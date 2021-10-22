Thailand Top Stories | The list of 46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from Nov 1 | October 22

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: The 46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from Nov 1, Bang Sue Vaccination centre offers services to foreigners, Dental clinics urged to adopt COVID-Free Setting as patient number declines, Kanchanaburi Province hit by flash floods, Tokyo aims to lift COVID-19 curbs on restaurants as cases fall, Unvaccinated civil servants in Malaysia may face disciplinary action or termination

