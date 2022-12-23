China
China plans to nix mandatory quarantine for foreign travellers
China is reportedly planning to nix mandatory quarantines for foreign travellers as early as next month. According to Bloomberg News, two anonymous sources say that officials are considering a “0+3” policy, which means that arrivals into the country won’t be required to spend time in a quarantine hotel or an isolation facility.
China will continue to ease Covid-19 restrictions, according to its ambassador to the US, Qin Gang. He says the country will welcome even more international travellers in the “near future.”
Qin went on to describe the loosening of Covid restrictions as being a “dynamic readjustment,” which is acknowledged as a play on the “dynamic zero Covid” policy in the recent past. He then addressed worries over how the restrictions have hurt the economy. He says the government recognises the “coordination of Covid response and economic growth.”
“The government is taking a very responsible attitude to protect people’s lives facing the threat of Covid. And our response policy in these matters has always been dynamic, not rigid- you know, just lockdown and asking people to confine to their homes- that’s not true.”
“We know people’s concerns. Now, the measures are being relaxed and in the near future I believe that measures will be further relaxed and international travel will become easier.”
Arrivals would be subject, instead, to three days of monitoring. But, details concerning the type and form of monitoring are unclear. Currently, travellers from abroad who arrive in China are required to enter a quarantine facility or hotel for at least the first five days.
The alleged move comes as China recently announced its plans to loosen restrictions surrounding one of the world’s strictest policies on Covid-19. Lockdowns and isolation have been the norm for the country since the beginning of the pandemic as it implemented a Zero Covid policy. As unprecedented protests mounted earlier this year, Chinese officials responded by scrapping the policy but experts are warning that as many as two million deaths could be seen as the country enters the holiday season.
A lack of immunity due to the extreme measures of isolation and allegedly less effective Chinese-made vaccines are being attributed to the expected increase in Covid-related deaths over the new year. Just three days ago, China reported its first fatality rates after the recent loosening of Covid restrictions. According to CNBC, three people died last weekend after contracting Covid-19, marking the first fatalities since the last report in May. All three were aged 87 to 91 and lived in Beijing. Last Sunday alone, Beijing reported more than 26,000 infections, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
China plans to nix mandatory quarantine for foreign travellers
The pink flower lake in Thailand that you never knew about | GMT
Injured and detained journalists sentenced to three years plus labour in Myanmar jail
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Self-proclaimed inventor of iconic chicken tikka masala cuisine dies at 77
Small but mighty group of Afghan women take to the streets over university ban
Thai university student sentenced to prison on royal defamation charges
Nepal releases Pattaya’s ‘bikini killer’ – Charles ‘the Serpent’ Sobhraj
Druggie bites police officer who caught him stealing electricity in southern Thailand
Pink lilies pull hundreds of thousands of tourists to northeast Thailand lake
Kindergarten students save up to buy blankets for the needy in northern Thailand
Driver hits wild gaur in northeast Thailand, both injured
Thailand News Today | Thailand ranked 4th for least corrupt country in Asia
Thai police arrest 4 men for making homemade guns and selling them online
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Rescued baby elephant dies of injuries
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites4 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
-
Thailand4 days ago
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
-
World4 days ago
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
-
Crime4 days ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
Crime3 days ago
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
-
Crime4 days ago
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
-
Expats4 days ago
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!