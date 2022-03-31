Travel
Top 5 hotels in Krabi 2022
Indeed, if you love Thailand, you’ve heard of the Krabi province. Well-known for its beaches and island, the west coast province has so much more- limestone cliffs, hot spring, a wildlife sanctuary, sea caves, flourishing coral reefs, national parks and exotic marine life. Of course, it is no surprise that the beautiful province boasts the best hotels you can stay at in Thailand. These hotels feature sea views with beaches protected by a national park status, making them all the more pristine. We have compiled a list of the five best hotels in Krabi to top off your perfect beach vacation.
1. Banyan Tree Krabi
The first on our list is Banyan Tree Krabi, the hotel acclaimed as a sanctuary for the senses. The remarkable hotel is located on Tab Kaek Beach, a pristine location where the turquoise blue sea touches the soft white sands.
Start your day by enjoying a delicious breakfast on your private balcony and looking out to the vast Andaman Sea. Dip into the secluded pool as you listen to the birds chirping and leaves ruffling. Unwind and rejuvenate by enjoying a relaxing spa treatment at the world-class Banyan Tree Spa. End your day by blessing your taste buds as you enjoy mouthwatering cuisine against the backdrop of the sunset over the horizon. This is a perfect reflection of your day at the sanctuary of the senses.
Address: 279 Tambon Nongtalay Amphoe Muang Krabi 81180, Thailand
2. Amari Vogue Krabi
Amari Vogue Krabi, another gem in Krabi, is also located at the northern end of Tab Kaek Beach, providing you with yet another unforgettable experience. We promise you that you will truly feel at one with nature here. What’s more, you are only 40 minutes away from Krabi Town– your destination for fantastic food, shopping and fun nightlife.
The hotel has been thoughtfully designed to be a home away from home. The interiors are a contemporary re-imagining of the traditional Thai home, displaying modern Thai craft to the fullest. The rooms also feature floor-to-ceiling windows to welcome the natural light and nature’s magic.
Address: 149 Moo 3 Tambon, Tubkaak Beach Tubkaak, Nong Thale, Krabi 81180, Thailand
3. Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf and Spa Resort
The Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort is known for its 7,000 square metre pool, one of Thailand’s largest pools. Located on Klong Muang Beach and just a short drive to Ao Nang Beach, this hotel is one of the best. The 5-star hotel comes with exotic views of the jungle, limestone cliffs and sea. Make the best use of your stay there by relaxing by the large pool while sipping on a cocktail as you take in the surrounding scenery. On top of that, this hotel also features a 9 hole golf course and tennis court if you are looking to play sports during your stay there. After a long day of exercising, why don’t you take advantage of the on-site spa, where many treatments are available?
Furthermore, guests can try out the on-site cooking school for a bit of Thai-style cuisine. Kids can also play at the children’s playground while parents relax in the Turkish bath. With every type of amenity you can dream of, this hotel truly offers a one-of-a-kind holiday stay.
Address: 200 Moo 3 T. Nongtalay, A. Muang, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180.
4. Rayavadee Krabi
Considered one of the most luxurious resorts, Rayavadee offers views of three of the most stunning beaches: Railay Beach, Nam Mao Beach, and Phra Nang Beach. Since the beaches are all part of the Krabi Marine National Park, the stunning beaches are well-maintained. The resort forms a triangle that spreads across the province, with direct access to Railay Beach. What more could you ask for?
Each room has natural lighting and is equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows or large double doors that open up to majestic views. Moreover, the elegant Thai-style suites are unrivalled in decor, so you’ll truly feel like they are part of something special. The resort’s pavilions are a sight to see as they are opulently decorated with teak wood furniture and silk hangings. So, be prepared to be pleasantly surprised at the resort’s high-class appeal.
Address: 214 Moo 2, Tambol Ao-nang, Amphur Muang, Railay, Krabi, Thailand.
5. Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi
If you are visiting Krabi seeking privacy and an island escape from the hustle and bustle, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi is perfect. Accessible only by boat, the hotel offers a blend of nature and luxury. You might even spot squirrels and monkeys jumping around the palm trees as you look out your private balcony.
The 5-star hotel and its surroundings also provide many activities to engage in. Consider visiting the Aonang beach hiking the monkey trail path for an adventure! Or take a boat tour to venture out into the sea. You could also rent a canoe or a longboat.
Address: 396-396/1, Ao Nang, Amphur Muang, Krabi 81180, Thailand
Southern Thailand’s west coast province is overflowing with natural beauty, making it one of Thailand’s top destinations. These hotels are specially selected to elevate your experience in the picturesque location. Just a reminder, don’t forget to bring your camera as well!
Click HERE to read about 8 things to do in Krabi.
