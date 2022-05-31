Travel
The best spa hotels to book in Phuket
A long day of sightseeing calls for a restful night at your chosen hotel. And what’s better than having a fantastic spa right inside your hotel, allowing you to relax and unwind without having to leave the premises?
We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 spa hotels in Bangkok, each of which provides top-notch services to assist visitors relax after a day of visiting the Big Mango. Furthermore, each of these spa hotels provides an upscale version of the traditional Thai massage that can be found in local massage parlors all around Thailand.
Top 5 Spa Hotels In Bangkok
1. The Siam
Facilities: 2 swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, fabulous fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, WiFi, bar and breakfast.
Pricing: 11,700 – 40,701 baht.
Address: 3/2 Thanon Khao, Vachirapayabal, Dusit, 10300 Bangkok, Thailand.
Situated along the Chao Phraya River, The Siam is a luxury hotel with modern amenities. Bill Bensley, an internationally acclaimed architect, used his expertise to design the hotel. The Siam’s spa features consultations by renowned wellness doctor Adrish Brahmadatta. Furthermore, guests can practise Muay Thai or Tai Chi with expert coaches or relax with Sodashi treatments.
Their Sodashi therapies and spa products help regenerate the skin and impart a sense of well-being to receivers. Sodashi is definitely unparalleled in performance and purity and uses only the finest essential oils and plant actives that are ethically-sourced. Visitors can choose from facial, massage and body therapies or take part in a tailored multi-day spa package. Kids and teens can also take part in this world class spa as it features a treatment menu and a full-service hair and nail salon.
2. Ariyasom Villa
Facilities: Swimming pool, WiFi, airport shuttle, non-smoking rooms, free parking, spa and wellness centre and library.
Pricing: 4,686 – 10,831 baht.
Address: 65 Sukhumvit 1 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
Ariyasom Villa is set amongst a peaceful garden oasis that is conveniently located on Sukhumvit Road. The hotel’s decor is that of 1940’s Thai heritage, which makes the hotels surroundings quite serene. The Som Sen Spa is perfectly formed with 3 private rooms to cater to guests’ needs.
Furthermore, the spa features a herbal steam room and jacuzzi, plus an open-sided Sala for Thai massages and meditation lessons with a Buddhist monk. Ariyasom Villa also features an outdoor pool, fitness room and an organic restaurant for guests to continue their relaxation journeys.
3. Siam Kempinski Hotel
Facilities: 2 swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, superb fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, bar and a fabulous breakfast.
Pricing: 6,290 – 30,302 baht.
Address: 991/9 Rama I Road, Pathumwan, Pathumwan, 10330 Bangkok, Thailand.
Featuring a world-class spa, the Siam Kempinski Hotel definitely places luxury above all else. Guests here can relax in one of the hotel’s multiple pools within landscaped grounds. In fact, some hotel rooms even feature direct access to the pools. The hotel is also located directly by Siam Paragon shopping centre for convenience.
The resort-style hotel features a Michelin-starred restaurant along with its upscale spa and even offers a kid’s club for those wanting a spa day. Here, kids can go to the club for 2 hours free of charge, while parents can take a much needed break in the spa.
4. The Sukhothai Bangkok
Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, free parking, WiFi, bar and a fabulous breakfast.
Pricing: 3,296 – 11,182 baht.
Address: 13/3, 28/1-4 South Sathorn Road, Thungmahamek, Sathorn, 10120 Bangkok, Thailand.
Guests who stay at The Sukhothai will undoubtedly be impressed as it feels like a garden paradise in the middle of Bangkok. Offering spacious rooms with teakwood furnishings and Thai silks, visitors will be able to unwind in their own private bathtub and rain shower. In addition, visitors can swim in the outdoor swimming pool or workout at the fitness centre and sports courts.
Furthermore, guests can take advantage of the massages and facials offered at Spa Botanica. After, they can dine at the Celadon Restaurant for delicious fare. Travel and Leisure magazine named this restaurant the best in Bangkok and its decadent Thai cuisine definitely earns bragging rights.
5. X2 Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel
Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, very good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, bar and a good breakfast.
Pricing: 888 – 2,867 baht.
Address: 10 Sukhumvit 52, Prakanong, Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10260 Bangkok, Thailand.
Guests at X2 Vibe can surely unwind at the spa, which offers a multitude of relaxing treatments. Featuring a sea-salt pool and Japanese-inspired onsen, the hotel clearly focuses on guests’ well-being. Furthermore, trained massage therapists offer expertise and a healing touch to facilitate deep relaxation.
The hotel features an outdoor pool, spa tub, and fitness centre that offer recreational activities along with child care options. The X2 Vibe is located in the heart of Bangkok, with the EmQuartier and W District just 10 minutes away. Overall, due to its location and amenities, this hotel is a winner in our books!
Visiting Bangkok is like entering a mega cultural paradise as the city offers world-class hotels featuring amazing spas and restaurants. Although the average person can walk into any of the roadside massage parlours and try out a traditional Thai massage, travellers can also choose to indulge in finer spas that offer decadent surroundings.
With upscale hotels like the ones mentioned above, guests can unwind in style while melting away the day both mentally and physically. With the latest and trendiest treatments available, these hotels have taken spa days to a whole new level. Furthermore, staying at one of these hotels offers the best amenities where guests can truly feel pampered.
