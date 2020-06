Curfew lifted from June 15, many activities resume, pubs and bars will remain closed | The Thaiger

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has officially approved lifting the national curfew effective Monday. The centre made the decision at its meeting today, which was presided over by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The 11pm-3am curfew will be lifted from June 15 but the national state of emergency in the country will continue. The centre has also decided to strictly control travel in and out of Thailand, as all new Covid-19 patients in recent days have been returnees from abroad. Beyond their ‘strictly control’ comment, no details were provided about the end of the international travel ban (one June 30) or any plans for who will be allowed back in, or when.

The CCSA says some high-risk activities, such as the use of school buildings and some sports, will be relaxed in the fourth phase, and sales of alcoholic beverages will be allowed in restaurants and bars, as well as the holding of concerts. However, social distancing measures will remain in place and bars and pubs will remain closed, for now. The Thai alcohol industry is now pleading with the government to allow at least a trial reopening of the entertainment sector.

Just Wednesday the National Security Council proposed lifting curfew for a 15 day trial period while maintaining the state of emergency; it now appears the lifting is not a trial, but official.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

