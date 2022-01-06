Thailand pass suspension causes mass cancellations | GMT

The Thailand pass suspension has caused mass cancellations for hotels in the tourist cities of Thailand. Despite a spike in Omicron covid 19 infection numbers, Phuket governor has said that the city will remain open to tourists. Soi nana and its bars are opening a covid free zone and our last story has left people of thong lo, Sleepless in Sukhumvit. All coming up on todays Good Morning Thaialnd with Jay and Tim.

