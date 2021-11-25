Thailand Top Stories | Marriage Equality push, Thai telcos merge, PM stays put | November 25

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is fending off rumours of his standing down for a second time in less than 5 days. A new telco company is being formed through the merger of True Corporation and DTAC. LGBTQ advocacy groups are continuing their campaign for marriage equality in Thailand but have turned their attention to the opposition Pheu Thai Party. 22 year old Anchilee Scott-Kemmis told Miss Universe pageant judges about past rejections she had experienced as a model in Thailand because of her size.

