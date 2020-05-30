Curfew shortened, malls open longer, but most beaches remain closed | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Curfew shortened, malls open longer, but most beaches remain closed
Whooo hoo! A whole extra hour back. The national curfew has been reduced to just fours a night now. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has shortened the night curfew to 11pm – 3am effective from Monday night. Earlier it was thought the CCSA would remove the hour before midnight from the curfew.
General Somsak Rungsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council, says the CCSA found it necessary to retain a curfew “to prevent people from social drinking, gambling and because alcohol sales are still banned in food outlets and restaurants”.
Meanwhile, the CCSA is easing inter-provincial travel restrictions around Thailand, but hasn’t decided to reopen beaches. But it is opening “cultural, archaeological and heritage sites”.
Shopping malls will be able to stay open until 9pm from Monday, June 1, “but staying at home is the safest way to protect yourself against coronavirus”.
The PM’ Office has asked the Finance Ministry to set aside some budget for food subsidies, to be given to the country’s 250,000 monks, who are experiencing food shortages because the lockdown restrictions have prevented many of them from receiving alms from the public.
The office reported that a daily 60 baht food allowance would be sufficient for each monk.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Phuket
Police arrest 21 curfew violators in Phuket, and raid a party in Pattaya
Police in the southern island province of Phuket arrested 21 people last night for violating the national curfew imposed to fight the spread of Covid-19.
Teams of officials and volunteers conducting night patrols across the province from 11pm to 4am and found 21 people out during the period without authorisation or justifiable reason. One of them was found possessing some bottles of kratom drug cocktail.
All were taken to the district police station for legal action.
Meanwhile, 30 teenagers were caught for violating the emergency decree and the night curfew by joining a birthday party at a house in Banglamung, near Pattaya, in Chon Buri early this morning. 14 male students were arrested and taken the Huay Yai police station.
Police raided the house in Huay Yai, Banglamuang district about 3.30am with dozens of teenagers dancing inside. Some were in pyjamas and others in school uniforms. The party was being streamed live on Facebook. The deputy superintendent says the arrests followed a tip-off from neighbours that a birthday party was held at the house.
Between April 3 and May 29, a total of 1,820 people in 1,762 cases were arrested for curfew violations in Phuket. Police say the provincial court has already handed down rulings on 1,403.
This Monday, June 1, the curfew will be shortened for a second time, to 11pm-3am.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
National figures for Covid-19 cases in Thailand (May 30)
Today the spokeswomen from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul announced just 1 new Covid-19 case. She revealed that the single confirmed case was an imported case from Saudi Arabia – a male Thai student who is now in state quarantine. This raises the national total to 3,077.
No additional death reported today leaving the accumulated toll at 57.
“Local infections significantly slowed and over the last 2 weeks, 43 of 52 new cases were Thais who had arrived from abroad.”
Over the past two days there have been 11 cases on each day, a jump from the single digit report days for the weeks before, but all imported cases.
“The student boarded a bus to the checkpoint at the Malaysian border on Monday and was put in a state quarantine facility in Narathiwat province. He tested negative on that day but 3 days later he had a fever, a cough and shortness of breath. A retest showed he was infected and he was sent to Narathiwat Hospital.”
Health officials will conduct retests on 39 other returnees who had been on the same bus.
59 patients still remain in hospital in Thailand.
Chon Buri, where Pattaya is located, has had no new confirmed cases in 46 days. Pattaya City has had no new recorded cases in 36 days.
Phuket marks it 5th day without any new Covid-19 cases.
SOURCE: Pattaya News | Bangkok Post
Covid task force orders strict hygiene measures for Bangkok construction sites
The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority has been ordered to implement tough hygiene and safety measures at construction sites in the capital, to prevent any resurgence of the Covid-19 virus. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the city must take rigorous steps to mitigate the risk of workers contracting and spreading the virus.
A report in Nation Thailand says city officials are fully prepared to comply with the order, with BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon saying instructions on the strict hygiene protocols have already been communicated to all district offices.
“Since April, BMA has ordered all district offices to employ measures at construction sites to prevent the outbreak, which include screening of personnel before entering the area, providing alcohol gel and face masks, cleaning the areas after work, separating personal items and maintaining social distancing practice.”
“To comply with the CCSA, the BMA has sent health officials to perform aggressive tests on construction workers that are at high-risk, like those who come from neighbouring countries or provinces.”
Her statement comes as central Thailand prepares for the return of thousands of migrant workers from Myanmar in the coming month. The government has already said employers are responsible for quarantining their workers for the required 14 days, as well as providing them with masks and hand sanitiser, and carrying out regular health checks.
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
Silapasuay says thousands of construction workers in Bangkok have already been tested for the virus. Bosses at construction sites are also asked to check the health of their employees regularly, both at their workplace and their accommodation.
“We have already tested 49,728 workers, while we aim to increase this number further to ensure safety at all construction sites in Bangkok.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
