Video
Thailand News Update | Cannabis Sandbox entry scheme
Now that Thailand’s alcohol curfew has been extended in many provinces, the government says they’re serious about cracking down on venues serving past the 11pm cut off time. Or on bars and nightlife venues who are parading as restaurants without implementing the full precautions.As of yesterday, venues that meet the SHA certification, or the Public Health Ministry’s Thai Stop COVID 2 plus standard can serve alcohol until 11pm instead of 9pm in provinces classified as “blue” or “yellow” zones.“Blue” zones, which are approved for tourism pilot programs, include Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phuket, Kanchanaburi, Chon Buri, Krabi and Phang-nga. 25 other provinces are classified as “yellow” zones under high surveillance to prevent the spread of Covid-19.The CCSA review restrictions every two weeks.
Someone in the government has been busy conjuring up new ways of attracting tourists into Thailand. Now, a “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme is being discussed to draw in marijuana enthusiasts from overseas. Yes… they’ve actually titled the proposal the Cannabis Sandbox. But don’t get too excited. When the government talks about cannabis, they mean parts of the plant with low… like very low… traces of the psychoactive component THC.The Thai Food and Drug Administration mentioned the idea of a “Cannabis Sandbox” , allowing travellers to roam freely in approved districts or provinces without undergoing a strict quarantine. In this case, cannabis products would be involved, just no joints or “happy brownies.” Maybe weaving hemp baskets, or being introduced to the wonders of Cannaboid Oil… we don’t know…. And we suspect, either do the people that came up with the idea.The government will have a public hearing on the Cannabis travel scheme next month. And in this case, we do mean ‘scheme’.
Meanwhile, the secretary-general of the FDA says they’re still working on the Cannabis Act which is expected to allow people over 20 years old to use cannabis for recreational purposes in a specific area approved by the authorities, just like a Sandbox program. At the moment, cannabis with traces of the high-inducing THC that are more than 0.2% is still illegal in Thailand.This big next step in Thailand’s cannabis laws follows the Public Health Ministry’s narcotics control committee removing cannabis from its narcotics list. The new Cannabis Act will focus on planting and growing cannabis at home for medical purposes, using cannabis as a herb, adding economic value to cannabis, and preventing it from being misused.
In the midst of already surging pork prices, there has been a recent outbreak of African Swine Fever reported at several Thai pig farms, exacerbating the problem even further. Farms that have detected the virus have to slaughter and bury pigs to prevent the disease from spreading, which will further decrease the number of pigs in the country. In Prachuap Khiri Khan, about 3 hours south of Bangkok, 117 pigs on three farms had to be slaughtered and buried. Authorities say that farms having less than enough breeding pairs will cause even more pork shortage problems.The director-general of the Department of Livestock Development said that before the outbreak, there were an estimated 1.1 million breeding pigs in the market. That number has now dropped to around 660,000. He also warned that the situation will take 8 to 12 months to solve, because local piglets have to be at least six months old before they can be slaughtered. Thais consume roughly 18 million pigs a year.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission is again vowing to clean up overhead communications lines stretching 400 kilometres throughout Bangkok and 2,000 kilometres in the provinces.The commitment is spelled out in an NBTC resolution approved by the board late last week.The move will clear up cable clutter as part of its three-year overhead cable management plan, working with municipal electricity and communications organisations.Work around Bangkok on some 400 kilometres of overhead cabling is expected to be completed this year and will start on February 15.Sadly there will be little left for Russel Crowe to put on his Instagram page after all the work is done.
Last week, China allocated the Philippines 19.5 million US dollars in military equipment as part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vow to help the Philippines government with not only anti-narcotics and anti-terrorism efforts, but also disaster relief missions.China has helped the Philippines modernise its military in recent years by sending high-capacity weaponry and equipment to support ongoing missions despite tensions in the South China Sea.The first shipments of military aid landed in the capital this week, according to the Philippine Department of National Defense, including rescue and relief gear for the country’s military forces.Drone systems, detectors, explosive ordnance disposal robots, bomb disposal suits, transport vehicles, ambulances, water purification vehicles, fire trucks, and engineering supplies would be delivered to The Philippines in addition to relief and rescue equipment.China and The Philippines have been in open dispute over territorial waters in the South China Sea which both countries, and other adjacent nations, still stake claim.
At least 19 people have been killed in clashes between two groups in the town of Sorong in Indonesia’s West Papua province, authorities reported today, with the majority of the victims dying after the nightclub caught fire.According to the head of the Sorong Police Department’s health division, one person was stabbed and 18 others died in the fire at the Double O nightclub. All the bodies were found on the second floor of the venue and were sent to the local hospital. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the police, who also said the first floor of the club was completely destroyed.
New figures from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies show the entire scope of the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Rai, locally called Odette, when it hit the Philippines last month, causing damage to 1.5 million homes, which was more than any previous typhoon in recent decades.The Philippine Red Cross is bolstering its shelter assistance by shipping table saws, chainsaws, and generators to the typhoon’s hardest-hit areas, mostly islands in the central Philippines.Carpenters are also teaching locals how to build safer houses and bolster their farming and fishing equipment. Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon says the typhoon was a much bigger disaster than the world realised a month ago.The super typhoon demolished or damaged more homes than any other storm in recent decades.Some 36,000 people are still displaced as the communities continue to mop up the affected regions.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Over 100 drug stores in Thailand operating illegally, some without pharmacists
QR code can now replace a physical driver’s licence
Thailand’s score drops to more corrupt on organisation’s Corruption Perceptions Index
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Fake news: report it, don’t share it, urges PM and government
Thailand reports 9 cases of new Omicron BA.2 subvariant
Where in Bangkok to dine for Chinese New Year 2022
Tourists turn their backs on Rayong over 330 baht antigen testing requirement
Thailand decriminalises cannabis, extracts with high-inducing THC still an illicit drug
New Omicron strain and “Stoner sandbox” | GMT
Police investigate driving speed of officer in fatal bike collision with pedestrian
Thailand News Update | Cannabis Sandbox entry scheme
Clinical trials kick off for Pfizer-BioNTech’s new Omicron-targeting vaccine
Thailand and Saudi Arabia to exchange ambassadors, resume full diplomatic ties
China donates US$19.5 million worth military equipment to Philippines
City Guide: Top 5 public parks to visit in Bangkok 2022
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
Thailand News Today | Thailand Offering Long Term Visas up to 10 years
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Foreigners vaccinated in Thailand can apply for a digital vaccine passport for free until March 31
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Pattaya3 days ago
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
- Crime4 days ago
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
- Crime3 days ago
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
- Bangkok1 day ago
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
- Bangkok2 days ago
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike