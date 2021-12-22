Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Poll shows most Thais fear New Year celebrations will spark another Covid wave

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Anne Roberts

A Department of Health poll shows that most Thais are worried that New Year celebrations will spark another wave of Covid-19 infections. In particular, they cite an outbreak of the Omicron variant as a major cause for concern. According to a Bangkok Post report, department chief Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai says the mass movement of people during the holiday period has the potential to spark a surge in infections. He says people must keep their guard up and continue to adhere to disease prevention measures.

“The ministry’s concern about mass gatherings during the New Year festival is no different from the latest poll we conducted. It showed that people are afraid of possible outbreaks of the new Omicron variant.”

The Bangkok Post reports that the survey, which allowed for multiple answers, was conducted between December 1 and 20. Of 3,029 Thais surveyed, 82% have voiced concerns about a new Covid outbreak over the holiday period. 75% say large gatherings and travel are a cause for concern, while 70% say they’re particularly worried about the Omicron variant. 47% say they fear the holiday celebrations will lead to a rise in the number of new daily cases.

However, 50% say they’re not too worried and believe Thailand must learn to live with the virus. 45% say they have confidence in the disease prevention measures that businesses have in place, while 39% say they’ve become accustomed to living with Covid-19.

65% of respondents believe nightlife venues, including pubs, clubs, and karaoke bars, continue to pose the most risk. 60% point to tourist sites as being risky, while other potentially unsafe locations include markets (48%), department stores (45%), public transport (44%), and restaurants (42%). 22% of respondents say convenience stores could pose a risk, while 21% point to hotels, and 18% mention religious sites.

The Bangkok Post reports that of those surveyed, 84% plan to hold New Year’s Eve parties at home, with 17% saying they’ll celebrate 2022’s arrival in a restaurant and 16% will do so at other events.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 mins ago

Poll shows most Thais fear New Year celebrations will spark another Covid wave
Video18 mins ago

Thailand suspends ‘Test & Go’ program | GMT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)37 mins ago

25 Thais returning from Mecca pilgrimage infected with Omicron variant
Sponsored22 hours ago

Discover MontAzure Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
advertiseadvertise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
Thailand16 hours ago

UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Kanchanaburi16 hours ago

Five year old girl shot dead while playing with her cousins in Kanchanaburi
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,476 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Govt to review eligible countries for quarantine exemption
Bangkok19 hours ago

Bangkok Covid-19 vaccination centre to close for 7 days during New Year holiday
Philippines19 hours ago

UPDATE: Typhoon Rai death tolls rise to 375 in the Philippines
Myanmar19 hours ago

Japan’s Defense Academy condemned for hosting military training to Myanmar cadets
Thailand19 hours ago

How do you celebrate Christmas in Thailand? | Vox Pop | Ep. 03
Thailand20 hours ago

Drinking water plant forced to suspend operations after fish found in sealed jug
Myanmar21 hours ago

UNHCR weighs Thailand to accept 3,000 Myanmar refugees
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Update | Test & Go latest & Omicron on Samui and Phuket
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending