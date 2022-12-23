FazWaz captivates Phuket with shock and awe billboards

Phuket has been captivated by FazWaz’s recent billboard campaign, which has grabbed the attention of the local community and expat population with its bright yellow billboards and provocative slogans. FazWaz’s billboard shock and awe campaign features bright yellow signs which are sure to catch the attention of anyone passing by. The billboards are adorned with provocative slogans designed to rouse the curiosity of the audience and encourage them to learn more about FazWaz and what the company has to offer. By using bold and suggestive language, the campaign aims to grab the attention of the audience and drive them to learn more about FazWaz and its services.

In addition to capturing the attention of the audience with yellow billboards and provocative slogans, the campaign also promotes the convenience and flexibility of FazWaz’s virtual home inspection services. With slogans like ‘DO IT ON THE KITCHEN TABLE, DO IT ON THE COUCH. Virtual Home Inspections from Anywhere,’ the campaign highlights the ease and convenience of conducting home inspections remotely with FazWaz.

This allows potential buyers to view properties from the comfort of their own home, without the need to travel to the property in person. By offering this innovative service, such as pictures, videos, floor plans and 3D tours, FazWaz is making it easier for buyers to find the perfect property and make informed decisions about their real estate purchases.

Another catchy slogan used in the campaign is ‘SIZE MATTERS, when it comes to buying and selling your home.’ With FazWaz’s comprehensive range of real estate services, buyers and sellers can be confident that they are making informed decisions about the size of the property that is right for them. Whether you are looking for a sea view villa or an open view, FazWaz is here to help you find the perfect property.

In addition to targeting the English-speaking community in Phuket, FazWaz’s billboard campaign also includes slogans in Russian to reach Russian-speakers in the area. By offering multilingual advertising, FazWaz is able to communicate with a wider range of potential clients and showcase the full range of its services. These slogans are similar to the English versions, but are tailored to the cultural and linguistic preferences of Russian-speaking audiences in Phuket.

To further appeal to Russian-speaking audiences in Phuket, FazWaz has fluent-Russian speaking agents who are available to assist clients with their real estate needs. In addition, the company has a website, FazWaz.ru, which is specifically tailored to Russian-speaking clients and offers information about the company’s services and properties.

FazWaz’s billboards can be found in a variety of locations around Phuket that are popular with expats, including Laguna, Bangtao, Rawai, and Kamala. These areas are known for their vibrant expat communities and offer a wide range of amenities and attractions for residents. By placing its billboards in these areas, FazWaz is able to reach a targeted audience of expats who may be interested in buying or selling property in Phuket. With its comprehensive range of real estate services and customer-centric approach, FazWaz is well-suited to meet the needs of expats in these neighbourhoods and help them find the perfect property for their needs.

The billboards have received a ‘marvellous’ response in the early stages of the campaign. They have grabbed the attention of the audience and driven interest in the company and its services. According to data from the campaign, website traffic and enquiries have increased significantly since the launch of the campaign, indicating a strong interest in FazWaz’s services among the target audience. ‘We are thrilled with the early response to the campaign,’ said Brennan Campbell, CEO of FazWaz. Campbell said that FazWaz’s staff ‘look forward to continuing to serve the real estate needs of the community in Phuket and beyond.’