Covid-19 update: 5 new cases, all imported (June 13) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 5 new cases, all imported (June 13)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced that 5 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours. All 5 were imported cases of Thai students returning from Saudi Arabia. No new deaths were reported. The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak in Thailand now stands at 3,134. The death toll remains at 58.
Today marks the 19th day in a row with no new confirmed locally transmitted cases of the virus, according to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin. 2,987 people have recovered and been released from hospital, making the recovery rate well over 95%.
There are 89 people still in treatment for the disease nationwide.
Dr. Taweesilp says the national curfew will be lifted on Monday to allow local people to travel, because there have been no cases of local infection for some time now, but the Emergency Decree remains in effect and the government will strictly control all entry into the country, by land, water and air, because all new Covid-19 patients have been people returning from abroad.
SOURCES: Pattaya News | Bangok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
The spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced yesterday that schools, colleges and other educational institutes will be allowed to re-open on Monday, and alcohol can again be served in restaurants and hotels, but NOT in pubs, bars or other entertainment venues.
The national curfew is also being lifted as of Monday.
International schools and tuition schools are allowed to resume operations. Private and government schools can open for a maximum 120 students at a time. Other institutes, including universities, can begin seminars and workshops.
Gatherings for ceremonies such as weddings, meetings, exhibitions, concerts, performances and events wil be permitted under the following conditions:
- Meetings and seminars must provide a space of 4 square metres per participant.
- Spectators at events, exhibitions, contests, or sports competitions must sit or stand at least a metre apart, and music performances or concerts must provide 5 metres square per attendee.
- Alcohol can be sold in restaurants, hotels and retail stores, but entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke parlours will remain closed.
- Daycare centres for young children and seniors can reopen but must provide 2 square metres per person and check body temperatures.
- Science centres for learning can open to a limited number of visitors.
- Film and TV shoots will be allowed a maximum 150 crew members while studio audiences are capped at 50.
- Massage shops spas and saunas will be permitted to reopen, but with mandatory mask-wearing, hand cleansing, and social distancing of 5 square metres between customers
- Group exercise in parks will be allowed for groups of up to 50 people, with 5 square metres between participants.
- Amusement and water parks can also reopen, but customer numbers are limited to 1 per 4 square metres, while ball pits and bouncy castles must remain shut.
- Sports competition will be allowed but no spectators will be allowed in stadiums; only broadcast is allowed.
- Game booths and game centres may open but shop operators are responsible for keeping them clean.
- Domestic flights face no seating restrictions, but all passengers must wear face masks on board.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Curfew lifted from June 15, many activities resume, pubs and bars will remain closed
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has officially approved lifting the national curfew effective Monday. The centre made the decision at its meeting today, which was presided over by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The 11pm-3am curfew will be lifted from June 15 but the national state of emergency in the country will continue. The centre has also decided to strictly control travel in and out of Thailand, as all new Covid-19 patients in recent days have been returnees from abroad. Beyond their ‘strictly control’ comment, no details were provided about the end of the international travel ban (one June 30) or any plans for who will be allowed back in, or when.
The CCSA says some high-risk activities, such as the use of school buildings and some sports, will be relaxed in the fourth phase, and sales of alcoholic beverages will be allowed in restaurants and bars, as well as the holding of concerts. However, social distancing measures will remain in place and bars and pubs will remain closed, for now. The Thai alcohol industry is now pleading with the government to allow at least a trial reopening of the entertainment sector.
Just Wednesday the National Security Council proposed lifting curfew for a 15 day trial period while maintaining the state of emergency; it now appears the lifting is not a trial, but official.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Alcohol association begs government for trial re-opening of bars
But they know it is unlikely to happen.
The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing Emergency Decree have caused immeasurable economic impact across the country.Probably no sectors has been harder hit than hospitality, entertainment and nightlife. Although alcohol sales appear set to resume in restaurants next week, around 10,000 pubs, bars and entertainment venues nationwide – and their many casual staff – are struggling to survive after being shut for nearly 3 months, and the alcohol industry is asking the government to allow a trial reopening of the entertainment sector.
The government faces a quandary, since the entertainment sector has been a hotspot for potential contagion, as customers drinking alcohol are likely to be lax in observing measures such as social distancing (according to the mantra from the country’s CCSA). In Phuket, the popular Bangla Road entertainment district became a Covid-19 hotzone and the host for most of the island’s infections.
So the president of the Alcohol Beverage Business Association says the government should relax restrictions to enable businesses to survive. Thanakorn Kuptajit proposes running a trial reopening of hotel bars and restaurants’ alcohol service, to gauge whether the rest of the sector can safely resume operations.
He expects about half of the country’s 10,000 pubs and bars will end up being closed permanently if they remain locked down for much longer, considering they are making zero revenue but still paying rent to intransigent landlords, and often wages.
The alcohol business, mainly beer, spirits and wine, is valued around 370 billion baht annually. Since the outbreak in February, that revenue has fallen by 40% year on year after on-site sales fell to nothing.
Thanakorn also suggests that the government temporarily allow online distribution of alcohol while venues remained closed.
“Online shopping would help reduce traffic at pubs and bars and could still be traced. However, under the current law, posting pictures and basic product information of alcoholic products is considered as promoting alcohol and therefore illegal. So, we want the state to be lenient, given the situation.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Policeman uses beer and hometown connection to coax man down from Bangkok building – VIDEO
Justice minister targets drug money laundering
Thai road deaths surpass 6,000 for year to date
Covid-19 update: 5 new cases, all imported (June 13)
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
Heavy rains and flash floods predicted until next Tuesday from ‘Nuri’
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
Dengue fever outbreak sickens nearly 6,000 Thai kids
Chulalongkorn University defends shrine demolition for new condos
Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today.
6 arrested for alleged child sex trafficking, 5 teen girls rescued
Surat Thani fishermen want government intervention in “cockle war”
The one that didn’t get away… a fish tale with a happy ending
Thailand News Today – Friday, June 12
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
Man arrested in Pattaya wearing only boxers, behaving erratically – VIDEO
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
7 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand (June 8)
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
- Crime2 days ago
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
- Business3 days ago
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways petitions overseas creditors not to confiscate its aircraft
- Cambodia3 days ago
Students charged after tying white bows around Bangkok monuments
- Pattaya3 days ago
Elderly woman dies in hit and run on Pattaya Beach Road
- Pattaya3 days ago
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is alive and well, despite rumours