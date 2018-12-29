“Make the economy better” – NIDA poll | The Thaiger

Thailand
“Make the economy better” – NIDA poll
The December 24-26 National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) poll of 1,252 people across the country over age 18 and of various levels of education and occupations asked what they wanted from the government that will be formed after the election scheduled for late February.
More than anything Thais want the government to improve the economy.
More than 52 per cent urged that economic problems be resolved, while nearly 21 per cent want the price of farm produce shored up and more agricultural goods to be developed.
Nearly 9.7 per cent would like to see corruption eradicated, 7.3 per cent want the minimum wage raised, and 4 per cent believe the employment rate should be higher.
Large-scale infrastructure projects like roads and railways were on the wish list for 1.6 per cent of respondents, 1.12 per cent want environmental issues addressed, 0.79 per cent thought tourism needed better promotion, and 2.48 per cent cited a miscellany of other needs.
These included maintaining peace and order, improving education, solving crimes and catching drug traffickers, increasing the elderly allowance, improving health security, and taming the unrest in the southern border provinces.
The same poll found that 27.7 per cent of respondents believed the Pheu Thai Party could resolve the problems most bothering them if it were elected to form the next government.
Another 21.3 per cent doubted that any political party could do so, while 16.5 per cent were ready to put their trust in the Phalang Pracharat Party and 16.4 per cent in the Democrat Party.
Among current government projects people want to see continued were welfare cards for low-income earners and Pracharat shops (27 per cent), tackling off-system debts (15.1 per cent), cheap loans for houses and farming on state land (12.5 per cent), crackdowns on influential figures and corruption (11.9 per cent), and improvements to the quality of life, such as free emergency medical services (10.2 per cent).
SOURCE: NIDA | The Nation
Thailand
42 die, 400+ injured on Day One of road safety campaign
Forty-two people were killed and 432 injured in 420 road accidents on the very first of the New Year “seven dangerous days” period (December 27-January 2).
Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat told a press conference at the Thai RSC that Chiang Mai and Ratchaburi reported the highest number of road accidents with 19 cases each, while Khon Kaen and Lop Buri cited the most fatalities with four deaths each.
Chiang Mai had the highest number of casualties with 20 injuries.
The major causes of accidents were drunk driving (37.62 per cent), followed by speeding (21.19 per cent). Of the accidents, 80 per cent involved motorcycles and most of the crashes took place on highways (39.3 per cent).
Some 2,042 checkpoints were staffed by 53,239 officials around the country, with 114,177 violations recorded. A total of 30,923 motorists failed to produce a licence; 34,165 motorcyclists were stopped for riding without helmets and 14,411 drivers were stopped for failing to wear seat belts.
Roads to the Northeast and the North were congested today as people headed home for the New Year break. Highway Number 304 (Kabin Buri-Pak Thong Chai) reported three heavily-jammed sections – Thung Pho, Khao Plu Heeb and Huai Thab Mon – with vehicles were crawling bumper to bumper along stretches ranging in length from 5km to 10km.
Besides opening extra lanes to alleviate the congestion as needed, some police personnel took to singing and dancing – as well as handing out drinking water and snacks – at a roadside spot near Khao Khiew Military Camp in Prachin Buri’s Nadi district to entertain the passing drivers.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Ex-Mitsubishi executives confess to bribing Thai port officials
PHOTO: Nikkei Asian Review
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems former executives, 63 year old Fuyuhiko Nishikida and 57 year old Yoshiki Tsuji, have confessed to bribing a Thai public servant to ensure smooth treatment of cargo through a southern port of Thailand.
This follows the scandal surrounding the construction of a power plant in Thailand in 2013 and allegations made towards the executives in July of this year. Resulting in Mitsubishi striking a plea bargain due to bribery allegations.
Conspiring with 64 year old Satoshi Uchida, who had managed the power plant project, Nishikida, who was in charge of materials procurement, and Tsuji (his subordinate) allegedly paid 11 million baht ($338,000) in February 2015 to a senior official of the Transport Ministry in Thailand to receive ‘favorable treatment’ in unloading cargo for the local power plant project, instead of initial reports in July of a 20 million baht bribe.
After senior officials at the ministry port asked for a bribe, both Nishikida and Tsuji claim they went to Uchida for advice, who accepted the request. Delays that would incur if the bribe was not paid could have resulted in up to 6 million yen in damages (around 1.75 million baht).
The plea bargaining system was introduced to Japan in June and saw Mitsubishi enter in a plea deal that same month, with indictment exceptions in exchange for cooperation during the investigation and trial.
Uchida’s first hearing will take place on January 11.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
UPDATE: Golf cart accident kills two Koreans in Phitsanulok
by Rob Picheta and Kocha Olarn
Two men died after one of their golf carts rammed the other into a river on a course in northern Thailand.
CNN reports that the men, who were visiting from South Korea, were golfing with their wives Tuesday in northern Thailand’s Phitsanulok province. While mounting a raft in order to cross the river that runs through the course, a cart carrying one of the couples crashed into the other, propelling the first cart into the river, police said.
The man driving the second cart dived into the river in an attempt to rescue the first pair, Police Major Chucheev Phumchiaw told CNN. Earlier reports suggested that the women were driving the second cart.
A local fisherman rescued the woman who ended up in the water, but the bodies of the 68 and 76 year old men were found in the Nan River, downstream from where the incident occurred.
Read the rest of the CNN report HERE.
