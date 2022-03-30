Half of worldwide pregnancies unintended, Ukraine crisis could raise the rate

In a new report, the United Nations Population Fund stated yesterday that almost half of the pregnancies across the globe are unintended, and the Ukraine crisis is expected to raise the rate. The UNFPA reported 121 million unintended pregnancies every year, with 331,000 every day. 60% of these unintended pregnancies end in abortion, and almost half of these abortions are dangerous.

The report, titled the State of World Population Report, said seven million women had to be hospitalised each year after unsafe abortions, which are one of the leading causes of maternal death. A UNFPA executive director told AFP the sexual violence and trafficking against Ukrainian women will likely increase unintended pregnancies. She said over 20% of displaced women around the world experience sexual violence.

“There are also predators and traffickers and examples of people who are seeing the tragedy of war as an opportunity to target women and girls”.

The executive director added that the UNFPA had heard stories of Ukrainian women who know they won’t have proper nutrition during their pregnancies.

The chief of operations for a team of US military veterans said the team had heard reports of child smugglers and children going missing. She said trafficking gangs are “very advanced”, and well-financed. The team is working with Ukrainian authorities to keep track of children who have been left parentless.

SOURCE: AFP | BBC