Thailand Top Stories | Bangkok nightclub raided, Cambodia dogs sniff Covid | October 11 | Caitlin gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and Southeast Asia: Bangkok nightclub raided for a second time, Bangkok and 4 areas to reopen on November 1, Domestic flights to operate at full capacity, Cambodia Mine Action Centre trains dogs to sniff Covid, UN concerned over miliary violence in Myanmar townships.

