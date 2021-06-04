Covid-19 vaccination to be delayed in provinces with low infection rates

Several Thai provinces with low infection rates have had to delay their Covid-19 vaccine rollout after receiving fewer doses than expected. The Bangkok Post reports that the Public Health Ministry has cut the vaccine allocation of provinces that have reported substantially lower infection rates.

However, Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Health Ministry says 2 million doses of both Sinovac and the AstraZeneca vaccine are being distributed and that all provinces will receive some by Monday. Provinces with serious outbreaks are being prioritised, along with provinces included in tourism promotion.

In the north-eastern province of Udon Thani, one hospital doctor says 246,000 elderly people and others with underlying medical conditions have had their vaccination appointments postponed until further notice. Dr Phatcharin Klinphayom says inoculation was expected to take place between Monday and Wednesday of next week.

She says the province has only received 3,600 AstraZeneca doses, with over 1.1 million residents registered and holding confirmed appointments. However, she adds that appointments for those due to receive their second dose of Sinovac are still going ahead. Meanwhile, around 300 healthcare volunteers who were expecting their first vaccine doses today have had their appointments postponed.

The vaccine rollout in the northern province of Lampang has also been called off, with officials saying the number of vaccine doses received is insufficient. Lampang has the second highest number of people registered for vaccination in the country.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

