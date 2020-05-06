10 arrested in Chon Buri for house party in violation of Emergency Decree | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
10 arrested in Chon Buri for house party in violation of Emergency Decree
Police in Chon Buri province’s Sattahip subdistrict, south of Pattaya, raided a party last night at a house with 10 people, most of them from out of town and described as domestic tourists. The gathering was a direct violation of the Emergency Decree enacted to stop the spread of Covid-19
Na Jomtien police were notified by a “concerned citizen” that there was a noisy party at a house in a housing estate at 9:30pm. They arrived at the house, knocked on the door and were greeted by 37 year old Paruehat Tampanon, who said he’s renting the house for several days, and that he and his friends were staying there for 2 days.
Na Jomtien police discovered 9 other people inside the house, 2 of whom tested positive for illegal drugs, police say, without naming the specific drugs. Many bottles of alcoholic and other beverages were found.
Paruehat claimed he did not know that Chon Buri still has strict social distancing measure in place and bans private parties. He also claimed all 10 people know each other and live with each other so there was be no threat of spreading the virus.
The owner of the house, 35 year old Piyanuch Ignatov, was charged with illegally operating a hotel and disobeying a Chon Buri order. (Rentals of fewer than 30 days are technically not allowed under Thai law.)
All those arrested face stiff Emergency Decree penalties, which means fines of up to 100,000 baht and/or up to 2 years in jail.
New scheduled departure times for people leaving Phuket
While Phuket officials have allowed tens of thousands of people to leave the island to head back to their home provinces, the Phuket provincial government only allowed Phuket residents to leave the island in their own vehicles on April 30 and May 1, being the ‘first round’ and ‘second round’ of the mass exodus.
But on the first day there was traffic jams for kilometres and general chaos around the Tha Chatchai Checkpoint, along with not-very-happy people. Only a few of the total people queueing up managed to leave the island on that first day. Since then the Phuket provincial government has set new guidelines for people who want to leave the island.
The new strategy is a time based queue registration system. Those who wish to leave Phuket must first sign up via a website booking and select a scheduled time. Tha Chatchai Checkpoint, will be open for 700 people to exit every hour starting from 5 am – 8 pm, allowing a total of 10,500 people per day.
The passengers must also pass the fit-to-travel requirements at the checkpoint. This is done by providing a certificate from the ‘provincial administration for Covid-19’ which states that travellers are Covid-19 free. Inquires can be made in advance at the Phuket Provincial Police (building 191) or through their Facebook page at ‘191phuket’.
Buses and vans will also be available for people who have booked in advanced. People must reserve a specific time.
“If you do not arrive within the requested period, you must go back to register again.”
SOURCE: Phuket Police
Lifting of alcohol ban sees resurgence in road carnage
With the alcohol ban lifted the carnage has resumed on Thailand’s roads.
The national alcohol ban was lifted in all 76 of Thailand’s provinces, plus Bangkok, last Sunday. The sale and transport of alcohol was banned as part of the national state of emergency in order to stop people drinking and socialising during the Covid-19 crisis.
A predictable, and welcome, side effect of the ban was a significant drop in the number of road deaths, since many, if not most of Thailand’s fatal traffic incidents, involve drink driving, particularly during holidays.
Now, after about three weeks, the ban has been lifted. Unsurprisingly, there has been a massive jump in the number of road deaths, rising yesterday to 63, 8 more people than the total number of people that have died from the coronavirus since the outbreak started in Thailand in late January.
Thailand’s roads are notoriously dangerous and are among the deadliest in the world, ranked 9th by the World Health Organisation with an average of 22,000 deaths per year and over 1 million people injured. In 2019, the majority of traffic-related deaths and injuries were motorcyclists, who accounted for 92% of fatal crashes. Specifically, younger male motorcyclists who were driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.
The government has set a goal of limiting road deaths to 664 per year, a figure which has already been surpassed by nearly one third this year, as the figure stands at 872 today.
Road accidents killed 45 people and injured 2,523 each day on average from January to October 2019, according to data compiled by the central road accident claims company.
CCSA reports 1 new Covid-19 case, 1 new death (Wednesday)
Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported about just 1 new coronavirus patient today, a masseuse, and 1 death, an Australian hotel manager in Khao Lak, Phang Nga province.
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin reported this morning that the total of Covid-19 cases rose to 2,986 as the 27 year old masseuse tested positive after returning from Russia. She has been quarantined. The Buri Ram native arrived on Sunday on a flight of about 70 passengers. After landing at Suvarnabhumi airport, they were sent to quarantine at a hotel in Samut Prakhan province. She had a fever of 38.3°C, a cough and shortness of breath and tested positive on Monday, according to Dr. Taweesilp.
“We have quarantine so we are confident that the people who were in contact with the patient were quarantined from the start.”
The death toll rose to 55 with the case of the 69 year old Australian man, who worked as the manager of a hotel in the southern province of Phang Nga. He had asthma and became sick on March 25 with coughing and fatigue. He went to a clinic on March 28 with a fever of 37.9°C, shortness of breath and low blood oxygen saturation.
He was later admitted to Vachira hospital in Phuket province. Tests revealed severe pneumonia and Covid-19 infection. He already suffered from cystic fibrosis and was placed on a ventilator. He then developed renal complications and died yesterday.
Dr. Taweesilp also announced that the Department of Medical Sciences has confirmed that the 40 suspected cases in the southern province of Yala have conclusively tested negative for Covid-19.
In the the 24 hours prior to today’s announcement, 14 coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The number of recovered patients is now 2,761, representing a recovery rate of well over 92%. Just 173 patients remain in hospital.
