Covid cluster linked to Bangkok bar puts pressure on Isaan healthcare system

A recent Covid-19 cluster from a bar in Bangkok is putting pressure on the healthcare system in the Isaan province Ubon Ratchathani. Out of the 315 new cases reported today in the northeastern province, 48 are linked to the Bangkok gastropub Ekkamai487. Under the pub cluster, there are now over 667 cases with 2,029 people at risk.

Ubon Ratchathani ranks among the top ten provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 cases today. Reports in Thai media say hospitals in Ubon Ratchathani are running low on beds and some Covid-19 patients will need to be treated at field hospitals. Today, soldiers from Sanpasit Prasong Army Camp 22rd came to help transport 85 patients from the crowded hospitals in Mueng and Warin Chamrap Districts to a field hospital at Ubon Ratchathani’s Rajbhat University.

The field hospital is accepting donations of instant food, canned food, fruit juice, tissues, and also sanitary pads to support 258 patients. The facility has a maximum capacity of 600 patients. As the numbers of people in a risk group are also high, it is a possibility that this field hospital will be crowded very soon.

SOURCE: Khaosod | PPTV HD