Connect with us

Ukraine

UKRAINE UPDATES: Ultimatums ‘not feasible’; Russian offensive stalls; Putin’s ‘back is against the wall’

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Ukrainian nationalists who have enlisted in the military bow their heads in prayer before training to defend the capital of Kyiv. Credit: France 24 | YouTube

As Russia’s invasion continues, here’s the latest headlines from the war in Ukraine…

• In a televised address, President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine could not submit to ultimatums from Russia. The only way to do that would be to “destroy us all” he said. The remarks come after Ukraine rejected a Russian ultimatum for Mariupol authorities to surrender the city by 5am Moscow time on Monday in order to open humanitarian corridors to allow desperately needed aid into the besieged city…

“[Russia says:] ‘You abide by the different point and we will stop the war.’ No, that’s not the way of going about it. It doesn’t depend on me. The whole issue is that the power and the people are united. We cannot implement an ultimatum. Ukraine cannot do it because we have lost our people. How can this be possible? This is not feasible. You have to destroy us all. Only then will the ultimatum be implemented.”

“[Russia says:] ‘Give us our cities back — Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiev.’ Neither the local, the residents of the cities or the president could do this. You can see in these cities that are occupied, when the Russian forces soldiers penetrated them, the people would not surrender. They would just raise their flag. So what do you want to do. You just want to destroy us all. The only thing I can say is that the ultimatum can be implemented only when there is nobody left.”

• Meanwhile, Russian troops are continuing their assault on civilians, with Russian shelling killing at least eight more people in a residential area and shopping centre in Kyiv. The mayor of Kyiv has announced a new curfew in the city from Monday evening until 7am local time on Wednesday.

• US President Joe Biden claims Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “back is against the wall” in Ukraine. This is increasing his chances of using chemical or biological weapons, he says. Speaking at a business roundtable event in Washington DC on Monday, Biden says he believes Russia is preparing new “false flags.” US and allied officials have claimed Russia may use false claims of chemical weapons in Ukraine as a pretext to use such weapons themselves…

“They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That’s a clear sign he’s considering using both of those.”

• Meanwhile, Ukrainian military intelligence reports that Russian troops are having trouble resupplying and repairing broken weaponry. The Institute for the Study of War said that Russia has been forced to deploy “low quality” reserves, including replacing losses in frontline combat units with “low readiness units” from Russia’s Far East. Notably, Russia has raised the conscript age limit from 55 to 65 and is said to be aggressively recruiting 18 year olds, according to Ukrainian intelligence shared by the ISW in their daily report of the conflict in Ukraine.

• Ukraine’s General Staff claims that “irreversible” losses have forced Moscow to cancel planned discharges of officers and enlisted troops from the military. They also say that about 300 Russian soldiers were killed in combat on Monday alone.

• Meanwhile, a Ukrainian negotiator says the resilience of Ukrainian forces is causing Russia to “more adequately assess the situation” of the war. The change has helped encourage a dialogue between the two sides, according to Mykhaylo Podolyak, an aide to President Zelensky. He says the Russian and Ukrainian leaders themselves must decide on a peace agreement.

• In southern Ukraine, Russian troops have seized a crucial land corridor with the Crimean peninsula, effectively cutting off Ukraine from accessing the Sea of Azov, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

• President Zelensky says Ukrainian forces have so far managed to keep Russia at bay. In a video message on Monday, he says that although Russian forces have been trying to slowly advance, Ukrainian’s military has been able to repulse their efforts and restrain their forces.

• He also claimed that another Russian aircraft had been brought down by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region. Speaking of Russian warplane pilots, he said…

“They definitely have emptiness instead of a heart. Instead of a soul. Instead of everything that makes people human.”

UKRAINE UPDATES: Ultimatums 'not feasible'; Russian offensive stalls; Putin's 'back is against the wall' | News by Thaiger

IMAGE CREDIT: Institute for the Study of War

SOURCES: BBC | CNN | France 24 | ISW

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Freeduhdumb
    2022-03-22 14:02
    The time for negotiations are up... Ukraine has had 8 years to negotiate this... they didn't. Time to pay the piper.
    image
    EdwardV
    2022-03-22 14:03
    1 hour ago, CamPat said: Ask the People in Afghanistan, Irak, syria etc. Yes let’s ask the Afghans, Syrians and let’s throw in the Chechens and Georgians too while we are at it. I highly doubt any of them will be…
    image
    palooka
    2022-03-22 14:29
    1 hour ago, stuhan said: Remember a mad animal is most dangerous when its backed up against a wall. And soon we may know just HOW mad he is.
    image
    Smithydog
    2022-03-22 14:36
    27 minutes ago, Freeduhdumb said: The time for negotiations are up... Ukraine has had 8 years to negotiate this... they didn't. Time to pay the piper. Just want to make sure I am understanding your post correctly. "Time to pay…
    image
    Marble-eye
    2022-03-22 14:59
    54 minutes ago, Freeduhdumb said: The time for negotiations are up... Ukraine has had 8 years to negotiate this... they didn't. Time to pay the piper. I totally appalled by your post, do you actually know and understand what you…
    Thaiger

    If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand20 mins ago

      Asia News Today | China plane crash latest & HK looking to relax restrictions
      Thailand27 mins ago

      No flights to new Betong airport, Yala tourism officials talk promotions to boost travel
      Crime42 mins ago

      Tangmo: Boating five should take lie detector tests, again — Sentaor Somchai
      Sponsored6 hours ago

      CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
      image
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Police order shutdown of 3 go-go bars, nightclubs in Bangkok’s Thonburi
      Drugs2 hours ago

      Southern Thailand police find large haul of methamphetamine hidden in deep fryers
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Ranger wanted for murder found dead in Thailand forest after week-long search
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Isaan tradition of scattering ashes banned at local river after 7 villages complain of debris
      Ukraine5 hours ago

      UKRAINE UPDATES: Ultimatums ‘not feasible’; Russian offensive stalls; Putin’s ‘back is against the wall’
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

      Hua Hin reports surge in infections, despite drop in overall provincial cases
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

      Virologist says blood tests can detect percentage of Thai population infected
      Phuket5 hours ago

      Phuket man paralysed by drunk officer seeks 15 million baht in compensation
      Indonesia5 hours ago

      All quarantine rules lifted for international travellers to Indonesia
      Thailand6 hours ago

      Thailand News Update | Khao san pushing to host activities for Songkran
      Hong Kong6 hours ago

      Hong Kong to ease some Covid restrictions, lift flight ban from April
      Thailand6 hours ago

      200 crocodiles on sale in Trang I GMT
      Thailand6 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending