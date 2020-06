Covid-19 update: 5 new cases, all imported (June 13) | The Thaiger

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced that 5 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours. All 5 were imported cases of Thai students returning from Saudi Arabia. No new deaths were reported. The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak in Thailand now stands at 3,134. The death toll remains at 58.

Today marks the 19th day in a row with no new confirmed locally transmitted cases of the virus, according to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin. 2,987 people have recovered and been released from hospital, making the recovery rate well over 95%.

There are 89 people still in treatment for the disease nationwide.

Dr. Taweesilp says the national curfew will be lifted on Monday to allow local people to travel, because there have been no cases of local infection for some time now, but the Emergency Decree remains in effect and the government will strictly control all entry into the country, by land, water and air, because all new Covid-19 patients have been people returning from abroad.

SOURCES: Pattaya News | Bangok Post

