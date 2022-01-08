COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Infections spike, deaths stable

Covid-19 infections have taken a sharp rise from 3,000 at the start of the year to over 8,000 infections recorded yesterday, with imported cases doubling, though deaths have been fairly stable and low. Today, the CCSA reported 8,263 new infections, up 737 since yesterday, and 14 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 5 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,232,166 confirmed infections have been reported, with 21,813 total deaths from the pandemic.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 2,865 recoveries, up 30 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,190,481 have recovered from infections.

There are now 47,964 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 5,384 from yesterday, including 535 in the ICU ( down 48 over last week) and 130 on ventilators ( down 28 over last week).

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 351 were brought in from international travellers, 110 were found in correctional facilities, 218 were identified by community testing, and 7,584 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,766 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

