Video & Podcasts
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Daily TV News from The Thaiger
Former immigration chief, “Big Joke” suing Thai PM over transfer
The former head of Thai Immigration, and poster boy for Thai officialdom, Surachet Hakparn, is taking legal action against Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, after the PM had him unceremoniously transferred to an inactive post last year.
Surachet, commonly known by the nickname “Big Joke”, (a nickname given to him by Thai media) accuses the PM of transferring him without just cause and has been petitioning for a review of the decision ever since.
At the time there was no reason given for the high-profile head of Thailand’s Immigration to be ‘side-lined’ to desk duties at the PM’s office.
Surachet’s lawyer says that in the 1 year and 5 months since his client’s transfer, there has been “no investigation launched against him” and that he should immediately re-instated.
At the height of his fame, in 2017 and 2018, Surachet’s face was everywhere in daily media reports, often seen with hordes of foreigners his team had ’rounded up’ in immigration crackdowns around the country.
But at some point, he appears to have stepped on the wrong toes, calling into question procurement practices at the Immigration Bureau, amid plans to spend billions on smart cars and the airports biometrics system. Surachet was dumped and sidelined… the purchases went ahead.
4 Thai banks to be investigated for “suspicious transfers” after FinCEN files report
4 Thai banks are being investigated after an international money laundering report said the Thai banks had “suspicious financial transactions.” The report found 92 “suspicious” transactions in and out of Thailand totalling to $9,558,752 USD received in Thailand and $31,750,000 USD sent out.
Files were allegedly leaked from the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.The FinCEN Files report“reveals the role of global banks in industrial scale money laundering,” citing a total of $2 trillion USD in suspicious global transactions from 1997 to 2017.
The Thai Anti-Money Laundering Office plans to investigate Kasikorn Bank, Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank and the Export Import Bank of Thailand. But he says the information from the international report needs to be verified first.
Thai sex workers push for prostitution decriminalisation
Prostitution could become further decriminalised in Thailand. A petition is being passed around calling on the government to stop arresting and fining sex workers.
The Empower Foundation, which supports sex worker, is trying to collect 10,000 signatures before they send it to parliament. Also known as the Centre for Sex Workers’ Protection, Empower is a non-profit organisation in Thailand that supports sex workers by offering free classes in language, health, law and pre-college education, as well as individual counselling.
“Prostitution is not illegal in Thailand, although many activities associated with it are… like brothels, soliciting, pimping and causing a public nuisance etc. Still the underground industry is estimated to be worth US$6.4 billion a year.
Activists say prostitution laws do little to protect sex workers. Fines and arrests for soliciting sex, have pushed some sex workers into poverty, most of them being women. Thailand is estimated to have up to 200,000 sex workers, many of them now unemployed with no recourse to unemployment benefits or official help during the pandemic.
Thai cabinet adds 2 more 4-day long weekends
A holiday-led economic recovery. That appears to be a part of the government’s agenda following yesterday’s meeting of the Thai cabinet. 2 new holiday weekends have been created, one in November, one in December.
In both cases the extended weekends will be 4 days each, adding the Thursdays and Fridays before the weekend. Given the exodus of foreigner this week, there will be fewer of the ‘stranded’ expats and foreign visitors to add to the economic tally of the additional holidays.
So, put it in your diaries…
• November 19-22
• December 10-13
Nude Panda: naked food delivery man hit with 500 baht fine
A man working as a food delivery driver in the southern province of Songkhla, has been filmed riding his motorbike totally naked. The 24 year old later handed himself in to police, explaining that he’d taken his clothes off due to “a personal problem”.
The nature of the problem is not known, and police let the man go with a 500 baht fine.
A video was posted on social media, showing the naked young man hurtling along on his motorbike, which had a food delivery bag on the back. The video has now been deleted. According to a motorbike taxi driver witness, the man parked his bike in front of a local temple, removed his clothes, then got back on the bike and drove off.
Social media response was mixed with most just inquisitive about his motives to ride “commando” with little protection, actually no protection at all.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Ministry of Labour, CP Foods to hire 8,000 graduates to help reduce unemployment
To help reduce unemployment and boost the economy after the pandemic, 8,000 graduates will be hired by the company Charoen Pokphand Foods, known as CP Foods. Thailand’s Ministry of Labour recently signed a memorandum of agreement with the company.
4,000 of those jobs will be in Bangkok and metropolitan areas while the other 4,000 more in the upcountry. The job offers vary from positions in the computer science field to positions in the culinary industry.
Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin says the government has a policy to unite all sectors of the society to revive the economy from the coronavirus crisis that caused job cuts, leaving many unemployed, especially new graduates.
He adds that CP Foods has been constantly supporting the government in Covid-19 relief effort since the beginning of the outbreak. This post Covid-19 collaboration will create stability for people at all levels and build more small and medium sized enterprise, or SME, owners that are the foundation of Thai economy.
There’s also a discount coupon giveaway from CP Foods and the minister says it will help reduce cost of living for people who are eligible for social security benefits.
CEO of CP Foods Prasit Boondoungprasert says CP Foods is managed in line with the parent group CP Group’s policy, to solve the Thailand’s unemployment problem, particularly for new graduates, by creating job opportunities and job security. He says it’s an “engine for economic revival.”
CP Foods will also provide a business opportunity for SME franchises like FiveStar and STAR Coffee, which need a small budget and small space to kick off.
The company will also offer training courses with experts to guide them to start up the business. It expects to create 4,500 franchise owners nationwide.
CP Foods will have a book at the Job Expo Thailand 2020 this Saturday until Monday at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centres, or BITEC. Those interested can click HERE for more information.
To learn more about starting a FiveStar franchise click HERE and for a STAR Coffee franchise click HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Empire strikes back: Thai royalists oppose constitution changes
Just after proposed constitutional amendments, backed by pro-democracy supporters, were submitted to the Thai parliament, the Thai Pakdee royalist group filed a petition with 130,000 signatures saying they are against making changes to the constitution.
Pro-democracy activists have been demanding a rewrite of the Thai constitution at protests over the past few months. The nonprofit organisation Internet Law Reform Dialogue, known as iLaw, drafted amendments including one that would require all senators and local administrators to be elected. Currently Thailand’s entire Senate is hand-picked by the ruling party. More than 100,000 people back the proposed changes.
“There’s no need to make changes”, according to Former Democrat MP and leader of Thai Pakdee Warong Dechgitvigrom. He says the 2017 Constitution was approved by 16.8 million people (Thailand’s population is 69.4 million).
“Redoing the process would cost 15 billion baht in taxpayer money. On top of that, it would require 2 referenda and a general election.”
According to Thai PBS, 84 of the 250 senators need to be on board to move forward with revisions to the constitution. At the moment, around 60 of them are in favour of constitutional amendments while 100 oppose any changes and the rest are undecided. But Senators against the amendments might change their minds, according to Senate whip Sangsit Phiriyarangsan. He says he believes more senators will be in favour of making some amendments after hearing debates in parliament.
SOURCES: Thai PBSKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Woman allegedly shot husband until gun ran out of bullets
A woman allegedly shot her husband multiple times until her gun ran out of bullets, killing him. When police arrived, 33 year old Julalak Longlalerng had a gun in her hand and was holding her 11 month old child. She told police the baby was not near the shooting.
The husband’s body was found outside the house in Trang. Police say 43 year old Jaruek Burapha had 5 gunshot wounds in the back and 1 shot in the abdomen.
Julalak claims her husband was an alcoholic and was abusive. The couple frequently fought, but she says today he was more aggressive than normal. He smashed the door and the glass windows. She told police she then pointed a gun at him. She then shot him 6 times as he ran out of the house, according to the police report.
Police charged Julalak with murder, but according to the Nation Thailand, the charges may change after interrogation.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Ministry of Labour, CP Foods to hire 8,000 graduates to help reduce unemployment
Empire strikes back: Thai royalists oppose constitution changes
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Woman allegedly shot husband until gun ran out of bullets
Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chachoengsao join UNESCO’s learning cities
2 million methamphetamine pills found in parked truck
Newborn baby found on bench in Phuket
Loose electrical wire causes passing motorbike to burst into flames – VIDEO
240 kilograms of marijuana found in truck after police chase, driver still on the run
Former immigration chief, “Big Joke” suing Thai PM over transfer
Spas could become quarantine facilities, Krabi first in line for the project
Online entrepreneurs cash in on “People’s Plaque”
4 Thai banks to be investigated for “suspicious transfers” after FinCEN files report
Nude Panda: naked food delivery man hit with 500 baht fine
188 new total of Bangkok clinics accused of defrauding healthcare system
Finish of visa amnesty September 26 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Special Tourist Visa – now officials want you to ‘quarantine’ in your home country before coming to Thailand
Tourists on the new Special Tourist Visa will have to arrive on charter flights
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
Special Tourist Visa 2.0 – This is what should happen on September 26
Russian in Pattaya offers 100,000 baht reward for missing cat
32 year old recovers in hospital after tiger attack in Pattaya
Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge
Phuket residents going hungry after local government assistance runs out
‘Noul’ strengthens as it rips into Vietnam’s central coastline – VIDEO
MP caught looking at nude photo during budget meeting
Burmese child with Covid-19 was in Ayutthaya before leaving Thailand
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Heavy rain across the country this weekend – local forecasts
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Finish of visa amnesty September 26 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Opinion3 days ago
Special Tourist Visa 2.0 – This is what should happen on September 26
- Thailand2 days ago
Getting a visa before September 26 – VIDEO
- Thailand2 days ago
Get a visa or go to jail – Thai Immigration
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand details new visa strategy to welcome rich tourists
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
- Protests1 day ago
Thai beauty queen victim of racist slurs for siding with anti-government protesters