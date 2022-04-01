Travel News
BREAKING: Malaysian travelers bewildered by Thailand Pass, as southern land border reopens
THOU SHALL NOT PASS. That’s the message some northern-bound Malaysian travelers received when they attempted to drive their cars into Thailand this morning, only to find they’d forgotten the most important thing: you STILL need to register for Thailand Pass. In advance.
Thailand opened its land border with Malaysia today for travelers by private transportation. But it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for those who forgot that the beleaguered Thailand Pass system is still in place — and you’re required to register before entering the country. Apparently, not many people got the memo. Little more than a hundred Malaysians had registered before the Sadao crossing in Songkhla province opened at 5 o’clock this morning, the Bangkok Post reported.
Bewilderment at the Border
A boarder town across from the Malaysian state of Kedah, Sadao is home to the primary land crossing with Malaysia, which had been closed for two years due to the pandemic. Local police, as well as soldiers, were ready to provide assistance to customs officials today, in case things got out of hand. Probably, they were prepared to arrest anyone who attempted to gun it across the border when they realized they didn’t have a stupid QR code and all that ridiculous paperwork, including a Covid-19 vaccination certificate and proof of reservation/booking for a SHA extra plus hotel, whatever the heck that is.
According to local officials, some northern-bound Malaysians were confused to find that they couldn’t enter Thailand with simply a passport and proof of vaccination, like they could enter Singapore at their southern border starting today. Thailand customs officials reportedly turned away would-be travellers who had failed to sign up for the Thailand Pass system. In total, only 107 travel-ready Malaysians had jumped through all the right hoops to enter the Land of Smiles.
The Fortunate Few
Those Malaysians travelers who had all their paperwork ready were allowed to enter Thailand under the Test & Go scheme, where they were required to take an RT-PCR test, then wait at their SHA extra plus hotel for about five hours for the results. According to officials, those who test negative will be free to roam the country. But the incoming foreigners mustn’t forget the law of the land — to always wear a mask in public and wash your hands often. Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be “treated” — i.e. quarantined at one Sadao’s 7 SHA extra plus certified hotels.
Local officials say they’ve set up a coordination centre to assist Friday’s incoming visitors, most of whom have families in or a business in Thailand, the Bangkok Post reported. Meanwhile, other checkpoints in provinces along Thailand’s southern border are also scheduled to reopen today, the Bangkok Post reported.
Local officials pointed out that more foreign travellers could now enter the country using the Thailand Pass system since the the government has already relied the Covid-19 travel requirements under the Test & Go scheme. However, that was clearly not the case for those who mistakenly thought they could get in with just a Malaysian passport and nothing more. Indeed, that used to be the case. Welcome to the new normal.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
