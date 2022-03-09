Connect with us

Video

Asia News Today | Malaysia refuses to add sanctions on Russia & Stranded Russians in Thailand

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

South Korea, heading to the polls tomorrow for the election of the next president, has reported a new record daily high of 342,446 COVID-19 infections… no that’s not a typo. The country also reported an additional 158 Covid-related deaths. As the country goes through the final day of electioneering for, what’s been a toxic and nasty campaign, more than a million South Koreans are currently isolating at home after testing positive. But the electoral laws were changed last month to ensure everyone would be able to vote. South Korea had early success in containing outbreaks and surges with aggressive testing and contact tracing but the latest Omicron wave has had a profound effect on the country as it battles to re-open its borders.

China is poised to build more city clusters and ramp up its urbanisation program in a bid to keep growing its economy.Economists say the aim is to double its middle class in 10 to 15 years to support the country’s economic strategy, in a move that pivots away from previous drivers like property, infrastructure and exports that have propelled China’s huge economic growth for more than 30 years. Mr Liu Shijin, deputy director of the economic affairs committee for China’s top political advisory board, said the country’s economic priority has shifted to speed up urbanisation. He said that the city clusters will be the main driver for economic growth in the future and estimated that the new city clusters will contribute between 70 to 80 per cent of China’s growth over the next 30 years.

Thousands of tourists from Russia remain stranded in Thailand, mostly in Phuket, Bangkok and Pattaya, as the Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine squeeze Russian travellers struggling to find both flights and access to their money. Flight cancellations, the Ruble in free-fall and ATMs not working with their visa and Mastercard cards anymore has left more than 7,000 Russians in limbo. But the Tourism Authority of Thailand governor, Yuthasak Supasorn said Thailand has to be good hosts and noted that there are still Russian tourists on their way to Thailand, despite all the problems they are facing. In 2019, Thailand received 1.4 million Russian visitors. In January, there were about 23,000 Russians arriving… that was about a fifth of the total arrivals. About half of the stranded Russians are on the island of Phuket where there are still at least one flight a day arriving, but, as of today, only from Russia’s far, Far East… places like Vladivostok and Novosibersk, and only with Ural Airlines. Though Thailand voted with 141 countries other that backed a UN resolution calling for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops, it hasn’t imposed any sanctions on Moscow. Officials also noted that there were a few hundred Ukrainian travellers also stuck in Thailand and working with their Embassy to sort out arrangements.

The Japanese airline group ANA has announced the creation of AirJapan, a new medium-distance international airline set to launch from Q3 and Q4 next year.AirJapan will be positioned between the flagship All Nippon Airways and their low-cost carrier Peach Aviation, offering more low-cost fares but optional extras that they might otherwise get on ANA as part of its full service fares. AirJapan says the new airline will link Japan with alternative areas in Asia and Oceania, not currently serviced by ANA, where demand for travel in and out of Japan is expected to grow.

Authorities in Indonesia have recovered the bodies of eight technical specialists killed by armed separatists in a remote and mountainous district in the Papua province. They’ve had to wait five days to get into the region because of poor weather. All eight were working for an agency working on a radio transceiver station in Puncak district when they were attacked and shot on March 2. The West Papua National Liberation Army and the Free Papua Movement have admitted responsibility for the shootings. A group spokesman said yesterday that the workers paid the ultimate price for entering an area which the rebels had previously declared a no-go zone.

The Indonesian government has launched a program of special visas on arrival for international travellers from 23 countries in its attempts to reboot the country’s tourism sector. The 23 countries include Australia, US, the Netherlands, Brunei, the Philippines, Britain, Italy, Japan, Germany, Cambodia, Canada, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, France, Qatar, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE and Vietnam.As far as Bali is concerned the special tourist visas can be obtained at Bali’s international airport, but foreign travellers will be able to leave Indonesia through other immigration offices or airports. International travellers will only be required to bring their passports, return or outward bound tickets to continue their journeys, a proof of hotel bookings in Indonesia, health or travel insurance, and a certificate showing a negative result for COVID-19. Under the special visa, foreign travellers will be allowed to stay in Indonesia for a maximum of 30 days with a least one extension permissible.

Malaysia’s foreign minister says that they won’t impose sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, although the country did last week voted in favour of a UN resolution condemning Moscow’s aggression. The Malaysian Foreign Minister, responding to a question in parliament, said that sanctions should go through the United Nations… he said that “Malaysia’s principal is we don’t agree with unilateral sanctions”. He also said, that as a member of the Human Rights Council, Malaysia have suggested first, a ceasefire and second, for peace talks to continue. A research report noted in late February that the crisis in Ukraine would have minimal direct impact on Malaysia, as “the combined size of trade with Ukraine and Russia covered only 0.5 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    oldschooler
    2022-03-08 21:41
    30 minutes ago, Fluke said: Maybe the Thai Government should arrest them and charge them with murder and jail them for 50 years each ? Russians have joined the unvaxxed as the New Lepers , sorry “pariahs”.
    image
    Fluke
    2022-03-08 21:47
    4 minutes ago, oldschooler said: Russians have joined the unvaxxed as the New Lepers , sorry “pariahs”. I am completely unvaxxed and will remain that way . I am in the UK and covid has finished , its passed and…
    image
    Chatogaster
    2022-03-08 22:08
    50 minutes ago, oldschooler said: So they can suffer like the Ukrainians they invaded & murdered while they remove Putin or go fight for him as loyal slave citizens. Sickening that citizens of Russia are on vacation whilst their govt…
    image
    vlad
    2022-03-08 23:00
    Wait for the errrr you have overstayed your visa.
    image
    vlad
    2022-03-08 23:03
    1 hour ago, oldschooler said: So they can suffer like the Ukrainians they invaded & murdered while they remove Putin or go fight for him as loyal slave citizens. Sickening that citizens of Russia are on vacation whilst their govt…

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand32 mins ago

      Intoxicated Chon Buri man claims to have ‘magical flower’, runs shirtless
      Thailand42 mins ago

      Koh Kut resort says smoke detector didn’t work when villa caught fire
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Prominent Thai MP jailed for housing project corruption
      Sponsored2 hours ago

      SEADS provides sustainable solutions for Southeast Asia’s recovery
      image
      Video2 hours ago

      Asia News Today | Malaysia refuses to add sanctions on Russia & Stranded Russians in Thailand
      Crime2 hours ago

      Tangmo witness confession: Robert admits boat ‘lurch’ flung actress overboard
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

      Wednesday Covid Update: 22,073 new cases; provincial totals
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Phuket2 hours ago

      Call centre set up to help Ukrainian and Russian tourists in Phuket
      China3 hours ago

      China’s military budget increases 7.1% in 2022, Taiwan not afraid
      Pattaya4 hours ago

      Pattaya business owners claim authorities issued fake, overpriced SHA+ certificates
      World4 hours ago

      Thai Foreign Minister calls for Russia-Ukraine negotiations
      Business5 hours ago

      Fast-food chain A&W to close all branches in Thailand following huge Covid losses
      Chiang Mai5 hours ago

      Body of dead baby with children’s toys found in freezer at Chiang Mai home
      Tourism5 hours ago

      Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
      Ukraine5 hours ago

      UKRAINE UPDATES: Zelensky invokes Churchill; Biden bans Russian oil; civilians flee cities; McDonald’s, Starbucks close stores in Russia
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

      Health officials say PCR testing no longer required after positive ATK result
      Thailand6 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending