Curfew lifted from June 15, many activities resume, pubs and bars will remain closed | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Curfew lifted from June 15, many activities resume, pubs and bars will remain closed

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: National News Bureau of Thailand
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has officially approved lifting the national curfew effective Monday. The centre made the decision at its meeting today, which was presided over by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The 11pm-3am curfew will be lifted from June 15 but the national state of emergency in the country will continue. The centre has also decided to strictly control travel in and out of Thailand, as all new Covid-19 patients in recent days have been returnees from abroad. Beyond their ‘strictly control’ comment, no details were provided about the end of the international travel ban (one June 30) or any plans for who will be allowed back in, or when.

The CCSA says some high-risk activities, such as the use of school buildings and some sports, will be relaxed in the fourth phase, and sales of alcoholic beverages will be allowed in restaurants and bars, as well as the holding of concerts. However, social distancing measures will remain in place and bars and pubs will remain closed, for now. The Thai alcohol industry is now pleading with the government to allow at least a trial reopening of the entertainment sector.

Just Wednesday the National Security Council proposed lifting curfew for a 15 day trial period while maintaining the state of emergency; it now appears the lifting is not a trial, but official.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Alcohol association begs government for trial re-opening of bars

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

PHOTO: Lifestyle Asia

But they know it is unlikely to happen.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing Emergency Decree have caused immeasurable economic impact across the country.Probably no sectors has been harder hit than hospitality, entertainment and nightlife. Although alcohol sales appear set to resume in restaurants next week, around 10,000 pubs, bars and entertainment venues nationwide – and their many casual staff – are struggling to survive after being shut for nearly 3 months, and the alcohol industry is asking the government to allow a trial reopening of the entertainment sector.

The government faces a quandary, since the entertainment sector has been a hotspot for potential contagion, as customers drinking alcohol are likely to be lax in observing measures such as social distancing (according to the mantra from the country’s CCSA). In Phuket, the popular Bangla Road entertainment district became a Covid-19 hotzone and the host for most of the island’s infections.

So the president of the Alcohol Beverage Business Association says the government should relax restrictions to enable businesses to survive. Thanakorn Kuptajit proposes running a trial reopening of hotel bars and restaurants’ alcohol service, to gauge whether the rest of the sector can safely resume operations.

He expects about half of the country’s 10,000 pubs and bars will end up being closed permanently if they remain locked down for much longer, considering they are making zero revenue but still paying rent to intransigent landlords, and often wages.

The alcohol business, mainly beer, spirits and wine, is valued around 370 billion baht annually. Since the outbreak in February, that revenue has fallen by 40% year on year after on-site sales fell to nothing.

Thanakorn also suggests that the government temporarily allow online distribution of alcohol while venues remained closed.

“Online shopping would help reduce traffic at pubs and bars and could still be traced. However, under the current law, posting pictures and basic product information of alcoholic products is considered as promoting alcohol and therefore illegal. So, we want the state to be lenient, given the situation.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

4 Thais repatriated from India found with Covid-19 today (June 12)

Anukul

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

FILE PHOTO: Pattayamail.com

Today the government announced 4 new cases of Covid-19, all were reported as repatriated Thai citizens from India. Dr. Taweesilp spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says…

“1 of the cases was a 39 year old housemaid, who returned to Thailand on June 4 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. She showed no symptoms, but tested positive for the disease on Tuesday.”

“3 others arrived back on June 5, of the number 2 were male labourers aged 37 and 53, and the other a masseuse, aged 44. They were quarantined in Chon Buri and tested positive on Wednesday, also while being asymptomatic.”

Dr Taweesilp continues to say that India had the most Covid-19 cases in Asia with a total of 298,283 cases and ranked 4th globally, and rising. So far 2,445 Thai people had returned from India as part of the government’s repatriation program.

As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has been 3,129, with 84 patients still under treatment. 2,987 have made a full recovery and been officially discharged from hospital (no change), there have been a total of 58 deaths (no change).

Of the 192 Covid-19 patients found in state quarantine:

  • 90 cases, (46.9%) were found in the first two days after entering state quarantine
  • 38 cases (19.8%) were found on day 3-4
  • 35 cases (18.2%) were found on days 5-6
  • 11 cases (5.7%) were found on days 7-8
  • 2 cases (1%) were found on days 9-10
  • 11 cases (5.7 %) were found on days 11-12
  • 5 cases (2.6%) were found on days 13-14

“It has been 18 days that the country has not logged a locally infected patient. However, people must not be reckless. Although we do not have a local infection, there are about 100,000 newly confirmed cases globally per day.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

Thailand talking “travel bubbles” with low-risk Covid-19 countries

Maya Taylor

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

PHOTO: JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Thailand is considering the idea of forming “travel bubbles” with countries that have demonstrated similar success in suppressing the Covid-19 virus. The announcement comes as a number of nations, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, China and New Zealand have expressed interest in forming a reciprocal travel pact with Thailand.

This would involve governments agreeing their citizens could travel back and forth between the countries within the “bubble”, without imposing conditions such as mandatory quarantine or self-isolation. The term “green lanes” has also been used.

An aide to Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has confirmed that a video conference meeting is scheduled to take place on June 26, when the PM will discuss the matter with the leaders of several interested countries, mostly regional Asian nations that have been able to reduce their Covid-19 case numbers to manageable levels. The PM has previously said travel bubbles could provide a much-needed boost to tourism.

Tourism, such a vital part of the country’s GDP (up to 20% when you include all the downstream workers and contractors), has been completely obliterated after the country closed down its international airports and borders in late March, early April this year.

Thailand currently has a ban on international flights, with the only exceptions being to facilitate the repatriation of Thai nationals and allow foreign work permit holders to return. The ban is currently in place until June 30 and the PM has said it will be reviewed closer to that date. He says any lifting of the embargo will need to be done with great caution to prevent a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus.

