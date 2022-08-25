Crime
Thailand prepares for influx of foreign criminals this High Season
Thailand is a known beacon for fugitives attempting to slip under the radar. Thai police are worried that when tourist arrivals spike in high season – between October and February – that the country will also see an influx of foreign criminals. Thai police are working with embassies all over the world to set plans in case foreign crooks slip through the net.
The Land of Smiles has traditionally been one the top source countries for the extradition of felons to the US. All kinds of foreign lawbreakers are found in Thailand – child molesters, rapists, drug traffickers, murderers, money launderers, and cyber criminals to name a few.
Most criminals get let into Thailand under the guise of “tourism.” If criminals do get through border security, Thailand wants to swiftly deport them back to their home country to face prosecution, said tourism police spokesperson Pol. Maj. Gen. Apichart Suriboonya on Tuesday.
The Royal Thai Police have been working with 18 embassies worldwide to plan for the smooth deportation of crooks. The embassies on board include Austria, Belgium, the UK, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, and Switzerland.
In July, a Chinese man wanted on an Interpol ‘Red Notice’ for trafficking Chinese people across borders to work in call centre gangs in Laos and Cambodia was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
In May, Thai police arrested 46 year old William Dempster, a convicted pedophile who fled Scotland before he was sentenced and fled to Thailand in 2014. After eight years on the run in Thailand, he was finally extradited to the UK to face prosecution.
Hopefully, the police’s work with foreign embassies will prevent criminals like Dempster from roaming free in Thailand for years on end.
SOURCE: ASEAN
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Thailand prepares for influx of foreign criminals this High Season
Household debt hits all-time high, nearly 100% of Thais have debt
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Former UK ambassador and husband reported detained in Myanmar
Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill
Man shot dead at a funeral ceremony in southern Thailand
Foreign woman in Phuket went for night swim, locals thought she had drowned
Thai Airways restructures plans to get back in black
Waterfall and national parks in central Thailand devastated by flash floods
Plastic bags and old water pumps cause flood in Bangkok
Truck driver thanks ‘good Samaritan’ for saving his life in central Thailand
Thai cops seize couple from China smuggling drugs to Australia
More concrete falls onto ‘cursed’ Rama II Road in Bangkok, Thailand
Thai authorities approve Pfizer for children under 5
Hong Konger stuck in Myanmar pleads for help after being kidnapped in Thailand
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of16 mins ago
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
-
Thailand3 days ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
-
South Korea3 days ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Crime23 hours ago
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail