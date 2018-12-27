Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019 | The Thaiger

New years eve is just around the corner. Are you ready?

There are lots of options for dinner around the island. But what are you doing after that on December 31?– when the kids go to bed and the adults can go out, where there is bubbly to be found and music to dance to.

In case you’re not sure, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are some amazing options to make your new years eve the best yet…

Catch Beach Club

Countdown starts now! An epic NYE Extravaganza party on the beach with Sensational entertainment spread on five stages. Enjoy this glorious day with us. Enjoy a full spectrum of the “crème de la crème” entertainment, dancers, DJs, performances and shows with the year’s cherry on the cake: London’s House duo Prok & Fitch

****

Kata Rocks

Countdown & After Party! Hours of handcrafted drinks, canapés, live DJs and musical performances playing your favourite retro jams and spectacular fireworks to welcome the New Year! Champagne toasts, selfies with shimmering Andaman sea backdrop, and everyone in the pool early AM frenzy. (9.30pm until late)

****

Dream Beach Club

presents WHITE & GOLD – NYE 2018 PARTY

December 31, 2018 | 7pm – Late

Join us for the countdown party of the year, with the biggest international line up in Phuket!! Featuring world exclusive performance by F A I T H L E S S (DJ SET)

****

Xana Beach Club

New Year’s Eve Countdown Party. Countdown in style from 10pm onwards, dazzling fireworks show, groovy music from the celebrity DJ ‘Lady Lee’ and a complimentary glass of bubbly or house wine to toast to success in 2019 as the clock strikes midnight. After the countdown, guests are invited to join the after-party, led by DJs.

****

Monkey Diva

Yes, we are aware that this includes dinner but, and its big but, this is something different, intimate, exciting and I know even you will want to join in the show. The New Year’s Eve Ball.

“We will be welcoming the New Year in Extravagant style with an evening filled with colours, music, tastes and bubbles.

This celebration will be in the company of our Glam Divas who will put rhythm to the night with a 4 parts stage variety of unique performances where guests are invited to share the stage and the floor until l countdown to midnight and beyond!

Join us and come in your best Diva and Glam outfits on our most joyful night which will be the highlight of your festive season in Phuket.”

****

Cafe del Mar

Bye Bye 2018 & Good Morning 2019

New Year’s Evening Celebration to 2019 at Cafe Del Mar Phuket

Music by: Joe Gradante | Nicola Vega | Sam Sparacio | Dj Man | Dj Kay

Show: Aerial performance | Fireworks on the beach | Dancers | 2019 Countdown Party

Entrance Fee: 2000 baht net / pers

****

Illuzion

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2019

Prepare yourselves to be part of the very last and unforgettable experience of 2018 with ILLUZION Phuket and begin the New Year at the top venue in Thailand with:

Danny Avila (#38 TOP100 DJs by DJ MAG)

****

Iguana Beach Club

Bermudos Crew invite you to tropical New Yers Eve party at private beach Iguana! Music trip from sunset to sunrise from Wayu, Radar, German Shmidt, Stixplanet, Dassana and Dennis Lee. Special sound and light, exclusive performance, fire show and fireworks at midnight! Thai cuisine available all night long.

****

Paradise Beach Club – Full Moon Party

Why not mix new years and a full moon party? What could possibly go wrong?

Paradise Beach presents the BIGGEST OPEN AIR FESTIVAL in Phuket to celebrate the coming of the NEW YEAR right on our stunning beach overlooking the beauty of Patong Bay.

****

Surf House Phuket

Come and join us for the New Year’s Celebration at Surf House Kata Beach.

Welcome 2019 with our amazing crew of DJ, Fire-show & Surf House dancers thought the night. So come on down and join us at the coolest place on Kata Beach.

Book your table now and enjoy the best rooftop view of the Firework show over kata beach at 00:00.

Party starts from 7pm until late





with Thaiger Events, or post your own today.



. Or .