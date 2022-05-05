Top 5 Best places to golf in Thailand 2022

If you’re living in Thailand or are planning a trip here, you should not miss out on experiencing these golf courses. The beautiful golf courses provide seasoned golfers with challenges and also give beginner golfers memorable experiences. Here are the top five golf courses you should try when you’re in Thailand.

Disclaimer: The prices are subject to change. We recommend readers to check the official website for up to date prices.

Alpine Golf Sports Club, Bangkok

Alpine Golf & Sports Club is one of Thailand’s best courses, and it was designed by famous course architect Ronald M. Garl. Tiger Woods won the Johnnie Walker Classic PGA tournament here back in 2000. Although this is meant to be a private members club, getting on the course as a guest is reasonably easy if a little you’re willing to pay a premium.

Alpine Golf Club hosted the Johnnie Walker Classic Tournament in 2000 and 2004 as well as other key international competitions such as the 13th Asian Games in 1998, the Thailand Major Open Tournament in 1997, and the Asian Games in 1998.

Green Fee: 5,000 baht

Red Mountain & Loch Palm Golf Clubs, Phuket

MBK owns and manages Red Mountain Golf Club. Along with two venues in Phuket – Red Mountain and its neighbour, Loch Palm Golf Club – the group also operate and maintains two courses in the Pathum Thani near Bangkok. The Red Mountain course is created into the harsh rocky terrain. It is known locally as Phuket’s most demanding course and is regularly voted among Thailand’s best.

Both golf course are located in a resort neighbourhood in Kathu, about 25 kilometres from the airport and 10 minutes from the beaches of Patong or 15 minutes from Phuket Town. Within the neighbourhood, there are a variety of accommodation options for longer stays at the MBK-owned and managed by Tinidee Golf Resort Phuket.

Green Fee: 4,500

Santiburi Samui Country Club, Koh Samui

For many years, the 18-hole championship golf course at Santiburi Samui Country Club has been an important destination on the PGA Asian Tour. These sloping courses are about 10 minutes from the hotel and offer mountain winds and excellent seaside views. For those who are new to the sport but eager to learn, special beginner’s packages are offered.

The golf course runs along the shore in the mountains to the north of Koh Samui, with the highest point at 290 metres and the lowest point at 30 metres above sea level. It spans through mountainous areas and drops steeply to the coast, providing stunning views of the ocean and the island. This is the island’s first and only golf course that has been designed to international golf course standards.

Green fee: 3,800

Black Mountain Golf Club Hua Hin

Black Mountain is a 27-hole award-winning golf facility located 12 kilometres west of Hua Hin by the mountains. The classic 18 holes were completed in 2007, and a new nine-hole layout, called the West course, was completed in 2016.

There are three different courses available at the time of writing this article: East, West, and North. Golf Digest ranked Black Mountain as one of the top 100 golf courses in the world outside of the United States in 2012.

It has held a number of major competitions, including the Royal Trophy and the Thailand Classic in 2015 which is a co-sanctioned Asian Tour and European Tour event.

Green fee: 2,900 baht

Laem Chabang International Country Club, Pattaya

Laem Chabang is made up of 27 holes spread out over 700 acres, each one unique to its environment. It has been operating for over 20 years and has managed to maintain its place as one of Thailand’s top courses after the emergence of numerous new courses.

There are three different nines, each of which presents a unique challenge. Mountain Nine has significant elevation variations, although the fairways are wide and the greens are slightly elevated and well guarded by bunkers.

Mountain 9 is 3,446 yards long and Lake 9 is 3,419 yards long, both with a stream running through it, while Valley 9 is 3,619 yards long and bordered by mountains.

Green Fee: 3,000 baht (weekday) 3,500 baht (weekend)

