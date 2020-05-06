10 arrested in Chon Buri for house party in violation of Emergency Decree | The Thaiger

Police in Chon Buri province’s Sattahip subdistrict, south of Pattaya, raided a party last night at a house with 10 people, most of them from out of town and described as domestic tourists. The gathering was a direct violation of the Emergency Decree enacted to stop the spread of Covid-19

Na Jomtien police were notified by a “concerned citizen” that there was a noisy party at a house in a housing estate at 9:30pm. They arrived at the house, knocked on the door and were greeted by 37 year old Paruehat Tampanon, who said he’s renting the house for several days, and that he and his friends were staying there for 2 days.

Na Jomtien police discovered 9 other people inside the house, 2 of whom tested positive for illegal drugs, police say, without naming the specific drugs. Many bottles of alcoholic and other beverages were found.

Paruehat claimed he did not know that Chon Buri still has strict social distancing measure in place and bans private parties. He also claimed all 10 people know each other and live with each other so there was be no threat of spreading the virus.

The owner of the house, 35 year old Piyanuch Ignatov, was charged with illegally operating a hotel and disobeying a Chon Buri order. (Rentals of fewer than 30 days are technically not allowed under Thai law.)

All those arrested face stiff Emergency Decree penalties, which means fines of up to 100,000 baht and/or up to 2 years in jail.

SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Naew Na