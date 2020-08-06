COVID-19 update: 2 new cases found in state quarantine, no new deaths (August 6)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this morning reported 2 new cases of Covid-19, both returnees from the US, bringing the national total of confirmed cases to 3,330 since the outbreak began in January. A CCSA spokeman said the new patients are a 42 year old man aged 42 and a woman, aged 62, both Thai nationals. They arrived on July 31 on the same flight as a previously confirmed case, and were quarantined in Chon Buri province. They tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, but were asymptomatic.

So far, 4,739 people have been repatriated from the US and 9.4% of them have tested positive for the virus. Of the total 3,330 cases, 3,148 have recovered, including 4 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 124 patients remain at hospital. The recovery rate stands at 94.5%, while the death toll is unchanged at 58 since June 2. As of today, Thailand has gone 73 days without a locally transmitted case of the virus.

Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 272,252 over the previous 24 hours to 18.98 million and the death toll increased by 6,824 to 711,189.

The US has the most cases at 4.97 million, up by 55,148, and the most deaths at 161,601, up by 1,311. Brazil ranks second with 2.86 million cases, up by 54,685, and 97,418 deaths, including 1,322 in the last 24 hours. India is third with 1.96 million cases, and the biggest daily increment at 56,626, and 40,739 deaths, up by 919.

Thailand now ranks 112th by the number of confirmed cases, the CCSA reports.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand