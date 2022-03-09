China
China’s military budget increases 7.1% in 2022, Taiwan not afraid
China has allotted 1.45 trillion yuan for military spending in 2022. That’s the equivalent of US$229.5 billion and a whooping 17 times Taiwan’s defense spending for the year, according to a report by the Taipei Times.
On Saturday, the Chinese Ministry of Finance issued a statement saying the nation’s defense budget would increase 7.1 percent from last year, signaling a faster expansion and widening the gap in defense spending between China and Taiwan.
However, the state-run Global Times reported that China’s military budget “is not a challenge to the US position in the Indo-Pacific region” and that the figure “does not represent a great increase after taking inflation into account.”
Meanwhile, the the administration of President Tsai Ingwen approved a defense budget of NT$374 billion, or US$13.3 billion, for this fiscal year, according to the Taipei Times. The figure was approved after a slight reduction, due in part to a 4% increase in civil servant salaries.
Two special special budgets were approved to acquire new fighter jets, as well as improve air and sea sea capabilities, for a sum of NT$400 billion and NT$480 billion respectively.
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits the two week mark, analysts are wondering whether its ally China might take notes for a future attack on Taiwan. On Saturday, military experts assessing the situation in Ukraine claimed Taiwan could “repel an invasion by China and defeat the Chinese People’s Liberation Army” because the island nation already has established portable missile systems.
Compared to the situation in Ukraine, Chang Cheng, former chief engineer of the Hsiung Feng III missile project, said…
“Taiwan is much easier to defend than invade, and the conditions are very different from Ukraine.”
“It has been assessed that China could launch four amphibious marine landing divisions and two army infantry divisions for a total of about 30,000 troops, at least for the first stage of invasion.”
“However, with Taiwan’s domestically developed long-range missiles, together with portable air-defense missile systems, we are certain that we can destroy almost all PLA landing troops.”
Taiwan is set to receive another 400 FGM-148 Javelin missiles equipped with automatic infrared guidance from the US, half of which are to be delivered this year and the other half next year, a ministry official told the Taipei Times. This would allow Taiwanese forces to gradually phase out older Javelin models, upgrading their stock of weapons.
Currently, Ukrainian forcers are using Javelin missiles to defends against Russian military attacks. The portable shoulder-fired, anti-tank missiles have an effective range of 2,500 metres, according to the Taipei Times.
Chen Shihmin, associate professor of political science at National Taiwan University, said a country’s defense spending reflects its grand strategy. Taiwan, a smaller country in terms of territory and population, cannot match China’s military spending. This explains its emphasis on an “asymmetric warfare strategy.”
But Chen said the Ministry of National Defense should shift the nation’s defense strategy toward deterrence efforts to prevent war, rather than how to win a war after an attack begins…
“This means dedicating limited military budget to retaliatory capabilities that could inflict intolerable damage on an adversary.”
Addressing the Chinese National People’s Congress in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang repeated the usual non-specific, rambling generalisations…
“[China is to implement] Chinese President Xi Jinping thought as it pertains to the strengthening of the military, and realize the centennial goals for the founding of the armed forces.”
“Military capabilities must be enhanced in every aspect and risks in every sector and region be managed comprehensively, so that the strategic capability to defend national sovereignty, security and interests is improved.”
SOURCE: Taipei Times | Xinhua
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Intoxicated Chon Buri man claims to have ‘magical flower’, runs shirtless
Koh Kut resort says smoke detector didn’t work when villa caught fire
Prominent Thai MP jailed for housing project corruption
SEADS provides sustainable solutions for Southeast Asia’s recovery
Asia News Today | Malaysia refuses to add sanctions on Russia & Stranded Russians in Thailand
Tangmo witness confession: Robert admits boat ‘lurch’ flung actress overboard
Wednesday Covid Update: 22,073 new cases; provincial totals
Call centre set up to help Ukrainian and Russian tourists in Phuket
China’s military budget increases 7.1% in 2022, Taiwan not afraid
Pattaya business owners claim authorities issued fake, overpriced SHA+ certificates
Thai Foreign Minister calls for Russia-Ukraine negotiations
Fast-food chain A&W to close all branches in Thailand following huge Covid losses
Body of dead baby with children’s toys found in freezer at Chiang Mai home
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
UKRAINE UPDATES: Zelensky invokes Churchill; Biden bans Russian oil; civilians flee cities; McDonald’s, Starbucks close stores in Russia
Health officials say PCR testing no longer required after positive ATK result
BREAKING: Tangmo’s cause of death revealed, 5 boat buddies face charges
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass and PCR test on arrival
Malaysia in travel bubble talks with 12 countries, including Thailand
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
Tangmo: Top Thai crime investigator debunks witness claims, calls for truth
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass
Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay
Famous actor released from jail in Myanmar following sentencing for anti-coup influence
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Krabi2 days ago
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
- Cambodia3 days ago
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
- Property2 days ago
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
- Koh Samui3 days ago
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
- Phuket3 days ago
Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
US government tells citizens to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand – and Thailand
- Travel2 days ago
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
- Thailand2 days ago
OPINION – Thai government making it hard to live and work in Thailand
Recent comments: