Bangkok’s Bang Sue vaccination centre open to expats 60 and above

Expats ages 60 and above in Bangkok and surrounding provinces can now register from an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine appointment at the Bang Sue Grand Station Central Vaccination Centre. Walk-in services are offered to foreign residents who are 75 years old and older from 9am to 4pm.

Foreign residents who are at least 60 years old must fill out a registration form online to schedule an appointment for their first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Only those who live in Bangkok or the surrounding provinces Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon are eligible to register for a vaccine appointment at Bang Sue Station.

The Google Forms platform for expat vaccine registration is run by the Ministry and Public Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A spokesperson said the platform can accept up to 300 submissions per day. Click HERE to register.

“We try our best to provide vaccines to all that live on Thai soil.”

The ThailandIntervac website run by the Health Ministry’s Disease Control Department is also still up and lists hospitals where expats can pre-register for a vaccine. Those included in this round of vaccinations include those 60 and over as well as those with pre-existing conditions.