American has false negative Covid-19 test result in Thailand, positive result after return to the US | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
American has false negative Covid-19 test result in Thailand, positive result after return to the US
An American, who recently travelled to Phuket and Bangkok, tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to the United States. The man was tested prior to leaving Thailand and Thai health officials now say that result was a false negative. Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences reviewed the man’s Covid-19 test that was taken right before leaving Thailand and now say the result is positive for the coronavirus.
A timeline of the man’s travel history was posted on the Bangkok Public Relations Department’s Facebook page. The man travelled through Thailand throughout February. He was released from the mandatory 14-day quarantine on January 26 and had tested negative for Covid-19 prior to being released. He left Thailand on March 4 and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 11 in the United States.
Here’s his travel timeline:
January 26 to February 16: He stayed in Bangkok’s Silom area.
February 17: He flew to Phuket on an AirAsia flight and checked in to Sri Panwa resort on Cape Panwa.
February 19: He returned to Bangkok on an AirAsia flight.
February 20 to 28: He stayed in Bangkok’s Silom. Reports say he didn’t go out much, mainly just to shop at a nearby convenience store.
March 1: He went to the hospital for a Covid-19 test, a requirement before travelling back to the United States.
March 2: The test result was inconclusive. He was tested a second time and the results came back negative for the coronavirus.
March 3: He boarded a flight back to the United States.
March 4: The Department of Medical Sciences reviewed the man’s second test results and found the man actually tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Lumpini boxing stadium re-opens tomorrow for online and TV spectators only
Lumpini boxing stadium in Bangkok is set to re-open tomorrow for its first fight in 12 months, but fans will be unable to see it in person. The stadium, which is owned by the Thai Army, will broadcast the event online and to television audiences as restrictions on mass gatherings continue. Tickets will not go on sale to the public and only authorised individuals will be given access to the stadium. Matches will take place on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and can be viewed on terrestrial television or online.
The 65 year old stadium has been closed since March 2020, when it was linked to a cluster of Covid-19 cases. The infections were reported after officials went ahead with a boxing match 2 days after the government had issued strict instructions for such venues to close as Covid-19 restrictions came into force. Following the revelation, army chief Apirat Kongsompong ordered the transfer of all involved.
According to a Thai PBS World report, the stadium has undergone a major renovation while closed, including a management restructure. The board has approved the revamp to make the stadium a centre for military sports promotion.
The stadium is one of the military’s welfare projects, serving as a training ground for Thai boxing and hosting both domestic and international fights. The refurbishment now includes a boxing school, as well as a facility to train coaches and referees, who will be formally certified after passing their training programmes.
It’s understood the army has also revamped a number of other sporting facilities, including 33 golf courses, most of which are reserved for military personnel and their families. Officials are also considering turning a horse racing course in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima into a public park.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thai government considers expanding Bangkok prisons due to many visitors supporting political prisoners
With a number of people facing charges related to their involvement in political protests, the Thai government is looking into expanding prisons to help reduce overcrowding, particularly for visits. Thailand’s justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin told reporters that Bangkok Remand Prison and Klong Prem Central Prison are becoming congested with families and other people who visit the prisons to support the political prisoners.
Since the major pro-democracy rally last July, kicking off the youth-led movement pushing for monarchy reform, at least 382 people have faced charges related to the demonstrations or political comments they made online, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Out of the hundreds facing charges, 13 are minors, the group says.
At least 60 people are facing charges under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, the organisation says. Section 112 is the lèse majesté law. It carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison for insulting the Thai Monarchy.
With many coming by the prisons to support the incarcerated activists, Somsak says the government is looking into making more room. He said there will not be a new prison for political prisoners and everyone will be treated equally.
“We are discussing finding a larger area that can accommodate more people for everyone’s convenience.”
SOURCES: Associated Press| Thai Lawyers for Human Rights
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Bangkok’s Wat Arun to go green as part of St Patrick’s Day celebration
A host of iconic landmarks around the world will celebrate St Patrick’s Day by going green on March 17 – and Bangkok’s Wat Arun will be among them. Thailand’s capital is participating in the “Global Greening Programme 2021” an initiative in which the spire of Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) will be temporarily lit in green. Also turning green will be the Thailand Cultural Centre, the Conrad Hotel, the Irish Embassy on Wireless Road, and the All Seasons Place shopping mall.
The Irish Embassy in Bangkok has announced the campaign on its Facebook page, and thanked local officials and businesses for their participation.
“The Embassy of Ireland are delighted to announce that Wat Arun – Temple of Dawn – will be going green as part of this year’s Global Greening initiative. Wat Arun is one of Thailand’s most spectacular and oldest temples which is renowned for its more than 1 million colourful and glazed ceramic tiles. It is considered to be one of the most iconic, recognisable, and beautiful temples in Thailand because of its unique design and its outstanding riverside location.”
According to a Nation Thailand report, the Global Greening Programme has been running since 2010, with the Republic of Ireland inviting cities around the world to participate by turning iconic landmarks green to celebrate the country’s national holiday. Other famous landmarks and buildings joining in this year include, the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the London Eye in the UK, the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, and Niagara Falls in the US.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
American has false negative Covid-19 test result in Thailand, positive result after return to the US
UK now advising its citizens to leave Myanmar in wake of escalating coup violence
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says “sorry” for spraying reporters with hand sanitiser
Be a private island castaway on Koh Munnork, Thailand | VIDEO
Attorney, university professors seek bail for leaders of pro-democracy Ratsadon group
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
Rescue workers remove 4 metre long python from Patong resort
Aging American expat “living the dream” in Phuket on US $2,500 a month
Isaan families earn tens of thousands of baht selling dried tokay geckos
“Sandbox” tourism scheme for foreign travellers in the works for Phuket
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine delayed in Thailand after blood clot concerns
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha postpones AstraZeneca jab after some European countries suspended the vaccine
32 Burmese migrants arrested for illegal entry, 4 test positive for Covid-19
Novavax says vaccine 100% effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalisation
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
This year Thailand gets 6 days to celebrate Songkran holiday
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
Economic think-tank says the future of tourism in Thailand hangs on vaccination
Why Thai locals make homes for the spirits
Updates on international travel to Thailand
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to Thailand reduced to 7 days
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
Pro-democracy activist hit with 6 million baht fine for removal of plants at rally site
Koh Samui lights back up, underwater electricity cable repaired
Thai woman faces charges for involvement in “massive scheme” to defraud the US Navy
In case you missed it… Here’s a weekly roundup of top news in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
- Songkran1 day ago
This year Thailand gets 6 days to celebrate Songkran holiday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Economic think-tank says the future of tourism in Thailand hangs on vaccination
- Crime8 hours ago
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Koh Samui lights back up, underwater electricity cable repaired
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai woman faces charges for involvement in “massive scheme” to defraud the US Navy
- Crime1 day ago
Thai man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly selling e-cig vaping products