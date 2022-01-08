Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Infections spike, deaths stable
Covid-19 infections have taken a sharp rise from 3,000 at the start of the year to over 8,000 infections recorded yesterday, with imported cases doubling, though deaths have been fairly stable and low. Today, the CCSA reported 8,263 new infections, up 737 since yesterday, and 14 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 5 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,232,166 confirmed infections have been reported, with 21,813 total deaths from the pandemic.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 2,865 recoveries, up 30 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,190,481 have recovered from infections.
There are now 47,964 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 5,384 from yesterday, including 535 in the ICU ( down 48 over last week) and 130 on ventilators ( down 28 over last week).
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 351 were brought in from international travellers, 110 were found in correctional facilities, 218 were identified by community testing, and 7,584 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,766 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
VACCINE UPDATES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
OTHER COVID NEWS
- Government to prevent price gouging on Covid-19 test kits
- Bangkok to begin Pfizer vaccines for children 5-11 next month
- 69 provinces moved to Covid-19 orange zone, no drinking
- 6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
- Phuket to get 60,000 Moderna vaccines for 4th boosters
- Hundreds barred daily on Phuket bridge lacking Covid-19 docs
- Chon Buri officials issue Covid-19 warning for Si Racha nightclub
- Thai vaccines recieve a 40 million baht donation from SET
PROVINCIAL TOTALS
Provincial data will be in the following update.
SOURCE: CCSA
