoms, 14 people are considered at high risk.

All of today’s reported new cases are in the Bang Tao area, making it the island’s new hotzone for coronavirus, an honour previously held by Patong.

Although Phuket, with a population of some 432,000, has the highest rate of infection per capita in Thailand, it has reported only one death, that of a Hungarian tourist who was involved in a motorbike accident but in hospital withheld details of his visits to the Bangla Road red light district.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket

NOTE: The reported cases reflect the information provided the Provincial and Government health sources. 

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2700
  • Active Cases: 964
  • Recovered: 1689
  • Deaths: 47
  • Last Updated: 17-04-2020 at 14:30
