Covid cluster linked to Bangkok bar puts pressure on Isaan healthcare system

Photo via Ekkamai487 Facebook

A recent Covid-19 cluster from a bar in Bangkok is putting pressure on the healthcare system in the Isaan province Ubon Ratchathani. Out of the 315 new cases reported today in the northeastern province, 48 are linked to the Bangkok gastropub Ekkamai487. Under the pub cluster, there are now over 667 cases with 2,029 people at risk.

Ubon Ratchathani ranks among the top ten provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases today. Reports in Thai media say hospitals in Ubon Ratchathani are running low on beds and some Covid-19 patients will need to be treated at field hospitals. Today, soldiers from Sanpasit Prasong Army Camp 22rd came to help transport 85 patients from the crowded hospitals in Mueng and Warin Chamrap Districts to a field hospital at Ubon Ratchathani’s Rajbhat University.

The field hospital is accepting donations of instant food, canned food, fruit juice, tissues, and also sanitary pads to support 258 patients. The facility has a maximum capacity of 600 patients. As the numbers of people in a risk group are also high, it is a possibility that this field hospital will be crowded very soon.

SOURCE: Khaosod | PPTV HD

 

image
nobusinessofurs
2022-01-05 12:09
24 minutes ago, Thaiger said: A recent Covid-19 cluster from a bar in Bangkok is putting pressure on the healthcare system in the Isaan province Ubon Ratchathani. Out of the 315 new cases reported today in the northeastern province, 48…
image
Guest1
2022-01-05 12:14
Perhaps one more reason, to give these people 30 baht healthcare were they are, not only were they are registered?
image
Stonker
2022-01-05 12:33
40 minutes ago, nobusinessofurs said: Yeah those boozers caused me to have to close my school for 2 weeks. Not only yours - in Loei too. Somethings wrong when schools have to close so bars can stay open.
image
Stonker
2022-01-05 12:52
36 minutes ago, Guest1 said: Perhaps one more reason, to give these people 30 baht healthcare were they are, not only were they are registered? The one (and so far only) thing Thais can get healthcare for anywhere is Covid…
image
6451916
2022-01-05 14:25
Ekkamai487 IS IN UBON you idiots. Do you ever check your facts?
