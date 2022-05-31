Connect with us

Travel

The best spa hotels to book in Phuket

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo via The Sukhothai

A long day of sightseeing calls for a restful night at your chosen hotel. And what’s better than having a fantastic spa right inside your hotel, allowing you to relax and unwind without having to leave the premises?

We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 spa hotels in Bangkok, each of which provides top-notch services to assist visitors relax after a day of visiting the Big Mango. Furthermore, each of these spa hotels provides an upscale version of the traditional Thai massage that can be found in local massage parlors all around Thailand.

Top 5 Spa Hotels In Bangkok

1. The Siam

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, fabulous fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, WiFi, bar and breakfast.

Pricing: 11,700 – 40,701 baht.

Address: 3/2 Thanon Khao, Vachirapayabal, Dusit, 10300 Bangkok, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

A day of pampering | The Siam Hotel, Bangkok

The Siam

Situated along the Chao Phraya River, The Siam is a luxury hotel with modern amenities. Bill Bensley, an internationally acclaimed architect, used his expertise to design the hotel. The Siam’s spa features consultations by renowned wellness doctor Adrish Brahmadatta. Furthermore, guests can practise Muay Thai or Tai Chi with expert coaches or relax with Sodashi treatments.

Their Sodashi therapies and spa products help regenerate the skin and impart a sense of well-being to receivers. Sodashi is definitely unparalleled in performance and purity and uses only the finest essential oils and plant actives that are ethically-sourced. Visitors can choose from facial, massage and body therapies or take part in a tailored multi-day spa package. Kids and teens can also take part in this world class spa as it features a treatment menu and a full-service hair and nail salon.

2. Ariyasom Villa

Facilities: Swimming pool, WiFi, airport shuttle, non-smoking rooms, free parking, spa and wellness centre and library.

Pricing: 4,686 – 10,831 baht.

Address: 65 Sukhumvit 1 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Ariyasom Villa, Bangkok – Updated 2021 Prices

Ariyasom Villa

Ariyasom Villa is set amongst a peaceful garden oasis that is conveniently located on Sukhumvit Road. The hotel’s decor is that of 1940’s Thai heritage, which makes the hotels surroundings quite serene. The Som Sen Spa is perfectly formed with 3 private rooms to cater to guests’ needs.

Furthermore, the spa features a herbal steam room and jacuzzi, plus an open-sided Sala for Thai massages and meditation lessons with a Buddhist monk. Ariyasom Villa also features an outdoor pool, fitness room and an organic restaurant for guests to continue their relaxation journeys.

3. Siam Kempinski Hotel

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, superb fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, bar and a fabulous breakfast.

Pricing: 6,290 – 30,302 baht.

Address: 991/9 Rama I Road, Pathumwan, Pathumwan, 10330 Bangkok, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

History of Art at Siam Kempinski Hotel

Siam Kempinski Hotel

Featuring a world-class spa, the Siam Kempinski Hotel definitely places luxury above all else. Guests here can relax in one of the hotel’s multiple pools within landscaped grounds. In fact, some hotel rooms even feature direct access to the pools. The hotel is also located directly by Siam Paragon shopping centre for convenience.

The resort-style hotel features a Michelin-starred restaurant along with its upscale spa and even offers a kid’s club for those wanting a spa day. Here, kids can go to the club for 2 hours free of charge, while parents can take a much needed break in the spa.

4. The Sukhothai Bangkok

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, free parking, WiFi, bar and a fabulous breakfast.

Pricing: 3,296 – 11,182 baht.

Address: 13/3, 28/1-4 South Sathorn Road, Thungmahamek, Sathorn, 10120 Bangkok, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

The Sukhothai Bangkok, Bangkok | 2021 Updated Prices, Deals

The Sukhothai Bangkok

Guests who stay at The Sukhothai will undoubtedly be impressed as it feels like a garden paradise in the middle of Bangkok. Offering spacious rooms with teakwood furnishings and Thai silks, visitors will be able to unwind in their own private bathtub and rain shower. In addition, visitors can swim in the outdoor swimming pool or workout at the fitness centre and sports courts.

Furthermore, guests can take advantage of the massages and facials offered at Spa Botanica. After, they can dine at the Celadon Restaurant for delicious fare. Travel and Leisure magazine named this restaurant the best in Bangkok and its decadent Thai cuisine definitely earns bragging rights.

5. X2 Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, very good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, bar and a good breakfast.

Pricing: 888 – 2,867 baht.

Address: 10 Sukhumvit 52, Prakanong, Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10260 Bangkok, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

X2 Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel ดีไซน์โฮเทลเปิดใหม่ที่ชวนเราใช้ชีวิตแบบคนอ่อนนุชได้ลึกขึ้น

X2 Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel

Guests at X2 Vibe can surely unwind at the spa, which offers a multitude of relaxing treatments. Featuring a sea-salt pool and Japanese-inspired onsen, the hotel clearly focuses on guests’ well-being. Furthermore, trained massage therapists offer expertise and a healing touch to facilitate deep relaxation.

The hotel features an outdoor pool, spa tub, and fitness centre that offer recreational activities along with child care options. The X2 Vibe is located in the heart of Bangkok, with the EmQuartier and W District just 10 minutes away. Overall, due to its location and amenities, this hotel is a winner in our books!

Visiting Bangkok is like entering a mega cultural paradise as the city offers world-class hotels featuring amazing spas and restaurants. Although the average person can walk into any of the roadside massage parlours and try out a traditional Thai massage, travellers can also choose to indulge in finer spas that offer decadent surroundings.

With upscale hotels like the ones mentioned above, guests can unwind in style while melting away the day both mentally and physically. With the latest and trendiest treatments available, these hotels have taken spa days to a whole new level. Furthermore, staying at one of these hotels offers the best amenities where guests can truly feel pampered.

Advertise On The Thaiger
Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Stonker
    2021-07-15 12:44
    Maybe not the best timing for an article on spas in Bangkok .....
    image
    BookShe
    2021-07-15 12:58
    The poll should read: 5 best spa hotels to avoid. Some other good topics: 5 nuclear disaster sites to visit. 5 war-zones to visit :)
    Thaiger

    If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Politics2 hours ago

    BREAKING: Bangkok has a new governor
    Thailand2 hours ago

    Thailand News Today | Activist wants to “cancel” new Bangkok governor
    Thailand2 hours ago

    UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
    Sponsored10 hours ago

    Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
    image
    Thailand3 hours ago

    ONESIAM skywalk features Universal Design concept to enhance convenience and accessibility
    Travel3 hours ago

    The best spa hotels to book in Phuket
    Business3 hours ago

    AirAsia launched a “super-app” to compete with the likes of Grab
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Chon Buri3 hours ago

    More than 200 CCTV cameras installed at Koh Larn in Pattaya for public safety
    Crime3 hours ago

    Three woman caught smuggling heroin from Thailand into India
    Thailand4 hours ago

    Ex Thai prisoner convicted of child sex offences willing to be castrated
    Crime4 hours ago

    BREAKING: Court sentences British man who murdered and chopped up Thai woman
    Travel News5 hours ago

    The Thaiger partners with Boatcrowd to offer you a sailing experience of a lifetime!
    Central Thailand5 hours ago

    Thai man buys 12 pairs of Converse as offerings to god of wealth
    Economy5 hours ago

    Migrant labour shortage threatens Thai food export industry
    Phuket5 hours ago

    Foreign woman falls from Phuket condominium in potential murder case
    Thailand6 hours ago

    Diesel price increase hits motorists in the pocket
    Thailand9 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending