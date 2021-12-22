Thailand suspends ‘Test & Go’ program | GMT

GMT Ep.158

Thailand has suspended the Test and Go entry program for tourists into Thailand. Thailand has also suspended the sandbox program except ‘Phuket sandbox’. Bangkok vaccination center in Thailand will be on a 7 day break for the new year holidays and sex workers in Thailand are protesting against the government. All these topics and more coming up on today’s good morning Thailand with Jay, Natty and Forrest.

