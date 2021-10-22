Connect with us

Thailand Top Stories | The list of 46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from Nov 1 | October 22

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: The 46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from Nov 1, Bang Sue Vaccination centre offers services to foreigners, Dental clinics urged to adopt COVID-Free Setting as patient number declines, Kanchanaburi Province hit by flash floods, Tokyo aims to lift COVID-19 curbs on restaurants as cases fall, Unvaccinated civil servants in Malaysia may face disciplinary action or termination

image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-22 08:58
4 minutes ago, KaptainRob said: Thai logic, makes sense, no? It's not a bad idea in many ways, after all, pre-flight PCR tests could have been botched or bogus results. The worst part is for those who enter via BKK,…
image
KaptainRob
2021-10-22 09:19
11 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: The ASQ hotels have hospital partners that take care of the PCR testing. I wonder who will be responsible for the PCR tests in the so called "test hubbs", where will they be analyzed? Could…
image
Marc26
2021-10-22 09:21
22 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: The ASQ hotels have hospital partners that take care of the PCR testing. I wonder who will be responsible for the PCR tests in the so called "test hubbs", where will they be analyzed? Could…
image
Bob20
2021-10-22 09:47
Quarantine free, except for the first night, and except for if you test positive 😉 And one of those super reliable ATK's for group 2 🤣🤣 Happy holidays! 👍
image
BeerIsLife
2021-10-22 09:50
I am a bit hazy on the mechanics of this, and the procedure. a. We arrive. Then..... covid test at airport or hotel? What about late arrival? b. transport to hotel- we take a cab, rent a car, get…

