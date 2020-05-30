Curfew shortened, malls open longer, but most beaches remain closed | The Thaiger

Whooo hoo! A whole extra hour back. The national curfew has been reduced to just fours a night now. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has shortened the night curfew to 11pm – 3am effective from Monday night. Earlier it was thought the CCSA would remove the hour before midnight from the curfew.

General Somsak Rungsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council, says the CCSA found it necessary to retain a curfew “to prevent people from social drinking, gambling and because alcohol sales are still banned in food outlets and restaurants”.

Meanwhile, the CCSA is easing inter-provincial travel restrictions around Thailand, but hasn’t decided to reopen beaches. But it is opening “cultural, archaeological and heritage sites”.

Shopping malls will be able to stay open until 9pm from Monday, June 1, “but staying at home is the safest way to protect yourself against coronavirus”.

The PM’ Office has asked the Finance Ministry to set aside some budget for food subsidies, to be given to the country’s 250,000 monks, who are experiencing food shortages because the lockdown restrictions have prevented many of them from receiving alms from the public.

The office reported that a daily 60 baht food allowance would be sufficient for each monk.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World