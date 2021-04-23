Covid UPDATE: 2,070 new infections reported today | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,070 new infections reported today
Reports on Thai media and announcements on social media say 2,070 new Covid-19 cases and 4 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed today, raising the total number of cases since the outbreak on April 1 to 21,230 and this month’s Covid death toll to 27.
The reported number is the highest daily total ever reported in Thailand.
The numbers are unofficial and have been reported on Thai news outlets, shared on LINE messaging chats and posted by local expat blogger Richard Barrow. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will have more information in their official daily briefing which starts at 11:30am.
There are now 15,642 people being treated in hospitals for Covid-19, including 352 people who are in critical condition. 91 Covid patients are on ventilators. Another 4,231 people with Covid-19 are in field hospitals.
The CCSA will give an update today with more information and an official report.
Tourism
Tourism officials revise revenue forecast, insist Phuket will re-open on schedule
The governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand admits it may need to revise its 2021 revenue forecast, but insists the Phuket “sandbox” project is still going ahead – and on time too. Yuthasak Supasorn says tourism officials will set a new revenue target, for both domestic and international tourists, as Thailand battles with a third wave of Covid-19.
In the days before the latest outbreak, when all appeared to be going well, the TAT forecast was that 2021 tourism would generate around 1.21 trillion baht in revenue – 50% more than last year. The Pattaya News reports that officials expected around 6.5 million foreign arrivals to generate 3.47 billion baht, with 160 million Thai tourists forecast to generate around 8.7 billion. Yuthasak admits those figures might need to be adjusted slightly…
“TAT must discuss with the Minister of Tourism and Sports and the private tourism and hospitality sector about the re-adjustment by looking at both the domestic market and the international market. However, we should consider the situation thoroughly as the new wave of the Covid-19 outbreak doesn’t only occur in Thailand, but also occurs in target tourism countries as well, such as Japan and India.”
He insists however, that Phuket’s July 1 re-opening is on track and the Tourism Minister agrees. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says the Health Ministry has placed an urgent request for at least 950,000 vaccine doses, to cover 70 – 80% of Phuket’s population by June.
“The Tourism Ministry will continue to proceed with Phuket’s sandbox project because now the Prime Minister sees the country’s economic and tourism resurgences as a priority. The “sealed routes” in which to restrict vaccinated tourists for 7 days upon arrival is still on and is under discussion with local tourism authorities.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Phuket
Covid-19 screening kicks off at Phuket arrival points
Officials on the southern island of Phuket have begun an extensive screening process of all arrivals from elsewhere in the Kingdom. The new checks are aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 on the island, which has already recorded over 250 cases in the latest wave. The checks will be in place until at least the end of the month.
Anyone arriving from one of the high-risk “red” provinces must have proof they have received 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, or evidence of a negative PCR test, taken with 72 hours of their arrival. Those who cannot satisfy either of those requirements will need to take an antigen rapid test. The test is free of charge for Thai nationals, but 500 baht for foreigners, regardless of whether they pay tax and have social security coverage in the Kingdom or not.
The Bangkok Post reports that, in order to take the test, passengers arriving by land must exit their vehicle and present their ID. They will then receive a nasal swab test, with the results confirmed in around 45 minutes. If negative, they will be issued with a Covid-free certificate, which is valid for 72 hours. They will also be required to download the Mor Chana tracking app and register on the track and trace website www.gophuget.com.
Of course, if they test positive, they will be whisked off to a hospital – most likely of the field variety.
The screening measures are in place at Phuket airport and the Tha Chatchai checkpoint at the north of the island, where all overland traffic will arrive. Phuket governor Narong Woonciew visited the checkpoint for an inspection yesterday. He says while there were some teething problems in the initial stages, things are running more smoothly now.
The governor says that while around 10,000 people visited Phuket every day over the Songkran holiday, that number has now dropped to around 3,000.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Russia agrees to sell Sputnik V vaccine doses to Thailand
Thailand is to take delivery of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, along with 10 million doses from US vaccine manufacturer Pfizer. According to a Bangkok Post report, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on his Facebook page that the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, has agreed to sell the vaccine to Thailand through a “government to government” contract.
The PM says the announcement from Russia came after he ordered the Foreign Ministry to look into purchasing the Sputnik vaccine. He says the ministry was subsequently informed that Putin would support Thailand due to the long friendship between the 2 countries, which would only be strengthened by a vaccine procurement deal.
The announcement from Russia comes just 2 days after exiled former Thai PM, Thaksin Shinawatra, offered to speak to Putin to secure doses of the Russian vaccine for Thailand. Thaksin was speaking as part of a live broadcast on the Clubhouse app when he criticised the slow pace of the Thai government’s rollout and said doses should be sought from a variety of producers and not just the chosen 2 of AstraZeneca and Sinovac. He then offered to speak with the Russian leader in order to procure doses of the Sputnik V vaccine for Thailand.
The Bangkok Post reports that when questioned by reporters about Thaksin’s offer, the PM became clearly irritated, refusing to answer the question.
“I don’t know him. Just leave him be. I won’t answer that. Don’t relay a question from someone who is not even in the country.”
In other vaccine developments, Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has agreed to sell 10 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Thailand. However, he is currently unable to confirm when they might arrive in the country. The vaccine has yet to be registered and approved for use in the Kingdom.
Next Wednesday, the PM also plans to meet with the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Bankers’ Association, and the Thai Chamber of Commerce, for talks on procuring additional vaccine supplies.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
