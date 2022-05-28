10 Thailand-Laos bus routes starting June 15

Starting next month, bus travel enthusiasts in Thailand will have 10 bus route options options in Laos. One of the Thailand-Laos bus routes began earlier this month, from Mukdahan to Savannakhet. Now, the president of Transport Co Ltd, Sanyalux Panwattanalikit, has listed 9 new Thailand-Laos routes starting June 15.

The new routes will be: Nong Khai to Vientiane, Udon Thani to Vientiane, Ubon Ratchathani to Pakse, Khon Kaen to Vientiane, Bangkok to Vientiane, Nakhon Phanom to Thakhek, Chiang Rai to Bokeo, Loei to Luang Prabang, and a line running between Udon Thani, Udon Thani International Airport, Nong Khai, and Vang Vieng.

To buy tickets for busses from Thailand to Laos, travel nerds can visit https://tcl99web.transport.co.th/Home.

Sanyalux said the company currently runs buses on routes in the northern, northeastern, eastern, and southern regions of Thailand. Another 3 bus routes to Laos and 2 in Cambodia, have not yet opened.

On domestic routes, people with a membership card will get a 5 per cent discount, while students and Transport Ministry officials will get 10 per cent off. The company will also give discounts to volunteer groups later. Discounts are also given to people based on criteria set by the Department of Land Transport. Visit transport.co.th or call 1490 for more information or updates.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand