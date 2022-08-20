CCSA spokesperson says 30,000 Covid infections per day

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson is warning that Covid-19 infections are growing, with an increase seen in 44 of Thailand’s 77 provinces, including Bangkok. He said that between August 7 and August 13, daily Covid infections had averaged 31,148 cases per day, despite the Department of Disease Control reporting official numbers of about 1,900 infections today and 2,100 yesterday.

853 infections were considered severe, with nearly half of those, 436 in total, requiring the use of a ventilator. 236 people died from coronavirus during that same week, though most were pregnant women, those with underlying conditions, or elderly people over age 60.

Infection rates are still high, and the CCSA advisor suggested that with many people not reporting cases it is likely 60,000 to 70,000. He called on people to remain vigilant and wear face masks when in public. Covid infections are expected to hold steady for about a month and then hopefully begin decreasing, with hospitalisations dropping to 1,000 per day and deaths nearing the single digits.

New ways of dealing with Covid are being rolled out though, and access to anti-viral medication will be getting easier from next month. After September 1, the drugs will be available to private medical facilities and to pharmacies to give out to patients, though only with a doctor’s prescription. Then on October 1 government healthcare can bypass the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, previously required to act as a middle man in all Covid-related treatments, and get the anti-virals directly

The government has been stockpiling Covid-fighting drugs like Molnupiravir, Favipiravir, and Remdesivir and has millions stored now that they will be made more available. They say their current supply of 6.7 million Molnupiravir pills, 4.9 million Favipiravir pills, and over 38,000 Remdesivir caplets should more than meet the demand as long as they are used responsibly by those in need, and not people self-medicating without a prescription.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE