Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge | The Thaiger

image
Bangkok

Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PHOTO: Thairath
A 2 year old girl who managed to get out of her fourth storey room and onto a ledge was helped by a motorbike taxi driver who was parked below the Bangkok building.

The motorbike taxi driver, known as win a driver, was just playing on his phone, waiting for a customer when he heard someone crying. He looked up to see the crying child high up on a ledge of a building in southwest Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district.

The driver, 45 year old Somjit, ran into the building, went through a vacant room, and knocked down a door. A gated barrier separates the balcony from the ledge and the driver was able to reach out and grab hold of the child. A rescue team arrived on the scene and got the child down.

The father had left for work and the mother, who sells the spicy papaya salad known as som tam, had gone to the market. The mother told police that the 2 year old was asleep when she left. The girl often wakes up and goes downstairs to see her grandmother.

The mother says she’s confused about how the child got out of the family’s room because there’s a barrier. She asked her daughter what happened. The 2 year old told her mother a man had invited her to get ice cream.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    September 17, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    Luckily the driver was able to rescue her.

    Reply

