Coronavirus (Covid-19)

COVID-19 update: 2 new cases found in state quarantine, no new deaths (August 6)

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Thailand Medical News
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this morning reported 2 new cases of Covid-19, both returnees from the US, bringing the national total of confirmed cases to 3,330 since the outbreak began in January. A CCSA spokeman said the new patients are a 42 year old man aged 42 and a woman, aged 62, both Thai nationals. They arrived on July 31 on the same flight as a previously confirmed case, and were quarantined in Chon Buri province. They tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, but were asymptomatic.

So far, 4,739 people have been repatriated from the US and 9.4% of them have tested positive for the virus. Of the total 3,330 cases, 3,148 have recovered, including 4 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 124 patients remain at hospital. The recovery rate stands at 94.5%, while the death toll is unchanged at 58 since June 2. As of today, Thailand has gone 73 days without a locally transmitted case of the virus.

Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 272,252 over the previous 24 hours to 18.98 million and the death toll increased by 6,824 to 711,189.

The US has the most cases at 4.97 million, up by 55,148, and the most deaths at 161,601, up by 1,311. Brazil ranks second with 2.86 million cases, up by 54,685, and 97,418 deaths, including 1,322 in the last 24 hours. India is third with 1.96 million cases, and the biggest daily increment at 56,626, and 40,739 deaths, up by 919.

Thailand now ranks 112th by the number of confirmed cases, the CCSA reports.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 6, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Other sources don’t have U.S. Deaths at 160K.

    Reply

Philippines

Philippines plummets in to recession as virus numbers spike

Jack Burton

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Reuters

The Philippines, reeling from Covid-19 lockdowns that have destroyed businesses and thrown millions out of work, plunged into recession after its biggest quarterly contraction on record, data showed today. The Philippine Statistics Authority says GDP 16.5% year-on-year in the second quarter as the country endured one of the world’s longest stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the virus that’s devastated economies globally. It follows a revised 0.7% contraction in the first three months of the year and marks the biggest drop in economic activity since records began in 1981 during the Ferdinand Marcos dictatorship. It’s the country’s first recession […]

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

image

There is no immediate plan to extend the list of foreigners being allowed to come to Thailand at the moment. Specifically still excluded are retirees with valid visas, homes and families in Thailand. The directive comes from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Since Thailand’s experience with Covid-19, it has closed its borders to tourists and visitors, stranding both Thais and foreigners who want to return to the Kingdom. It also stranded up to 500,000 foreign visitors who are unable to leave Thailand due to the border closures or simply decided to wait out the peak of the pandemic here. Many […]

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada

Jack Burton

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Singapore's Changi Airport lies empty - Straits Times

While Thailand’s borders are still closed to all but a very few foreign visitors, there are outbound flights to some destinations, but the Covid-19 crisis means that entry requirements are fluid and often unpredictable; Singapore will require some returning residents who self-quarantine to use an electronic monitoring device effective August 10, while Myanmar has extended the ban on international flights. Here are the latest travel advisory updates from around the world: Singapore: You can’t enter Singapore for short-term visits whether for business or pleasure. You can transit though Changi Airport if you’re travelling to Australia, cities in Asia, Europe and […]

