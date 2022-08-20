Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA spokesperson says 30,000 Covid infections per day

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Covid-19 infections rising in 44 provinces.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson is warning that Covid-19 infections are growing, with an increase seen in 44 of Thailand’s 77 provinces, including Bangkok. He said that between August 7 and August 13, daily Covid infections had averaged 31,148 cases per day, despite the Department of Disease Control reporting official numbers of about 1,900 infections today and 2,100 yesterday.

853 infections were considered severe, with nearly half of those, 436 in total, requiring the use of a ventilator. 236 people died from coronavirus during that same week, though most were pregnant women, those with underlying conditions, or elderly people over age 60.

Infection rates are still high, and the CCSA advisor suggested that with many people not reporting cases it is likely 60,000 to 70,000. He called on people to remain vigilant and wear face masks when in public. Covid infections are expected to hold steady for about a month and then hopefully begin decreasing, with hospitalisations dropping to 1,000 per day and deaths nearing the single digits.

New ways of dealing with Covid are being rolled out though, and access to anti-viral medication will be getting easier from next month. After September 1, the drugs will be available to private medical facilities and to pharmacies to give out to patients, though only with a doctor’s prescription. Then on October 1 government healthcare can bypass the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation, previously required to act as a middle man in all Covid-related treatments, and get the anti-virals directly

The government has been stockpiling Covid-fighting drugs like Molnupiravir, Favipiravir, and Remdesivir and has millions stored now that they will be made more available. They say their current supply of 6.7 million Molnupiravir pills, 4.9 million Favipiravir pills, and over 38,000 Remdesivir caplets should more than meet the demand as long as they are used responsibly by those in need, and not people self-medicating without a prescription.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-08-20 13:27
Sounds as if the virus is till wreaking dangerous havoc. People should still be careful. I've had it twice and do not wish thrice.
Cg66
2022-08-20 13:55
Medications? Remdesivir  is a failed Ebola drug, one of four that were being trialled. The other three had a 30% mortality rate, but Remdesivir was pulled because it had a mortality rate of over 50%. What do you do with…
Pompies
2022-08-20 14:25
The recent use of these notional figures is a recent development since the switch to focus on hospitalisations which was deemed the truly relevant figure. So suddenly we are being fed unproven numbers because they are little more than an…
Chatogaster
2022-08-20 14:43
  It's funny to see how predictable people/governments can sometimes be.  To reach the required 0.1% fatality rate for endemic status in October, you need a whole lot more cases than what was officially reported for the past 60 days…
Janneman
2022-08-20 15:18
They should only use anti viral pills in severe cases. Not for mild infections. There are 853 severe cases a week, that is 121 per day. And they ordered 11 million anti viral pills?

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 mins ago

CCSA to dissolve with end of Emergency Decree October 1
World19 mins ago

ISIS member involved in plot that killed Americans gets sentenced for life
South2 hours ago

Six children rushed to hospital after bridge collapses in South Thailand
Cambodia2 hours ago

Cambodia casino unpaid workers swim home to Vietnam
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

CCSA spokesperson says 30,000 Covid infections per day
Guides4 hours ago

10 things that can make expats life way easier in Thailand (2022)
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya4 hours ago

Prime suspect in Pattaya’s thefts against Indian tourists arrested
Tourism5 hours ago

261 billion baht profits in 2022 for AirAsia X
Thailand5 hours ago

Why plant-based foods are the superior diet ft. Root the Future | Thaiger Podcast Ep.3
Thailand6 hours ago

Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai actress arrested for promoting a ponzi scheme
Thailand23 hours ago

Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
World23 hours ago

“Drink more booze” Japan urges youth with new contest
Bangkok23 hours ago

CCSA leaves entertainment venues in limbo over 4am closing
Travel23 hours ago

Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending