China

Shenzhen now has more billionaires than New York, China has most in world

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Shenzhen in China now has more billionaires than New York City. Meanwhile, China has 1,133 listed “billionaires”, more billionaires (measured in USD) than any other country in the world.

These 1,133 Shenzhen billionaires make up 34% of the world’s 3,381 billionaires. This is despite the fact China lost 160 of its billionaires in a government crackdown last year. The crackdown was on major e-commerce companies. China also curbed lending on over-leveraged property developers.

Still, China leads the world in its number of billionaires, according to the Hurun Global Rich List. While Beijing is ranked #1 with 144 “known” billionaires in residence, Shanghai comes in at second place with 121. Shenzhen came in third with 113 billionaires. New York has 110.

According to Forbes‘s “China’s 100 Richest 2021”, Zhong Shanshan is the richest person in China, with US$65.9 billion. Shanshan chairs a bottled water company called Nongfu Spring. He dropped out of elementary school during the country’s Cultural Revolution, and started working in construction. Shanshan then landed jobs as a news reporter and sales agent, before he finally founded his own business. Whilst dropping a large wallop of his total wealth in last week’s China stock rout, he still maintains his position as China’s richest man.

The second richest person in China is Robin Zeng, chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technolog. CATL is one of the world’s largest suppliers of batteries for electric vehicles. Forbes lists him as having a net worth of US$50.8 billion.

SOURCE: Fortune | Forbes | Forbes

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Drew
    2022-03-19 12:44
    Chinese billionaires only exist if the Communist Party allows it....how do you lose 160 billionaires in one year as a result of a government crackdown. lol
    image
    Stardust
    2022-03-19 12:52
    2 hours ago, Thaiger said: Shenzen now has more billionaires than New York City. Meanwhile, China has 1,133 billionaires, more billionaires than any other country in the world. These 1,133 billionaires make up 34% of the world’s 3,381 billionaires. This…
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-03-19 13:50
    1 hour ago, Drew said: Chinese billionaires only exist if the Communist Party allows it.. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), officially the Communist Party of China (CPC), is the founding and sole ruling party of the People's Republic of China…
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-03-19 13:53
    3 hours ago, Thaiger said: Shenzen now has more billionaires than New York City. Which city has the highest number of poor people?
    image
    Poolie
    2022-03-19 14:03
    9 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Which city has the highest number of poor people? Delhi, at a guess?
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

