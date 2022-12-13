Its time for the 2022 Ho Ho Ho in Bangkok! If you are looking for where to Celebrate Christmas in Bangkok, you have come to the right place. You won’t get a white Christmas here but you will definitely enjoy the warm and welcoming atmosphere these restaurants offer. So its time for you to indulge in Christmas feast with your loved ones by selecting one of the venues below so read on!

Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering an impeccable dining experience at Goji Kitchen + Bar. So treat yourself and your loved ones to a lavish buffet that is filled with mouthwatering treats like imported cold cuts and gourmet cheeses, tender steaks, grilled seafood, foie gras, and our ever-popular sushi and sashimi, as well as a wide range of international specialties to tickle your taste buds.

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet – 24 December 2022

Price: Special price THB 3,000 net per person (from THB 3,500)

Special price THB 12,000 net per 4 adults and get 2 kids complimentary (6-11 years) Time: 17:30 – 22:00 hrs.

​Christmas Day Brunch Buffet – 25 December 2022

Price: Special price THB 3,000 net per person (from THB 3,500)

Special price THB 12,000 net per 4 adults and get 2 kids complimentary (6-11 yrs.) Time: 12:00 – 15:00 hrs.

Venue: Goji Kitchen + Bar Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Address: 199 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Athenee Hotel

Get together with your friends and family to enjoy a lovely brunch or dinner at Rain Tree Cafe Bangkok! The chefs are preparing beef Wellington, prime rib, duck confit, and seafood en papillote as highlights of this special meal. There is a BBQ station with prime meats, seafood, and our signature Peking duck included. Also, not to be missed are the seasonal menu with a whole roasted turkey also the imported chilled seafood station. Festive desserts include endless Yule log cake, pralines, and a cookie trolley. Furthermore, Traditional Christmas carols and a visit by Santa Claus evoke the joys of Christmas, and a festive lucky draw will see some spectacular prizes.

Brunch is at THB 2,888 per person (12:00 P.M. – 03:00 P.M.)

Dinner is at THB 2,688 per person (06:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M.) Enjoy additional:

Free-flow beverages THB 1,488 per person

Free-flow bubbly THB 2,500 per person Venue: Rain Tree Cafe at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

Address: 61 Wireless Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Skyview Hotel Bangkok

Make it a December to Remember by joining the festive celebrations 2022 at SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok! When it comes to offering a Holly and Jolly Christmas, Skyview Hotel goes all the way! You can choose one of the following venues for your Christmas celebration below.

𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟒 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝟏. 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭 – 𝐗’𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 All You Can Eat Dinner Buffet’ at THB 1,290 net per person. 𝟐. 𝐌𝐎𝐉𝐉𝐎 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐨𝐩 – 𝐅𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐳 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐝 Free-Flow X’Mas Party with live DJ’, starting at THB 1,200 net per person. 𝟑. 𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐒𝐤𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐫 – 𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐗’𝐌𝐚𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 Book your table and let’s get funky with live DJ’s, starting at THB 1,000 per table. Address: Sky View Hotel Bangkok12 Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Aloft Bangkok

White Christmas | Christmas Eve buffet dinner | 24 December 2022

Celebrate Christmas in a White Sensation theme at Crave restaurant’s Christmas Eve dinner buffet on December 24, 2022. You will enjoy an unlimited seafood buffet dinner featuring Christmas ham and lamb for THB 1,590 net with a glass of sparkling wine per guest. Book by December 15, 2022 and receive a 20% early bird discount!

Time: 6 – 10 pm

Address: Aloft Bangkok , 35 Sukhumvit 11 Alley, Klongtoey-nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110



Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok

Enjoy a unique 5-Course Western Set Menu at MoMo Café for a wonderful Christmas Eve. It includes delectable premium gourmet cuisine and classic holiday treats. MoMo Cafe’s is also offering Christmas Brunch on Sunday 25th with seasonal theme. You will be able to enjoy freshly prepared and handcrafted holiday treats as the children open their gifts from Santa. Live saxophone music will be added to the luxurious setting to pamper you and your family throughout your cozy afternoon. Christmas Eve Set Dinner Date: 24 December 25 December 2022 Time: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Regular Price: THB 1,490 Net/Person Selling Price: THB 1,192 Net/Person BUY 5 Get 1 Free! Christmas Sunday Brunch Date: 25 December 2022 Time: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Regular Price: THB 1,490 Net/Person Selling Price: THB 1,192 Net/Person BUY 5 Get 1 Free! Address: Courtyard Marriott Bangkok, 155, 1 Soi Mahadlekluang 1, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Centara Grand at CentralWorld Christmas Bangkok

Have a Very Merry Centara Christmas at Centara Grand at CentralWorld. On the 24th – 25th December 2022, you can enjoy Ventisi International Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner and Christmas Day Buffet Lunch. It is THB 1,999++ per adult including unlimited beverages.

The Centara Grand at CentralWorld is also hosting Christmas Sweet Treats at Zing from 07:00 to 19:00 throughout the entire month of December. So be sure to go if you want to feel festive for the entire month of December. Various Christmas cookies, including cinnamon stars, piped almonds, vanilla kipferl cookies, brunsli cookies, and others, will be available. Along with it, there will also be classic Yule log cake, chocolate truffles, pralines, gingerbread, panettone, speculoos tarts, Christmas lollipops, Christmas fruit cake, and house-made Christmas “Stollen.”

Also for the whole of December, Christmas Wonderland at COCOA XO is also open from 16:00 to 01:00. You can visit the location to sample the premium specialty cognac-based cocktails or visit the chocolate grotto (cocoa pod) for treats with a holiday theme.

Address: Centara Grand at CentralWorld, 999, 99 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330

Anantara Riverside

One of the exciting ways to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok is to celebrate it on a dinner cruise! At Anantara Riverside, you can board the Manohra Cruise and dine on a special Christmas 4-course set menu featuring wok-fried turkey and baked lobster with a Thai twist while floating down the Chao Phraya and enjoying the cool river breeze.

Package

THB 3,999 net per person including free flow soft drink

THB 5,999 net per person including free flow sparkling wine, wine, beer, juice and soft drink

THB 1,299 net per child ,aged 5-11 yrs.

Venue: Manohra Dinner Cruises

Date: Saturday, 24 and Sunday, 25 December 2022

Pre-boarding cocktails & canapes 6.00 pm – 7.00 pm

Christmas Eve’s set menu on cruise 7.00 pm – 9.00 pm

Address: Anantara Riverside 257 1-3 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Samre, Khet Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600

Raddison Blu Plaza Bangkok

Raddison Blu Plaza Bangkok is hosting DAZZLING COOL BLU Christmas Day at 27 Bites. So come and enjoy International selection of food with a wide array of food stations, including turkey and dishes from their other signature restaurants on 24th December, 06:00 pm and 25th December from 12:00 pm.

Live cooking stations and an eclectic range of dishes take you on a culinary tour of the globe at Twenty-Seven Bites Brasserie.

Address: Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok 489 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Celebrate joyful moments and have joyful memories on Christmas at Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit! Join in the Christmas Eve tradition and experience their unique buffet supper, which features a live cooking station, a special menu from Wah Lok, a MICHELIN Guide Cantonese restaurant, as well as classic holiday favorites like turkey and seafood on ice. Don’t forget to finish your meal with some holiday pleasure by enjoying some Christmas desserts. Plan your holiday celebrations early to take advantage of discounts. Simply make a reservation and pay by December 16 to receive a 15% discount!

𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗘𝘃𝗲 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿

24 December l 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

𝗧𝗛𝗕 𝟮,𝟱𝟵𝟵++ per person inclusive of free flow soft drinks Address: Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 491 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

All December long, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok will be celebrating the festive season in ‘Grand’ style with a series of seasonal celebrations. So come along and unwrap the joy of the Christmas with family and friends here!

Salvia’s ‘Buon Natale’ Christmas menu and ‘Festivita Di Capodanno’ New Year’s menu feature an exquisite array of shareable festive dishes prepared with the finest regional ingredients.

Another option is to celebrate Christmas Eve at The Dining Room with a lavish feast on December 24 or on December 25.

Address: Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok 494 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

W Bangkok

Woogirls | XMAS Edition

With some festive twists on the girls’ all-time favorite night, Woogirls, Woobar welcomes you to reshape Bangkok’s nightlife! From 8PM to 9PM, ladies are invited to let loose with a 60-minute free-flow of sparkling wine. Ladies can take advantage of the Buy 1 Get 1 Free promotion all night long! Of course, they won’t allow you to sit quietly, so join them at 7 p.m. for a lineup of smash hits from the DJ. Date: Friday, 23 December 2022

Time: 7PM till late Address: W Bangkok 106 N S Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500 So have a wonderful Christmas at one of these wonderful ambiences enjoying world-class meals. If you are looking for where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket, click HERE.