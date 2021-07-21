Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok’s Bang Sue vaccination centre open to expats 60 and above

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via BMA

Expats ages 60 and above in Bangkok and surrounding provinces can now register from an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine appointment at the Bang Sue Grand Station Central Vaccination Centre. Walk-in services are offered to foreign residents who are 75 years old and older from 9am to 4pm.

Foreign residents who are at least 60 years old must fill out a registration form online to schedule an appointment for their first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Only those who live in Bangkok or the surrounding provinces Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon are eligible to register for a vaccine appointment at Bang Sue Station.

The Google Forms platform for expat vaccine registration is run by the Ministry and Public Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A spokesperson said the platform can accept up to 300 submissions per day. Click HERE to register.

“We try our best to provide vaccines to all that live on Thai soil.”

The ThailandIntervac website run by the Health Ministry’s Disease Control Department is also still up and lists hospitals where expats can pre-register for a vaccine. Those included in this round of vaccinations include those 60 and over as well as those with pre-existing conditions.

Bangkok's Bang Sue vaccination centre open to expats 60 and above | News by Thaiger

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Bangkok’s Bang Sue vaccination centre open to expats 60 and above
Chon Buri2 hours ago

Na Jomtien man electrocuted mining bitcoin
Phuket2 hours ago

Lifeguard rescues Polish man in Phuket
Sponsored7 hours ago

How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Interprovincial transport suspended in “dark red” zones; bus services stop nationwide
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Pattaya restaurants suffering, closing over dark red restrictions
Best of3 hours ago

5 Best Italian Restaurants in Koh Samui
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Krabi3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 39 YO dies after AZ vaccine, bus services curbed, Andaman Sandbox | July 21
Phuket4 hours ago

Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Best of4 hours ago

Best Hotels Near Bangkok’s MRT Stations
Thailand6 hours ago

CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Phuket6 hours ago

Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Locked in a construction worker camp in Bangkok – Thailand’s hidden Covid tragedy | VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid-19 “survival boxes” funded by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s donated salary
Phuket8 hours ago

Bus services in and out of Phuket suspended for the next 2 weeks
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending