Thailand News Today | Government pressured to ease restrictions, Chiang-mai cluster scare | Oct. 25

Jett goes through all the main headlines from across Thailand that include: The Thai government is coming under pressure to ease some Covid-19 restrictions. Pre-ordered Moderna Vaccines will finally arrive in Thailand, Chiang mai faces a covid 19 cluster and the US has launched criminal investigations over dirty, reused medical gloves that were supplied from Thailand

